An ammonia plant could be constructed using federal clean energy funds in Mingo County, should the funds be secured, according to a joint release from Adams Fork Energy LLC and CNX Resource Corp.
The release characterized the proposed operation as a “multi-billion-dollar clean ammonia production facility” with an initial annual production capacity of 2,160,000 metric tons. The plant would utilize CNX natural gas as fuel and employ carbon capture technology to reduce emissions from the synthesis process.
The plant would be built on a reclaimed coal mine site near Gilbert Creek, owned by Adams Fork Energy.
According to Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd, the Adams Fork Energy plant would be “the largest clean ammonia facility in the United States.”
And while one doesn’t typically associate ammonia with clean energy, the inorganic compound, a colorless gas with a pungent smell, has been identified by the scientific community as an efficient carrier of hydrogen, which is viewed as a clean energy source that’s relatively difficult and expensive to store in its fuel-ready form.
The combustion of ammonia required to release hydrogen doesn’t produce carbon or soot, however, it does produce the greenhouse gas nitrous oxide. Still, it’s ammonia’s hydrogen storage potential, rather than direct burning for energy, that has ammonia considered potentially useful in the proliferation of clean energy.
Hydrogen fuel cells emit only water vapor and air and are between 40 to 60% energy efficient, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, compared to the internal combustion engine of a car, which is about 25% energy efficient and emits 8,887 grams of CO2 for every gallon burned, according to the EPA.
On the industrial side, as of October 2021, there were about 166 operating hydrogen fuel cell electric power generators at 113 facilities in the United States with a total of about 260 megawatts (MW) of electric generation capacity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Company officials say the proposed plant would be expected to displace more than 2.7 million metric tons per year of CO2 equivalent. CO2 equivalent is a term for the number of metric tons of CO2 emissions with the same global warming potential as one metric ton of another greenhouse gas.
Currently, ammonia is primarily used as a fertilizer, but other applications include heating and power generation, refrigerant, water purification and in manufacturing plastics, textiles and pesticides, according to the company’s release. A spokesperson for Adams Fork Energy said the plant would serve the manufacturing and agriculture sectors.
Construction on the estimated $2-3 billion facility, jointly planned by Adams and the Flandreau Santee Sioux tribe, would begin in 2024 if federal funding can be secured. Officials hope the facility would be operational by late 2026 or early 2027, when it would directly employ “a couple hundred,” the spokesperson said.
The plant proposal is a component of The Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub’s (or ARCH2) application to the U.S. Department of Energy to access a portion of $8 billion in funding created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for use in hydrogen-energy projects.
ARCH2 is a regional hub bringing together private industry, state and local government, academic and technology institutions, NGOs and community organizations across the Northern Appalachian region which includes parts of West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
Earlier this year, the organization was encouraged to apply by the U.S. Department of Energy, according to a release from U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. According to an Adams Fork Energy spokesperson, ARCH2 members are “confident” ahead of a more detailed application period that looms this month. The representative could not comment on whether or not the proposal would move forward absent federal funding.
Adams Fork Energy, who owns the site and would own the plant, calls the region the ideal location for a clean hydrogen hub due to its “access to low-cost natural gas feedstock, end-user demand, workforce and technology capability and carbon sequestration potential.”
The project has support from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican.
“The Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continue to deliver for West Virginia. Today’s announcement of plans for a clean ammonia production facility in Mingo County will help ensure the Mountain State continues to be a leader in American energy innovation and support good paying, West Virginia energy jobs,” Manchin said in a news release.
“This project, planned for a reclaimed coal mining site near Gilbert Creek, honors our legacy as America’s energy powerhouse while keeping an eye on the future as we work to bring an Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub to West Virginia.
“I applaud the cooperation it took to bring this project to Mingo County and look forward to seeing the benefits it brings to the community, economy, and our energy security,”
Ammonia carries inherent risks when uncontained and present in high concentrations.
According to the National Institute of Health, ammonia concentrations of up to 100 ppm in the air are “tolerated well for up to several hours,” while at 1700 ppm, coughing, laryngospasm and edema of the glottic region start and concentrations of 2500 to 4500 ppm can be fatal in approximately 30 minutes.
Ammonia will not be burned on site, according to the company spokesperson.