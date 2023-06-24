A monument at Gettysburg National Military Park dedicated to the fighting spirit of the Irish Brigade, an amalgamation of three predominantly Irish-American Union Army regiments, was created by an Irish-American Preston County native who fought against the brigade as a Confederate artilleryman.
That a Confederate veteran who fought at Gettysburg created one of the Pennsylvania battlefield's most visited Union Army monuments "is a remarkable irony of history," wrote John B. Haltigan in an article that appeared earlier this month on IrishCentral.com, a news site "dedicated to connecting the Irish throughout the world."
The monument was crafted by self-taught sculptor William Rudolph O'Donovan, who was born and raised near the Preston County community of Brandonville and joined the Confederate cause at age 17 as a private with the Staunton Artillery.
Dedicated on June 2, 1888 -- the 25th anniversary of the brigade's costly but successful counterattack across an open wheat field at Gettysburg -- the 20-foot-tall monument features a green malachite Celtic cross topped with an Irish trefoil. A harp flanked by eagles and the numbers of the three New York regiments from which the brigade was drawn also appear on the cross, at the foot of which a life-sized Irish wolfhound, a symbol of loyalty and fidelity, rests.
During its charge at Gettysburg, the Irish Brigade, its ranks depleted from losses suffered at Fredericksburg, Antietam and other major battles, was able to hold back a Confederate advance long enough for replacement units to arrive, but at a cost of nearly 50% casualties.
O'Donovan's artillery battery arrived at Gettysburg the day before the Irish Brigade's counterattack, and immediately deployed its four brass Napoleon cannons and opened fire on Union troops retreating from Seminary Ridge. In all, the battery fired 106 projectiles at the federal force that day, during which one solder in O'Donovan's battery was wounded. The battery was held in reserve for the duration of the battle.
While O'Donovan's Staunton Artillery battery and the Irish Brigade did not engage at Gettysburg, they may well have exchanged fire one year earlier during the Battle of Malvern Hill, just 15 miles from the Confederate capital of Richmond. O'Donovan was wounded in that battle, in which the Irish Brigade was heavily engaged.
Both the Staunton Artillery, attached to Gen. Jubal Early's division of the Army of Northern Virginia, and the Irish Brigade, formally known as 2nd Brigade, 1st Division of the 2nd Corps, fought at the first and second battles of Bull Run, as well as at Fredericksburg, Antietam, Chancellorsville and Gettysburg.
While O'Donovan enlisted as a private, he rapidly advanced through the ranks, serving as a lieutenant by war's end.
O'Donovan was born in 1844, near Brandonville, where he and his two brothers and two sisters spent their youth and his father, James Hays O'Donovan, served as a trustee for the Brandon Academy. His family moved to Carmichaels, Pennsylvania, when O'Donovan was in his teens. There, he apprenticed with a marble cutter, and worked briefly in Clarksburg before joining the Confederate army in April of 1861.
After the war ended and his unit surrendered, he worked in the Baltimore area before moving to New York City. He arrived there in 1867 with $10 in his pockets, "an inexperienced young man, ambitious to make a name as an artist," he wrote in a letter cited in "Virginia's Expatriate Artists," an article by Daniel Sutherland that appeared in the April 1983 issue of Virginia History and Biography.
Although O'Donovan wrote that he arrived in New York "knowing nothing of art, in a city where there were over 40 sculptors, most of whom had been educated in the schools of Europe, all of them older than myself with connections formed by years of residence in the Metropolis," he persisted in fulfilling his dream.
"His early years in the city tell the classic story of the struggling Bohemian artist," Sutherland wrote. "Many young men would have surrendered their hopes on the spot, but New York offered the sort of odds O'Donovan relished."
He found work at the National Fine Arts Foundry, which made three-dimensional figures and bas-relief tablets that were later cast in bronze. The foundry specialized in Civil War and Revolutionary War monuments commissioned to honor historical events and mark hallowed sites.
During his years with the foundry, O'Donovan produced such works as a statue of Archbishop John Hughes for Fordham University; the 13-foot-tall statue of George Washington atop the huge Battle of Trenton Monument in New Jersey; the Confederate Soldiers Monument at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington, North Carolina; and equestrian bas-relief portraits of Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant on the arch of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Brooklyn's Prospect Park. Later, working independently, O'Donovan produced busts of artist Winslow Homer, poet Walt Whitman, Congressman and former Confederate general Joseph Wheeler, and other luminaries of the era.
O'Donovan's likeness of Wheeler, who served as a brigadier general and division commander with the U.S. Army decades after the Civil War ended and took part in the charge up San Juan Hill during the Spanish-American War, was removed from the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall in 2021, along with statues of 10 other former Confederates.
While O'Donovan did not forsake or repent his role in the rebellion, he "realized the necessity of working within Northern society," Sutherland wrote. O'Donovan, he wrote, "unlike Confederate exiles in Europe, Mexico and South America, accepted the demise of the Confederate nation as irrevocable and spent little time sulking in bitter reflection." O'Donovan wrote to a relative years after the conflict ended that he considered the Civil War "a sad epoch" in his life.
O'Donovan married Mary Corcoran in New York in 1893 and continued working with the foundry into the 1890s. He died in 1920 at age 76.
In observing his death, the National Academy of Design, of which he was a member, characterized O'Donovan's work as "distinctly American."
O'Donovan's bronze bust of his friend, the artist Winslow Homer, is among objects on display in "New York Art Worlds, 1870-1890," an exhibit open now through July 24, 2024 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
