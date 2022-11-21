Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Moore running for Congress

Not yet two years into his first four-year term as West Virginia treasurer, Riley Moore has announced he is running for a seat in the House of Representatives.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Not yet at the halfway point of his first term as West Virginia’s state treasurer, Riley Moore is running for Congress.

Moore, a Republican, announced Monday he is running to represent the newly drawn 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives in the 2024 general election cycle.

