Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia native, Jessica Lynch, was captured as a prisoner of war 20 years ago in Iraq.

Her army unit was deployed to Kuwait in February in 2003. On March 20 of 2003, President George W. Bush declared war on Iraq, that is when her unit packed up and went across the border.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you