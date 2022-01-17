Wet, heavy snow and brisk winds from a winter storm that swept into West Virginia late Sunday set the stage for dozens of highway crashes and left nearly 25,000 residents without power by early Monday.
While snowfall totals were generally in the 4- to 5-inch range in the Charleston and Huntington areas, foot-deep accumulations from the storm were reported early Monday at Meadow Bridge in Fayette County, Salem in Harrison County, and at Timberline Mountain ski area in Tucker County.
The Grant County communities of Cabins and Mount Storm had received 10 and 11 inches of snow, respectively, by early Monday, while 9 inches of new snow had descended at Durbin and Snowshoe in Pocahontas County, according to National Weather Service reports.
In Kanawha County alone, the storm toppled trees across streets and roads — and sometimes power lines — at nearly 30 locations, according to Metro 911 logs.
From the time the storm swept into the area late Sunday and the winter storm warning for area was lifted at 1 p.m. Monday, emergency personnel had been dispatched to 30 vehicle crash sites within Kanawha County.
Of the 23,000 West Virginia Appalachian Power customers left without electricity by the storm on Monday, 14,701 were Kanawha County residents, most of them from communities along the Elk River or in the Sissonville area, according to the County Commission.
By mid-afternoon Monday, a warming station had been established at the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department to give those without power a respite from subfreezing temperatures and a chance to charge cellphones and other electronic devices. Additional sites were being evaluated for similar use, according to the Kanawha County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
In addition to Kanawha, West Virginia counties most affected by outages were Lincoln, Wayne and Cabell, according to a news release from Appalachian Power.
Among those repairing downed lines Monday were nearly 250 workers from Indiana Michigan Power who had been pre-positioned in West Virginia to respond to anticipated outages from the storm. Indiana Michigan Power, like Appalachian Power, is a part of the American Electric Power system.
Elsewhere in West Virginia, the storm left 1,541 FirstEnergy power customers without electricity, mostly in Preston, Hardy, Marion and Braxton counties.
While the winter storm warning covering most of the state expired by midday Monday for counties west of the mountains, it remained in effect until Monday night for counties in the higher eastern and southern mountains, and until early Tuesday in the western sections of Grant and Mineral counties.
In those areas, an additional few inches of snow were likely by early Tuesday, according to the Weather Service.
The mountains of Pendleton, Grant and Mineral counties were included in a high-wind warning, in effect through 10 p.m. Monday. West winds of 35 to 45 miles per hour, with potentially tree-toppling gusts of up to 65 mph, were expected there, according to the Weather Service.
The Charleston area, along with much of the state, is in store for a brief dry period Tuesday. Skies are expected to gradually clear by afternoon, accompanied by temperatures rising into the high 30s. But by Wednesday afternoon, light rain is expected, turning to snow after midnight. Total precipitation by early Thursday of 1/4 to 1/2 inch is likely, according to the Weather Service's Charleston Forecast Office.