Preservation effort ends in cloud of dust as historic Tyler County property razed

A five-year effort to save the 103-year-old Tyler County Home, known to many as the Poor Farm, went up in a cloud of dust on Wednesday, as a demolition contractor's crew toppled the sprawling, three-story brick building and began hauling away its remains.
The action took place the day after a group seeking to preserve the building attended a meeting of the Tyler County Commission, which owned the building, to seek a delay in its decision to raze the structure. The commission first raised the possibility of demolishing the building in 2015, and last June, voted to seek demolition bids.
During Tuesday's commission meeting, Earnie Pelikan, president of the Tyler Citizens Action Group, told commissioners that the Tyler County Home could be saved by taking advantage of available state historic preservation grants, according to an account in the MOV Informer of Sistersville. Pelikan said her organization has been looking into following the lead of a preservation group in Cadiz, Ohio, that successfully rehabilitated a county home there that has since become a tourist attraction.
When asked if her organization had a chance of getting the demolition halted, she was told by commissioners that the work had already begun, with asbestos removal underway at the time of the meeting, according to the Informer account. Demolition equipment and crews were scheduled to arrive at the County Home later that day and begin tearing down the structure on Wednesday, which they did.
County Commission President John Stender said that according to a forensic engineer hired by the commission, it would take nearly $6 million to make the 103-year-old building structurally sound, according to the Sistersville newspaper account. Putting millions of dollars into the structural integrity of the building would not be a frugal use of county tax revenue, he said.
While the historic building has an active base of supporters, a number of other Tyler County residents agree with the county commission that the building is too far gone, or not worth the cost of saving.
"I am so disappointed," said Chris Hoke of Middlebourne, who attended the meeting on Tuesday and photographed the demolition of the structure on Wednesday.
"People here have been trying to save that building since 2009," she said. "It would not have taken millions to renovate. I just feel the commissioners have their own agenda on the building and weren't listening to anyone else."
It was in 2009, the year after the historic building was vacated, that the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia placed the Tyler County Home on its "Endangered Properties" list for at-risk historically significant structures. The designation is meant to stimulate interest in re-use plans and put owners and potential re-developers in touch with historic preservation grant and loan programs.
However, no rehabilitation or preservation work has been done on the structure since it was designated an Endangered Property nearly 11 years ago. According to a PAWV report on the structure in 2017, "the county has had insufficient funds to maintain the building and it has slowly deteriorated."
When the commission began discussing possible demolition in 2015, the Tyler County Restoration Committee was formed, and succeeded in raising nearly $30,000 in 20 months through hot dog sales, spaghetti dinners and yard sales to buy new doors and windows for the building. Committee members said the commission declined to use the money they raised for the project, so the group doled out all the proceeds they raised to other charitable groups in the county.
Last June, after learning of the commission's vote to demolish the building, Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Susan Pierce wrote to then-Tyler County Commission President Eric Vincent. She advised him that the building was believed to have been eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, qualifying it for state and federal funds to cover stabilization and rehabilitation costs.
"It is our understanding that the public is interested in preserving this building," Pierce wrote. As an alternative to demolition, she suggested mothballing the building during the National Register nomination process, for which her agency would share costs.
The building could have been stabilized by spending several thousand dollars on partial and temporary fixes before tackling major projects, like a much-needed new roof, according to PAWV personnel.
PAWV Director Danielle Parker said that she received a call last summer from a prospective buyer of the building, who was interested in a rehabilitation and re-use project.
"This was a realistic lead, as she had re-done large structures such as this one in other parts of the state," Parker said. "She was able to get through to one of the commissioners who said they would not sell it to her."
Parker said she has tried to set up meetings with the commission periodically during the past few years, but never had her calls returned.
The commission, she said, "has not communicated their plans for the site, and we do not understand why, for the last decade, they have never been open to preserving the building when county residents fundraised for it and strategized how it would be used for the county. It's disappointing, to say the least."
The building and the 190 acres of pasture and cropland that surrounded it provided a safety net, helping hundreds of county residents survive a period of high unemployment and low farm prices that followed the end of World War I and the hardships of the Great Depression that began a decade later.
Residents shared cooking and cleanup chores and maintained a herd of dairy cattle, along with hogs and chickens, on the property, located along Middle Island Creek a short distance south of Middlebourne. Crops of corn and potatoes grown there helped keep them supplied with food.
When the economy improved, the Tyler County Home became a haven for single mothers, orphans, the elderly and those with disabilities or illnesses that kept them from providing for themselves.
After the Home stopped admitting new residents in the 1950s, the building and surrounding land was leased to the Tyler County Fair Association and became the county's fairgrounds. For many years, the building housed the county's Office of Emergency Services and a Head Start classroom, and later served as storage space for county and fair operations, until it was vacated in 2008.
When Hoke drove past the building on Wednesday and saw demolition crews beginning to tear down the building, she said she felt an obligation to document the event.
"I really didn't want to photograph it," she said. "I was in tears."