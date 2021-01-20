State Board of Public Works members Wednesday approved final property valuations for public utilities for the 2021 tax year, with financial numbers that are bad and certain to get worse in 2022.
The total assessed value of public utility properties dropped $122 million for 2021 — from $12.56 billion to $12.438 billion — with a steeper drop expected in the 2022 tax year, a year that will reflect the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Leroy Barker, director of the Property Tax Division, told the board.
State Auditor J.B. McCuskey asked for an explanation, saying, “We’ve got a lot of questions from county commissioners and mayors over what will be a pretty significant reduction in tax revenues.”
The Tax Department assesses valuations of public utility properties, broadly defined under state law to include railroads, trucking companies, bus lines, airlines, telephone companies and a variety of other businesses that operate in the state. Unlike traditional property valuations, public utility assessments are based on annual income and expenses, as well as the value of real and personal property the companies own.
Because tax assessments are calculated from appraisals conducted two years earlier — tax year 2021 assessments are based on appraisals conducted in 2019 — the 2022 tax year assessments will be based on income and expenses from 2020, when many businesses were hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Barker said.
He said a number of factors contributed to the downturn for tax year 2021, with a key factor being that a boom in natural gas pipeline construction came to a halt in 2019, as pipeline projects were either completed or stopped by court order.
“Midway through 2019, work on the pipelines was shut down, so those assets left the state,” Barker said Wednesday.
Electric power utilities also saw valuations drop, as companies took coal-fired power plants offline and had expenses converting to natural gas-fired plants, Barker said.
“Their income is down, and their expenses are up as they’re changing over,” Barker said.
Additionally, the value of cellular telephone companies fell sharply in 2019, as companies merged, reducing the numbers of operating cell towers and other assets in the state, he said.
Railroads actually saw valuations increase in 2019, Barker said, as rail lines offset lost revenue from declining coal shipments with increases in shipments of other goods.
“They were doing well in 2019,” Barker said of railroads, acknowledging that part of the increase in railcar loads likely included materials for pipeline construction.
At the board’s December meeting, Barker said 2022 valuations will see a significant drop, as economic slowdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic hit public utilities.
“I’ve spoken to several companies that asked for relief this year because of the pandemic,” Barker said at the time, conceding the impact of the pandemic likely will carry over into the 2023 tax year.
The Board of Public Works, made up of the six statewide constitutional officers and the state Superintendent of Schools, has a number of responsibilities under state law, the most significant being the annual approval of public utility company assessments.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey chaired Wednesday’s board meeting, in place of Gov. Jim Justice, who was absent.