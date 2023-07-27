Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia University Board of Governors has called a special meeting to consider adding an additional year to the contract of school President Gordon Gee.

The board is expected to discuss Gee’s recent performance evaluation and whether to extend his contract through June 2025, according to a posted meeting agenda. The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. Monday at the Erickson Alumni Center, on the Evansdale Campus in Morgantown.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

