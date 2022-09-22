Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia Public Employee Insurance Agency Fund finished fiscal year 2022 with an almost $92 million loss, board members learned Thursday.

Returns on investments were about $30 million below projections while insurance claims were higher than expected, Chris Borcik, with Continuing Care Actuaries, told the West Virginia Retiree Health Benefit Trust Fund and PEIA Finance Board members during their regular meeting Thursday afternoon.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Recommended for you