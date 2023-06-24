Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Irish Brigade

The bronze likeness of an Irish wolfhound representing loyalty lies atop the base of the monument at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, which honors the New York regiments of the Irish Brigade who served in the Civil War. The monument was crafted by Preston County native William Rudolph O'Donovan.

 NATIONAL PARK SERVICE | Courtesy photo

A monument at Gettysburg National Military Park dedicated to the fighting spirit of the Irish Brigade, an amalgamation of three predominantly Irish-American Union Army regiments, was created by an Irish-American Preston County native who fought against the brigade as a Confederate artilleryman. 

That a Confederate veteran who fought at Gettysburg created one of the Pennsylvania battlefield's most visited Union Army monuments "is a remarkable irony of history," wrote John B. Haltigan in an article that appeared earlier this month on IrishCentral.com, a news site "dedicated to connecting the Irish throughout the world."

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter.

