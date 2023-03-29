West Virginia native, Jessica Lynch, was captured as a prisoner of war 20 years ago in Iraq.
Her army unit was deployed to Kuwait in February in 2003. On March 20 of 2003, President George W. Bush declared war on Iraq, that is when her unit packed up and went across the border.
“Everything was going smoothly for us, we thought everything was good,” she said.
Their mission was to follow the convoy of about 500 vehicles north to Baghdad. On March 22, two days into the journey, they started falling behind so her commander decided to let part of the convoy go ahead and 17 vehicles and 33 soldiers would continue at a slower pace.
“Basically we were lost in the desert. Everything kind of was against us,” she said.
GPSs stopped working and they lost communication because their hand-held radios were out of range.
They crossed into Nasiriyah on March 23, a city that they were not supposed to be in. An ambush killed 11 of the soldiers, many more were injured. While they were driving, they were hit with a rocket propelled grenade that made the driver lose control of the vehicle. Lynch was one of six prisoners of war taken from the incident. The other five were able to stick together but since she had a broken back and two broken legs, she was held separately.
There was only one Iraqi with her who could speak broken English. All the days kind of blur together, but she remembers being taken to an operating room, having an oxygen mask put over her face and being told to count. Having no idea what they were going to do, she begged and pleaded for them to stop and they did. After being wheeled back upstairs, she found out that they were going to amputate her left leg because of a severe infection.
She found out that immediately after the ambush she was brought to a hospital where they surgically removed her femur bone and replaced it with an unsterilized 1940s era rod, she didn’t remember any of this because she was unconscious. Her right humerus, back at the 4th and 5th lumbar, femur bone, left tibia and right foot were all broken, along with a couple of cracked ribs.
She was rescued by the American military on April 1, taken to Kuwait and from Kuwait to Germany and from Germany to Walter Reed Medical Center where she stayed until the end of July before eventually being able to move back home to Palestine, West Virginia.
She is still doing physical therapy for her injuries. She has had seven surgeries on her right foot alone, trying to correct it every few years and doesn’t have much feeling in her left leg from the knee down. She has foot drop in her left foot and needs a 90 degree carbon-fiber orthotic to walk. It helps her lift her foot up and down.
“It might have been 20 years, but it definitely feels like yesterday,” she said.
The other POWs from her unit weren’t rescued until April 13. The bodies of those who died in the ambush were placed in shallow graves around the hospital and discovered by Lynch’s rescuers. Their bodies were retrieved and brought back to the U.S. for a proper burial.
She originally had no intention of joining the military. The summer she graduated high school (2001), an army recruiter visited her family’s home to talk about the great opportunities that the military offered. Her older brother and younger sister are all about a year apart in age. She and her older brother thought that enlisting and taking advantage of some of the opportunities the army offered would help offset the financial burden for her parents. Her original plan was to become an elementary school teacher.
“My role model was my kindergarten teacher, it’s something I’ve always said I wanted to do from the time I was five years old,” she said.
She went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education and a Master’s degree in communication studies. She is a substitute teacher and does motivational speaking. Her charity, Jessi’s Pals, was established at the West Virginia University Medicine Children’s Hospital in 2007 to give stuffed animals to patients.
Despite all of the trauma and injuries she suffered, she regrets nothing and doesn’t blame anyone for what happened to her unit.
“I definitely do not regret anything at all, there is no regret about joining,” she said.
She received a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and P.O.W. Medal. She was also the subject of a “Jeopardy!” question. Her story was turned into a 2003 documentary, “Saving Jessica Lynch” and her biography “I Am A Soldier, Too: The Jessica Lynch Story” by Rick Bragg is a national bestseller. She has also acted in multiple films.
On March 19, she was presented with the "Living Legend Award" and entered into permanent record at the Military Women’s Memorial in Washington D.C.
Lynch has appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America," NBC's "Today" show, CBS' "Morning Show," "The Late Show with David Letterman,"
CNN, HLN, Fox News, E! News and Hallmark's Home and Family. She has also been featured in People, Glamour, Time and Newsweek.