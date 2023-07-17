West Virginia is under another air quality advisory because of smoke from Canadian wildfires.
The Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality advisory for fine particulate matter across West Virginia on Monday.
Jennifer Berryman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said the poor air quality could persist through the week. Berryman said people who are a little more sensitive and might have trouble breathing should limit their time outside or wear a mask.
Air quality was in the orange category Monday, which means “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Sensitive groups include children, people who have asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly.
Poor air quality continues to be reported across parts of the United States, including the northern plains to the Midwest.
Michael Kilkenny, Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s CEO and health officer, said wildfire-related air quality issues are expected to be a recurrent problem this summer and possibly in years to come.
"Small particles in the smoke, called PM2.5, can reach deep into the lungs and cause inflammation that, in the short term, causes nuisance-type congestion or coughing, depending on a person’s sensitivity or other medical conditions," Kilkenny said. "It can worsen asthma or COPD and cause shortness of breath, requiring medical attention."
In the long term, Kilkenny said prolonged exposure can cause lung disease and worsen cardiovascular disease.
To reduce exposure to these particles, health officials say people should pay attention to air-quality index reports and limit time outside, if sensitive or in an at-risk category. Children and young, healthy people should avoid or limit their long-term exposure by reducing time playing or exercising in poor air quality conditions.
Kilkenny said people should consider changing their exercise times to when the air quality is better, or exercise inside, where the air is filtered. Indoor air purifiers can improve room air quality, and respirators, like N95 masks, can be used outside. People who must be outdoors should take more frequent breaks and avoid heavy exertion during periods of poor air quality.
Large fires in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan are likely to keep churning out smoke throughout the summer and possibly into early fall, Montana Department of Environmental Quality meteorologist Aaron Ofseyer told The Associated Press.
“The worst is over, with this round,” Ofseyer said. “Unfortunately, there’s still a ton of wildfire smoke north of the border. Anytime we get a north wind, we’re going to be dealing with Canadian wildfire smoke.”
Climate change and rising temperatures cause the environment to be more prone to wildfires, and more susceptible for air masses to become stagnant and stationary, Dr. Ravi Kalhan, a pulmonologist and professor of medicine and preventative medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, told The AP.
To read more about ways to protect yourself from wildfire smoke, visit www.cdc.gov/air/wildfire-smoke/default.htm. For information about air quality, visit www.airnow.gov.
