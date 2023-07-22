West Virginia voters may have rejected the constitutional amendment that could have eliminated the personal property tax, but there's still a way for residents to get a credit for those tax payments.
They may need to brush up on their organization and record-keeping skills beforehand, however.
Amendment 2, which was soundly defeated in the 2022 general election, would have given the Legislature the power to repeal business inventory, equipment and machinery taxes, as well as personal property taxes on motor vehicles.
Gov. Jim Justice opposed the amendment, championing instead a bill that ultimately cut the state personal income tax by 21.25% and included a refundable credit for personal property taxes paid on automobiles. Lawmakers passed House Bill 2526 and Justice signed it into law amid much fanfare in March.
While a pathway exists for residents to see a savings on their tax bill, the road isn't exactly straightforward. The law doesn't take effect until Jan. 1, 2024, but the process to benefit from it begins now.
Residents can start claiming the refund after the first of the year, meaning any taxes paid in 2023 are not eligible for the rebate. To see the most savings, residents are encouraged to pay only the first half of their 2023 taxes now and the second half after Jan. 1 -- but before the April 1 deadline.
Anyone who has already paid their tax bill for the whole year may not claim the rebate.
Personal property taxes, of which auto taxes are a major component, have a first-half due date of Oct. 1. Those tax tickets, which are being mailed out now, must be kept and paid by the due date, for each half year. They will not be sent out again.
The change has generated quite a buzz, as word spreads. County assessors, like Sallie Robinson in Kanawha County, are trying to clear up confusion.
“I just don’t want people to know after the fact,” Robinson said. “I don’t want anybody to be misinformed.”
A statement from the state Tax Division stipulates filling out the personal property assessment on time, in addition to paying on time, but legislators have pointed out that language is not included in HB 2526.
Robinson said she still advocates filling out the forms, which some people don’t bother with.
Regardless of bill's language, residents would do well to follow the Tax Division’s advice and file the assessment returns on time, Robinson said. These are forms which ask the user to list all personal property owned and attach a value, including livestock.
If one hopes to claim the rebate and does not receive a tax ticket -- a result of not filling out the assessment form -- then that person must file for a supplemental ticket. That delay could put the person over the half-year payment deadline, Robinson said, and negate their ability to collect the rebate.
She stressed the rebate only applies to personal property and not real estate. Robinson said residents should call her office at 304-357-0250 if they have questions.
