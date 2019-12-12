Prosecutors honor families, victims in Angel Tree ceremony

Names and messages written on small paper angels on a Christmas tree in the Kanawha Prosecuting Attorney’s Office represented the memories of people who died by violent crimes Thursday.
During an emotional ceremony for the Angel Tree for crime victims, about 100 people gathered in the lobby at the prosecutor’s office honored the memories of those lives lost.
This was the first year since 2015 that the prosecutor’s office hosted the Angel Tree, which was an annual tradition for about a decade.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango originally helped organize the ceremony when she was a prosecutor, saying she understood how challenging the Christmas holiday season could be for families of victims because her brother, Stephen Todd Farley, was murdered when she was 16 years old.
Salango said the ceremony was a way to honor people who’d lost their lives due to violence and to let their families know that even though their loved ones were gone, they were not forgotten.
“Like everyone in this room who’s here as a representative and as a victim’s family member, that was the event in my life that completely changed my life,” Salango said. “This is just a small way to let everyone know that there are people in the community who continue to think of you and continue to think of your loved one.”
Latasshia Davenport placed an angel on the tree for her son, Terrell Davenport, just two hours before her son’s killers were sentenced to prison. She said she came to the ceremony to help her feel better when the thinks about her son.
“I’m doing everything I can for him, and he’s still not here,” she said. “[I hope people see] the hurt and the pain. When you killed them, you didn’t just hurt them, you hurt my whole family. You changed me. You changed my entire family.”
Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Gordon said she hoped families knew that even though the ceremony was an occasion for the holidays, that prosecutors thought about them throughout the year.
“The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney recognizes that while the holiday season often brings feelings of joy, it can also magnify the sadness and sorrow felt by those who have lost a loved one, particularly those like you all who have lost loved ones due to senseless acts of violence,” Gordon said.
After the ceremony was a small reception and lunch for families and relatives in the lobby of the prosecutor’s office.
Kanawha Prosecutor Chuck Miller said the ceremony is in keeping with a practice of prosecutors when they take on a new case.
“Victims need to know that we care,” Miller said. “This ceremony is one thing that we can do to … in some small way remember those who are no longer with us and bring back some of the memories of the loved ones you have lost.”
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said the power and emotions in the room were powerful, and he was reminded of how communities can take care of one another.
“When you get to my age… you realize how precious life is, how important it is that we treat our neighbors with respect and dignity and that we care for each other, that we love each other as neighbors and that we look out for each other,” Stuart said.