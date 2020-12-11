A plan by the Centers for Disease Control to develop an underground safety research center on a 461-acre tract straddling the Randolph-Pocahontas county line now faces opposition from the Pocahontas County Commission and several neighboring landowners, including Snowshoe Mountain Resort.
The plan came to public attention in June 2018, when the CDC published notices in area newspapers announcing its intention to conduct a draft environmental impact survey on the property, located just east of U.S. 219 near the Pocahontas County community of Mace. CDC personnel also hosted a scoping meeting later that month in Slatyfork to share their plans for the property with area residents, and respond to their concerns.
The CDC seeks a new home for the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health’s Underground Safety Research Program, which had been operated at the Lake Lynn Experimental Mine at Fairchance, Pennsylvania — about 10 miles northeast of Morgantown. The quarry that leased the property to CDC/NIOSH shut down its limestone operation at the end of 2012 and declined to negotiate a new lease or sell the property to the federal agency.
In 2013, CDC conducted a study to outline a design for a new underground test lab and identify what requirements were needed to accommodate it at a new location. Once that was complete, a Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI) was posted in early 2016, seeking tracts of land meeting CDC requirements within a 200-mile radius of Lake Lynn. Only one prospective landowner responded, and it was deemed that that the tract that was offered failed to meet CDC qualifications.
A second REOI, this one seeking proposals from across the 48 contiguous states, was posted in October 2016. It drew three responses, only one of which — the site at Mace — met minimum requirements and was deemed viable.
At the Mace site, CDC/NIOSH plans call for the excavation of 362,000 tons of material for site preparation, and removing another 152,000 tons of sedimentary rock, including limestone, sandstone and slate, to carve out an underground test area 500 feet below the surface. In it, fire suppression experiments would be conducted, along with experiments designed to learn more about the nature of underground methane explosions.
Research planned for the facility mainly deals with enhancing safety in coal mining.
A surface building containing offices and labs would be built at the site, where 12 people would work five days a week, joined once or twice weekly by an estimated 25 additional staffers from other NIOSH facilities when experiments take place.
Estimated construction time for the project is two years.
In public comments made after the 2018 public scoping meeting, residents of the area, which has no public drinking water system, voiced concerns over the possibility of blasting during construction, followed by more blasting during the facility’s research schedule, affecting well water quality or quantity.
Comments were also posted over concerns about how the project would affect tourism, the biggest industry in Pocahontas County, and questions raised about why an actual inactive mine site was not among sites seriously considered.
Many of the same issues were raised during a public comment period that followed last January’s release of the Draft Environmental Impact Study for the acquisition of the Mace tract, and, more recently, during a Dec. 1 meeting of the Pocahontas County Commission.
“It’s risky to tunnel into limestone karst to build an underground test area and then start detonating explosives in it,” said Jeanne Ball, who lives near the planned entrance to the facility off U.S. 219 at Mace.
“All this will be taking place in the headwaters of the Tygart Valley River and the Elk River,” Ball said. “We think the risk to groundwater here is extreme.”
Ball, a member of Eight Rivers Council community action group, was one of several speakers at the recent Pocahontas County Commission meeting who urged commissioners to send a letter stating opposition to the project to the state’s congressional delegation and CDC/NIOSH.
Snowshoe Mountain’s Evan Cole said his resort, which borders the proposed test site, is “committed to protecting the natural resources” within its 11,000-acre footprint to continue attracting skiers, snowboarders and mountain bikers to its “Forever Wild” mountain. The proposed test site, he said poses “a serious threat to drinking water and a negative effect on tourism.”
In the Draft EIS for the project, the CDC stated that “tunneling activities and detonations associated with the construction of the underground safety research facility could result in impacts on groundwater resources, including wells and springs ... by altering groundwater flow. But any impacts on groundwater resources would be short term during the construction period,” according to the EIS.
The document also concluded that “the installation of a new underground structure within the karst topography “is is not expected to noticeably alter the flow pattern or volume of groundwater” due to the thickness of the limestone formation in which it would be built.
“I hope they build this somewhere,” said Pocahontas County Commissioner Jesse Groseclose, “but this just isn’t the place for it.”
Commission President David McLaughlin concurred, saying there were too many unresolved groundwater and tourism issues to move forward with the project.
Since Pocahontas County lacks countywide zoning regulations, the commission has no regulatory authority to approve or reject the CDC/NIOSH proposal, and can only voice objection to it.
Commissioner Walt Helmick was not present during the Dec. 1 meeting.