The West Virginia University Board of Governors has called a special meeting to consider adding an additional year to the contract of school President Gordon Gee.
The board is expected to discuss Gee’s recent performance evaluation and whether to extend his contract through June 2025, according to a posted meeting agenda. The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. Monday at the Erickson Alumni Center, on the Evansdale Campus in Morgantown.
Gee returned to the university to serve again as president in 2014. His current contract expires June 30, 2024. Gee last received an extension in 2019 — a three-year deal with no adjustment to his $800,000 annual salary. He previously had been WVU’s president from 1981 to 1985.
The proposed extension comes as the university is facing an estimated $45 million budget deficit over the next few years, which has led to rapid and sweeping program reviews, and layoffs for some staff and faculty members.
David Mebane, an associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, said faculty members are concerned about the speed of the changes. He also expressed concern that employees and students will bear the brunt of any cutbacks.
“Why is it taking place over the summer?” Mebane asked. “Why does it have to be so rushed?”
Gee first mentioned the deficit during his April State of the University address, noting that the school had to become a leaner and more student-centered institution because of a projected decline in enrollment. He announced a large-scale transformation initiative and the university launched a website, trans formation.wvu.edu, to document the ongoing effort.
University administrators have attributed declining enrollment to the COVID-19 pandemic and the diminishing number of West Virginians going to college, saying many institutions across the country are facing similar issues.
In May, employees affiliated with the West Virginia Campus Workers union launched a website — wvufacts.wordpress.com — outlining a different point of view. That group contends that WVU was not as adequately prepared as other universities that anticipated similar issues and adjusted course, making their situations much less dire.
The cause of the crisis, Mebane said, is threefold: A decline in student enrollment, a decline in state funding and significant debt service.
“Those numbers have been declining since before the pandemic,” Mebane said. “The decline in state funding is almost equivalent to the size of the deficit this year.”
Mebane also noted that WVU purchased property and, through public-private partnerships, built multiple student housing units during COVID.
“Those could have been bad investment decisions,” he said.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the board is set to vote on amendments to the rules that govern reductions in force, which has been a major component of the school’s effort cut expenses.
In June, the board approved a $1.2 billion budget that included a $10 million reduction in expenses — $7 million of which was to come from employee reductions. The university’s financial plan, released in June, stated that 130 employees already had been let go.
Nearly 70 WVU employees sent a signed letter to the administration in June opposing the layoffs.
The cutbacks have seen heavy opposition in a series of town-hall style “Campus Conversations” hosted by WVU, as well as during a comment period on the proposed rule amendments, Mebane said. But the concerns aren’t being heard by the administration, he said.
“Very few of those comments have been acted upon or taken seriously,” Mebane said. “We don’t feel the staff and the students have much of a voice in this process.”
Mebane said roughly half of those laid off are identified as nonclassified employees, from departments like maintenance and information technology.
“The ones who make the university run on a day-to-day basis,” he said.
In addition to personnel, WVU is trimming its program offerings. Earlier this month, the university announced a wholesale review of nearly half of the programs offered, a move expected to result in additional layoffs in the fall. The formal review will involve 48% of academic support units and 47% of their included programs.
The changes call into question the university’s ability to provide quality programs of study in the future, English professor Lara Farina said.
“Obviously, we’re concerned about layoffs and our colleagues losing [their] jobs, but I think everybody’s main concern is the hollowing out of the university and the gutting of programs,” Farina said, “and the fact that this is really selling away the quality of education that young people in West Virginia have a right to expect.”
Farina noted that foreign language programs, in particular, have suffered. The university lost its religious studies program not long ago, she said.
“It’s pretty reasonable for a student to come to the state’s flagship university and be able to major in a language, but that might not be the case in the future,” she said.
Farina said faculty members also are concerned about the manner in which the school is positioning the proposed changes.
“I guess it’s maddening to us that the university administration is presenting this as a positive transformation, when it’s not,” Farina said. “It’s really a fire sale of the university’s resources.”