For the 26th year, West Virginia’s largest LGBTQ pride organization will host its annual Pride Parade and Festival in Charleston this weekend.

Rainbow Pride of West Virginia’s festival will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday at City Center at Slack Plaza. The parade will start at 12:30 p.m. and run through 2 p.m.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

