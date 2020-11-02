If voter turnout on Election Day is consistent with turnout during early and absentee voting, West Virginia could set a record in 2020, Mike Queen, director of communications for the Secretary of State's Office, said Monday.
As of Monday, 389,248 votes had been cast in the Mountain State, Queen said in an email. That marks about 30.7% of the total 1,268,460 registered voters in West Virginia.
The majority of those votes, 253,243, were cast in person during West Virginia's early voting period, Oct. 21-31. The remaining 136,005 votes were absentee ballots.
There are 6,427 fewer registered voters in West Virginia in 2020, compared to the presidential election in 2016, according to data from the Secretary of State's Office. In 2016, 732,362 West Virginians cast ballots out of 1,274,887 registered voters, making for a 57.4% voter turnout.
In 2012 -- also a presidential election year -- the voter turnout was 55% (685,099 ballots cast). In 2008, the turnout rate was 57.9% (702,109 ballots).
Regardless of how many ballots are cast, election results won't be official until county boards of canvassers count outstanding provisional ballots and absentee ballots, a process that starts almost a week after Election Day.
West Virginia law does not require county clerks to report results on election night. What state law does require is for county boards of canvassers, made up of county commissioners, to convene on the fifth day after an election, not counting Sunday, to conduct the canvass and certify the results of the election.
The law states that county clerks must submit the certified election results to the secretary of state within 30 days of the election.
During the canvass, candidates in close races have the ability to call for recounts within 48 hours of the canvassing board's certification of an election.
Last week, Deak Kersey, general counsel for the Secretary of State's Office, said election results aren't final until the board of canvassers certifies them, regardless of whether a candidate has declared victory for themselves or conceded in a race.
“The person who gets the most votes at the end of canvassing is the one who serves in the office,” Kersey said.
That means the results of some contests might not be known until the boards of canvassers complete their counting of provisional and late-arriving absentee ballots starting a week after the election.
Tuesday is the last day to vote in West Virginia. Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and people in line to vote at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast their ballots.
People who have absentee ballots but have not returned them to their county clerks' offices may vote in person at their local polling place on Election Day. Those voters can bring their absentee ballot to their polling place to have a poll worker "spoil it," or, if they no longer have their absentee ballot, they can cast a provisional vote that will be considered by county commissioners during the election canvass.