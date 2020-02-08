Preston satellite station that played role in history-making events up for sale

In a narrow valley just off W.Va. 72 near the Preston County farming community of Etam, four giant parabolic dish antennas tower over a one-story block building, a parking lot and a cow pasture surrounding the complex.
Welcome to AT&T’s Etam International Earth Station, once the nation’s primary hub for receiving and sending international satellite-beamed communications, now vacant and awaiting a buyer.
The white-painted complex, which stands in stark contrast to the surrounding countryside, may be well off the beaten path, but it played a role in countless world events since becoming operational Sept. 27, 1968.
Built by COMSAT, the Communications Satellite Corporation, at a cost of $6.5 million, the earth station’s early clients included the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which included the Preston County facility in its network of space mission tracking stations.
The Etam station wasted no time in joining the space race. Within one month of its activation, it was tasked with receiving digital color video of the Apollo 7 splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean after an 11-day flight that took its crew around the moon and back. The video was sent from a transmitter aboard an aircraft carrier to a satellite passing over Brazil, and then beamed to Etam, which in turn sent the data by land line to New York for broadcast across the nation.
During that same month, video from the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City was downloaded and retransmitted through the Etam Station, a process that was repeated in 1972 when the Olympic Games took place in Munich, Germany.
In July 1969, images of Apollo 11’s splashdown in the Pacific Ocean following its historic moon landing were beamed from a transmitter on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Hornet to a satellite that instantly relayed them to Etam.
From there, the data was linked to earth stations in South America and Europe, and to earthbound communications systems in North America.
The Etam link helped an estimated 500 million television viewers worldwide watch Apollo 11’s triumphant return to Earth.
In November 1977, Etam was one of several satellite links involved in what is considered to be the first practical application of the internet.
A van carrying a mobile radio and a crew of young engineers and not-so-young Army generals along the streets of San Francisco sent a message that traveled flawlessly around the world in the blink of an eye, using packet radio, military research and satellite communications networks.
The message traveled from San Francisco east to relay points in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a defense research station in Norway, then on to London and two other points in England before arriving at Etam and being sent bouncing of a final relay point before arriving at its final destination at the University of Southern California’s Marina Del Rey campus.
From 1978-2008, the Etam Earth Station was a key component in an upgraded U.S.-USSR “hotline” system, designed to provide immediate communications between the leaders of the two superpowers to prevent misunderstandings or mistakes from triggering nuclear war.
The new system replaced the use of teletype gear and the trans-Atlantic telephone cable with two satellite systems that instantly produced printed messages sent from president to president. The Etam link was connected by land line to the National Military Response Center at the Pentagon, and from there, to the White House. Messages from Washington were routed from Etam to a Soviet earth station in Vladimir, USSR.
In 1982, the Etam Earth Station was elevated from its low profile when author James Bamford’s book, “The Puzzle Palace,” was published. In the book, Bamford maintained that the National Security Agency was intercepting and analyzing data flowing in and out of the nation’s largest satellite communications portal from an agency eavesdropping operation. That operation, according to Bamford, was located at the U.S. Navy’s remote communications base at Sugar Grove, less than 60 miles to the south.
The Sugar Grove base closed in September 2015, on orders of the Chief of Naval Operations, who said the closure was taking place as “the result of a determination by the resource sponsor, National Security Agency, to relocate the command’s mission.”
Although the Etam Earth Station has only been listed for sale — with no stated asking price — for a few months, “the site has not been active for years,” said Dawn Couch, lead public relations manager for AT&T’s Mid-Atlantic states.
When asked why the station site was being sold now, she responded, “We no longer need it.”
The property, which AT&T bought from Comsat in 1988, is listed with Berkshire Hathaway Home Service of Charleston, where former Charleston Police officer Duke Jordan is handling inquiries.
The site’s most recent claim to fame was its inclusion in the “Fallout 76” video game last year.