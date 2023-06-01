For the 26th year, West Virginia’s largest LGBTQ pride organization will host its annual Pride Parade and Festival in Charleston this weekend.
Rainbow Pride of West Virginia’s festival will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday at City Center at Slack Plaza. The parade will start at 12:30 p.m. and run through 2 p.m.
“At the end of the day, our goal is to create a safe space that's welcoming to everybody, just to be themselves, to have some fun, and to communicate with other people, and to learn a little bit more about their neighbor,” said Chris Gosses, president of Rainbow Pride of West Virginia.
Prior to Saturday’s events, Rainbow Pride will again team up with Charleston Main Streets on Friday night for the Pride Pub Crawl and Drag Race. Friday's events start at the intersection of Washington and Elizabeth streets at 6 p.m.
During the drag race, participants will compete in teams of four to put on wigs, dresses and heels while onlookers launch water balloons at them. The event raises money for Charleston soup kitchen Manna Meal. The pub crawl will run from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m.
With the help of sponsors, admission to the pub crawl is free this year, said Leah Dunmyre, director marketing and development for Charleston Main Streets.
“We really want to express our gratitude to all the participants, volunteers, sponsors and supporters for making [the event] possible,” Dunmyre said.
Like last year, vendors at Saturday’s festival will be set up on Summers Street and in the parking lot across from First Watch restaurant, Gosses said.
“That parking space has been donated to us to utilize, so we're going to have more room for more vendors and more food trucks,” Gosses said. “We had approximately 10,000 people attend last year, and all of the restaurants and breweries and everyone right there Summers Street were inundated with business.”
The parking lot also will serve as the beer garden for the festival. Fife Street Brewing, Short Story Brewing and Black Sheep Burritos and Brews will have tables set up to sell beer, in addition to their nearby brick and mortar locations, he said.
Rainbow Pride also will sell beer from the beer garden, he said.
“It's going to be cool,” Gosses said. “So you can either go in their business to hang out and get food and drinks, or what have you, depending on where you are, or you can come out in the festival and do it, too.”
Parade lineup starts at 11:30 a.m. on Kanawha Boulevard by Goshorn Street. Anyone can participate in the parade, Gosses said.
“We had such a big parade last year that we had to extend it, and reroute it,” he said. “That's why we're starting on the Boulevard this year. We're excited about that.”
The parade will go directly up Laidley Street, Gosses said.
The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority will relocate its City Center operations Saturday between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m., said executive director Sean Hill. During that time, the pick-up and drop-off location will be Court Street between the crosswalk/signal and Quarrier Street, Hill said.
The parade will end at Lee Street, where traffic will disperse.
During the festival, national LGBTQ+ performer Mumu and former American Idol finalist David Hernandez will perform.
National drag performers Manila Luzon and Lady Bunny also will perform, in addition to many local drag performers.
Rainbow Pride of West Virginia put out an open call for local drag entertainers for a chance to take the festival’s main stage. Fifty-six entertainers signed up, he said.
“Unfortunately, we couldn't give everybody space, because there's only so many minutes in each festival and each event, but it was quite amazing,” Gosses said.
“We even had entertainers from Virginia reach out. We had seven drag entertainers from Roanoke, Virginia, and, even though we couldn't give them stage time, they asked if we were OK with them marching in our parade," he said. "So they're still coming to town to celebrate with us.”
Bills to ban or limit drag performances were filed in more than a dozen states, according to The Associated Press. That includes proposed legislation in West Virginia.
The Jefferson County Commission voted 3-2 Thursday on an ordinance that would bar minors from adult live performances.
While the West Virginia Legislature did not pass a bill restricting drag performances during this year's session, Gosses said those sorts of bills still have an effect on his and other pride organizations across the state.
“I think that's part of the reason that we have so many people, so many drag entertainers that want to be present, and want to be seen,” Gosses said. “It's also something that, when they are proposing this legislation in other areas, and even having those toxic and negative comments or conversations about folks in our community, that increases the rates of violence against us. So, security is going to be on high alert at our festival, too, because you just don't know.”
Gosses said the Charleston community has been very welcoming, for the most part. The parade hasn’t had a protester since 2019, he said. The organization does not lobby, but is there to build community and be visible in places where LGBTQ people typically aren’t, he said.
“Once people realize that we're all human beings, they start to see us differently,” he said.
Gosses said that, often, residents, businesses and local municipalities and places of worship reach out to the organization to participate and learn about the LGBTQ community. The only people who don’t, he said, are elected officials in the Republican supermajority in the state Legislature.
“So that gets frustrating,” Gosses said. “They're making assumptions about our community and our lives and, and what drag means. And oftentimes, when this legislation is coming forward, it tells me more about what drag means to them than what drag really means."
At its core, drag is a form of art and self expression, he said.
"RuPaul says we're all born naked and the rest is drag,” Gosses said. “I mean, we get into drag when we put on a T-shirt and jeans to go out into the day because that's just how I'm expressing myself. We get earrings or, pierce our ears or wear high heels or wear soccer cleats or wear gym clothes, and that's all drag. It's all just clothing. That is an expression.
“We get fake tans or wear makeup or eyelashes, or we put glitter in our beards. And that's just all a form of expression,” he said.
