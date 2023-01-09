Tax cuts continue to headline discussions leading into the 86th West Virginia Legislature, with one budgetary watchdog group urging the state to be cautious with its now projected $1.8 billion budget surplus.
Gov. Jim Justice and leaders of the House of Delegates and Senate all have said they want to present tax cuts that will benefit state residents. Justice said he plans to unveil historic tax cuts during his 7 p.m. State of the State address Wednesday in front of lawmakers.
“We’ll be outlining a state that is really, really going in the right direction,” Justice said in a briefing last week.
Justice first announced looming tax cuts when he reported last week that revenue collections exceeded estimates by $833 million. The state has a healthy surplus and is poised for impactful cuts, lawmakers say.
West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy senior policy analyst Sean O’Leary said the surplus isn’t a reason to justify tax cuts.
“Make no mistake, the state’s surplus isn’t a sign of uncharacteristically strong revenue growth, or a sign that the state’s needs are all being met. Instead, the surplus has been largely manufactured by artificially low revenue estimates, unexpectedly high energy prices, and a flat budget that is ignoring state needs,” O’Leary recently said in a blog post on the center's website, www.wvpolicy.org.
O’Leary contends the budget surplus has been manufactured. Those revenue estimates were set up to be artificially low, and designed to create the illusion of a surplus, he said.
“The FY 2023 revenue estimate of $4.6 billion is $1.2 billion below actual collections in FY 2022 and $120 million below actual collections in FY 2019. That means one of two things: either the administration unreasonably expected an economic collapse in FY 2023 that would wipe out four years of growth, or the revenue estimate was intentionally low-balled to manufacture a surplus,” O’Leary wrote.
Lawmakers agree that cuts are coming, but different parties in the discussion have different working relationships. Justice, who has previously advocated for a 10% personal income tax cut, said he and the House of Delegates are on the same page when it comes to a plan.
“We both believe we can get on a pathway of someday being able to eliminate our state income taxes,” Justice said.
But the relationship between Justice and Senate leaders is strained from a split over a failed constitutional amendment to reduce personal property taxes. Senate leaders backed Amendment 2, while Justice believed it would hurt local governments that rely on property tax revenue.
Voters defeated the amendment in the November election.
With Republicans holding a supermajority in both the House and the Senate, lawmakers theoretically have the authority to veto any plans presented by the governor.
In his briefing last week, Justice addressed the struggling relationship.
“At times, people have a struggle and a hard time with being an adult and not being a child," Justice said. "If we can be real adults, we can absolutely have conversations that are meaningful, and we don’t get bogged down with needless, childish stuff."
Justice went on to say that a rehash of Amendment 2 isn’t fair play.
“Basically the Senate is just turning their nose up at the people and saying, 'We’re going to still do Amendment 2.' I don’t see how you do that," Justice said. "You know, we know exactly what their plan is ... and we’re continuing to talk back and forth to come up with a plan that will result in a good result."
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said last week that any tax reduction must be funded, meaning the state must be prudent with its surplus.
“When there’s a pile of money out there, there’s a feeding frenzy. I can tell you right now the Senate is not going to allow a feeding frenzy to take place," Blair said. "I know my members. I know where we’re at. The money is not going to be spent willy-nilly anywhere.
"The reason why I say it like this is because human nature dictates otherwise. I, myself, if I've got a little bit of extra cash in my pocket, I have a tendency of looking for some place to spend it."
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said while there are differences of opinion, what’s certain is any legislation passed this session should have wide implications.
“We don’t want to do something that just nibbles around the edges, takes money from state coffers, and then doesn’t give us a bang for it. That, I think, is the worst outcome,” Hanshaw said. “What we agree on is, whichever of those approaches we take, we want it to be big enough, substantial enough, and structured as such that it’s impactful.”
