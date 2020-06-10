Primary ballot issue shows strong support for Putnam medical cannabis facilities

By a margin of nearly 65%, Putnam County voters on Tuesday approved a series of ballot issues designed to enable medical cannabis businesses to operate in the county under a state law passed three years ago.
After the Putnam County Health Board balked on deciding whether medical cannabis businesses should be allowed in the county, Putnam County commissioners opted to put the matter up to a public vote on the primary election ballot.
In separate issues listed at the end of the primary ballot, Putnam County voters were asked whether medical cannabis-growing operations, processing facilities, testing labs and dispensaries should be allowed to operate within the county. The issues passed 9,487 to 5,283; 9,421 to 5,249; 9,335 to 5,320 and 9,606 to 5,039.
Many other county commissions and health departments across the state, including Kanawha's, have previously approved the operation of medical cannabis facilities under state laws.