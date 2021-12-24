1951 — OKEY L. PATTESON, 23rd governor, chief creator of the West Virginia Turnpike.
1952 — WALTER S. HALLANAN, former Huntington Herald-Dispatch editor, state official, oilman, chairman of 1952 Republican National Convention.
1953 — ADM. FELIX B. STUMP, from Parkersburg, commander of Navy’s Pacific Fleet.
1954 — GEN. CHARLES E. YEAGER, from Lincoln County, World War II air hero and test pilot, first to break the sound barrier.
1955 — LEONARD RIGGLEMAN, longtime president of Morris Harvey College (now University of Charleston), moved the school from Barboursville to Charleston.
1956 — JOHN D. HOBLITZELL JR. of Parkersburg, education leader, appointed U.S. senator.
1957 — MICHAEL L. BENEDUM, ”The Great Wildcatter,’’ Bridgeport native, oil millionaire, philanthropist.
1958 — WILLIAM J. THOMPSON, Kanawha circuit judge, advocate of probation.
1959 — JERRY WEST, SAM HUFF, West Virginia basketball and football heroes.
1960 — FRED OTTO, Kanawha Valley civic leader, manager who helped save the DuPont Belle plant from phase-out.
1961 — CHARLES HODEL, orphan who lost a leg, became dynamic publisher of Beckley newspapers.
1962 — PEARL S. BUCK, Nobel Prize-winning author, born in Pocahontas County.
1963 — CYRUS VANCE, veteran U.S. diplomat, later secretary of state.
1964 — U.S. SEN. JENNINGS RANDOLPH, member of Congress since the 1930s, chief author of Appalachian Regional Commission.
1965 — THE REV. LEON SULLIVAN, Charleston-born civil rights leader, created job-training for Black people, planned phase-out of apartheid in South Africa.
1966 — WALTER F. REUTHER, United Auto Workers president, born in Wheeling.
1967 — THE REV. HILARION CANN, BISHOP FRED HOLLOWAY, RABBI SAMUEL COOPER and BISHOP WILBURN CAMPBELL, four state leaders in church efforts for civil rights.
1968 — PHYLLIS CURTIN from Clarksburg, GEORGE CRUMB JR. from Charleston, opera soprano and composer.
1969 — DR. DANIEL HALE, Princeton physician and conservationist, created flood control dam and safe water supply.
1970 — WILLIAM T. BROTHERTON JR. of Charleston, state senate president, creator of the Legislature’s corruption-probing commission.
1971 — DR. JOHN C. NORMAN, Charleston-born surgeon and medical researcher.
1972 — ARCH A. MOORE JR., 28th governor, dynamic in his first term.
1973 — ARNOLD MILLER, Cabin Creek disabled miner, elected president of the UMW after crusading against union corruption.
1974 — U.S. SEN. ROBERT C. BYRD, who rose from Raleigh County poverty to leadership in Congress.
1975 — DR. JAMES HARLOW, physicist, 16th president of WVU.
1976 — JAMES DAVID BARBER, Charleston native, Duke University political scientist, author of books on presidency.
1977 — U.S. SEN. ROBERT C. BYRD, chosen again after he attained national power as Senate majority leader.
1978 — MARY LEE SETTLE from Charleston, renowned novelist, winner of National Book Award.
1979 — MAURICE G. BROOKS, WVU biologist, author of four books on mountain wildlife.
1980 — CHARLES PETERS JR. from Charleston, former legislator, publisher of The Washington Monthly.
1981 — SHARON ROCKEFELLER, public broadcasting advocate, wife of Sen. Jay Rockefeller.
1982 — ARTHUR RECHT, Wheeling circuit judge who mandated equality between rich and poor school systems.
1983 — JAMES “BUCK” HARLESS, Mingo County lumber and coal mogul, philanthropist.
1984 — MARY LOU RETTON from Fairmont, Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics.
1985 — LOUISE McNEIL PEASE from Pocahontas County, state poet laureate.
1986 — DALE NITZSCHKE, president of Marshall University, leader in imaginative educational concepts.
1987 — ROBERTA EMERSON, curator who greatly expanded Huntington Museum of Art.
1988 — DON NEHLEN, football coach who led WVU to an 11-0 season.
1989 — MICHAEL CAREY, U.S. attorney who cleaned up corruption in Mingo County and state government.
