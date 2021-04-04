In an order filed last week, the West Virginia Public Service Commission closed its investigation into operations at the Page-Kincaid Public Service District and issued its final consent allowing West Virginia American Water to purchase the small utility’s assets and service its customers.
Page-Kincaid is serves about 600 residents in Fayette County. American Water’s takeover comes after more than a year of back-and-forth between the small utility district and the company.
The total cost of the acquisition could approach $3 million, according to filings with the Public Service Commission. American Water would pay $2.6 million for debt and grant repayment, $265,000 for closing costs and $125,000 to decommission the utility’s water plant.
Customers on Page-Kincaid’s system will transition to American Water’s system, which draws water from the New River. American Water has been working to upgrade and replace some lines that have deteriorated on the Page-Kincaid system.
As users transition to American Water’s rates, the amount customers pay for service will vary, according to filings with the Public Service Commission. Residents will be expected to pay $52.36 for every 3,000 gallons used per a month, an almost $10 increase from the current minimum payment of $43.05 for those on Page-Kincaid’s system.
Representatives for American Water have said many customers in the area would qualify for the company’s low-income rates, which would be $41.89 per every 3,000 gallons used — a minor decrease from current rates.
After negotiations between American Water and Page-Kincaid’s board of directors initially failed in 2019, the two entities returned to the bargaining table last summer and agreed to move forward with the acquisition.
For years, those relying on Page-Kincaid have struggled with inconsistent service and poor quality water, according to filings by Public Service Commission engineers, and testimonials and formal complaints from customers.
In spring 2019, more than 10 residents filed formal complaints to the Public Service Commission lamenting their water quality and service. This was in addition to a community petition with more than 400 signatures from customers requesting the Commission perform an investigation into the district, its management and operations.
While Page-Kincaid requested a rate increase from the state Commission months earlier to help cover costs associated with installing water filters on the system, residents at a public hearing in October 2019 criticized that move, and some requested the system be taken over by another utility provider.
American Water was that provider. Though reluctant, the Page-Kincaid board eventually agreed to work with and negotiate with American. For the past several months, in preparation for closing the deal, American Water has been making improvements to the dilapidated system.
According to state Commission filings, customers in the area who have transitioned service have already seen the quality improve.
American Water has made “significant progress” in leak detection and repair efforts, cutting down on lost water. With help from Page-Kincaid employees, the pumping time at the treatment plant is down to 12 hours from 21, saving money and equipment wear.
The deal is still pending final approval of the Fayette County Commission.