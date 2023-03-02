Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Starting March 6, Lee Street will be closed between Capitol Street and Dickinson Street for a renovation project at the AT&T building in Charleston.

Detour signs have been posted along the affected streets, according to a news release from AT&T Inc. 

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