1990 — U.S. SEN. ROBERT C. BYRD, chosen a third time for bringing billions of dollars worth of federal projects to West Virginia.
1991 — U.S. SEN. JAY ROCKEFELLER, legislator, secretary of state, governor and U.S. senator.
1992 — LYELL and BUCKNER CLAY, HAZEL RUBY McQUAIN, CHARLIE ERICKSON, JOAN C. EDWARDS and other philanthropists; “The Givers” who support West Virginia projects.
1993 — WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL TEAM, which went unbeaten in the regular season and won its first Big East championship.
1994 — HENRY LOUIS GATES JR., Harvard professor and author of the book “Colored People.”
1995 — ROBERT C. FRASURE, from Morgantown, a deputy assistant secretary of state killed while trying to negotiate peace in Bosnia’s civil war.
1996 — GASTON CAPERTON, upon completing two terms as a successful, progressive governor, whose tenure brought economic growth and few scandals.
1997 — ELIZABETH HALLANAN, one of America’s few female federal judges, who reformed child support and voided a state plan for government-sponsored religion in schools.
1998 — ADM. THOMAS JOSEPH LOPEZ of Powellton, Fayette County, one of just two Navy enlisted men who rose to four-star admiral.
1999 — COACH BOB PRUETT and the MARSHALL UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL TEAM, who capped a 12-0 regular season with a victory in the Motor City Bowl.
2000 — JOHN CHAMBERS, Charleston native, president and chief executive officer of Cisco Systems Inc.
2001 — THE WEST VIRGINIA NATIONAL GUARD, for a year of duty against floods, forest fires and terrorism.
2002 — U.S. SEN. ROBERT C. BYRD, D-W.Va., a courageous lone voice resisting the plunge to unnecessary war in Iraq.
2003 — PFC JESSICA LYNCH of Wirt County, who became America’s hero after she was severely wounded, captured and then rescued in Iraq fighting.
2004 — CHARLIE JONES, longtime West Virginia barge and coal operator, providing jobs through one of the state’s few home-based corporations.
2005 — WEST VIRGINIA SOLDIERS serving, fighting and dying in Iraq and Afghanistan, and their burdened families at home.
2006 — DAVID HARDESTY, president of West Virginia University, who announced his retirement after leading the university in growth over 11 years.
2007 — JENNIFER GARNER, actress and hometown woman, for her dedication, work ethic and unique role as role model and ambassador for West Virginia.
2008 — BETTY SCHOENBAUM, Charleston philanthropist, for her many gifts enhancing life in the state capital.
2009 — JIM JUSTICE, former coal operator who bought The Greenbrier resort out of bankruptcy.
2010 — GEN. ALLEN TACKETT, retiring after a long career of leading and improving the West Virginia National Guard.
2011 — LANDAU EUGENE MURPHY JR., Logan County singer who won $1 million in the nationwide “America’s Got Talent” competition and became a popular image of West Virginia.
2012 — DR. DAN FOSTER, Charleston physician and state senator who works endlessly for medical cost reform.
2013 — U.S. SEN. JAY ROCKEFELLER, D-W.Va., winding down his long, long career of conscientious, honorable public service to West Virginia.
2014 — DONORS, ORGANIZERS and VISIONARIES who created the huge national Boy Scout complex in Fayette County, a major attraction for West Virginia — and Scouts themselves.
2015 — KATHERINE JOHNSON, Greenbrier County native who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her work on the American space program.
2016 — SYLVIA MATHEWS BURWELL, Summers County native who served as the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services under President Barack Obama.
2017 — THE MEN and WOMEN COMBATING THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC, such as the first responders, social workers, nurses, doctors, pharmacists, counselors, emergency room workers, psychologists, detoxification center employees, public health officers, people in recovery, and families who’ve lost loved ones to addiction and now provide comfort and a helping hand to others.
2018 — TEACHERS and SCHOOL WORKERS, who staged the first statewide public school employee strike in West Virginia history to protest rising health insurance costs and low wages.
2019 — LARRY GROCE, songwriter and host of Mountain Stage for his contributions to West Virginia’s music community.
2020 — ROMELIA HODGES, community activist who led the charge on getting Black West Virginians in North Central West Virginia tested for COVID-19 and conducted contact tracing after large outbreaks of the virus spread in Black churches.
2021 — U.S. SEN. JOE MANCHIN, D-W.Va., who wielded virtually unprecedented power in an evenly divided Senate to help shape policy.