Program to help WV livestock farmers affected by drought

Livestock farmers affected by recent drought conditions across the state may be eligible to apply for funds to help purchase water tanks and fittings needed to provide their animals with water.
The State Conservation Committee has approved an emergency program that will provide 50 percent of the total cost of tanks and fittings, with a maximum reimbursement of $400 per farmer.
Purchases of water tanks and fittings made after Sept. 1 will be eligible for reimbursement, with the proper receipts and documentation.
Interested farmers should contact their local conservation district to participate in the emergency program. For more information, contact the West Virginia Conservation Agency at 304-558-2204 or visit www.wvca.us.