Portion of Lee Street will be closed starting Monday for AT&T construction project By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Breaking News Editor Mar 2, 2023 Starting March 6, Lee Street will be closed between Capitol Street and Dickinson Street for a renovation project at the AT&T building in Charleston.Detour signs have been posted along the affected streets, according to a news release from AT&T Inc. No timeline was given for the project other than it "will be completed as soon as possible." Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com.