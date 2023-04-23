Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between April 10-14, 2023:
Stowers, Gregory (Grantor) Wolf Pen Properties LLC (Grantee): 2 Parcels Suck Fork Alum Creek Wash Dist. – $600,000
Roberts, Charles C. & Roberts, Rebecca M. (Grantors) Christian Kelsey S. (Grantee): LT 3 Walnut Hills Est. Sec. 7 St. Albans. – $182,000
Flanigan, Joshua (Grantor) Lauchart, Ethan B. (Grantee): LT 3 Prichard Sub Chas. West. – $105,000
Maner, Garrett D. (Grantor) Henry, Tyler N. (Grantee): LT 40 Comstock adn Chas East – $162,000
Brown, Jeffrey A. & Brown, Amelia S. (Grantors) Crowe, Jason (Grantee): LT 128 Hillsdale adn Kanawha County – $163,000
Buckley, Stephen W. (Grantor) Swathmore Capital LLC. (Grantee): LT 290 Roxalana Hillside TNHS Union – $80,000
Boyko, Jerry D. (Grantor) Tate, Steven (Grantee): LT B Nora Morecott adn Poca – $140,000
Hamilton, Templeton B. Jr. (Grantor) Shean Properties Wet End Charleston LLC. (Grantee): LT 1 Bruce Cassady Sub Chas. West., LT 2 Bruce Cassady Sub Chas. West., LT3-P Bruce Cassady Sub Chas. West., LT 4 Bruce Cassady Sub Chas. West., LT 5-P Bruce Cassady Sub Chas. West., LT 6-P Bruce Cassady Sub Chas. West. – $475,000
Wiles, Julie S & Wiles, John F. (Grantors) Wiles, John F II (Grantee): LT 3-P Coal River Acres Resub St. Albans, LT 4-P Coal River Acres Resub St. Albans & LT 5-P Coal River Acres Resub St. Albans – $225,000
Kinder, Sharon L -Exec & Eagloski, Norbert E.-EST (Grantors) Spartan Properties LLC (Grantee): Sundry Parcels Kanawha Co. – $276,850.
Lawrence, Lenora C. (Grantor) Blice-Baum, Christine L. & Blice-Baum, Mark D. (Grantees): LT 2 Glenridge Forest Phase I Chas So. Anx. – $560,000
Mikhaeil, Nabil & Mikhaeil, Teresa N. (Grantors) Amano, Shizue & Silber, Daniel (Grantees): LT 167 Woodland Heights Sec. 3-A Chas. So Anx. – $260,000
Clifford, Beatrice Y, -aif & Clifford, Mark A-by AiF (Grantors) Joyner, Barbara & Rushing, Tiffany (Grantees): LT 135 Woodward Woods Chas. North – $108,000
Andresen, Gordon (Grantor) Bradley, Patricia L. (Grantee): LT A-605 BK 1 Terrace Park East Condo Chas. East – $85,000
Bonnett, Victor G. & Webb, Debra (Grantors) Beck, Walter (Grantee): 2 Parcels Union Dist. – $135,000
Richard Long Heirs LLC (Grantor) Jones, William H. Jr. (Grantee): Parcel East Bank Dist. – $105,000
Burgess Emory E. Jr. (Grantor) Doughty, Dremma K. (Grantee): Parcel Coopers Ck Elk Dist. – $145,000
Stowers, Wylie A. (Grantor) Wolf Pen Rentals 2 LLC. (Grantee): Parcel Washington Dist. – $100,000
Stowers, Wylie A. (Grantor) Wolf Pen Rentals 2 LLC. (Grantee): Parcel Washington Dist. – $260,000
Trademark Investments LLC. (Grantor) Bannister, Kalissa & Fullen, Anthony (Grantees): LT 5 Dunn ESTS Sec. Chas. North – $177,000
Stanley, Jonathan D., Hancock, Jessica E. fka Stanley. (Grantors) Fetty, Jacob (Grantee): LT 27 BK 10 Kanawha City Kanawha City, & LT 28 BK 10 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $132,000
Eich, Martin W-TR & Martin W. Eich Trust Dated 03-29-2017-By-TR (Grantors) Coyner, Jennifer L. (Grantee): LT 1 R S Carr Sub 15th Ward & LT 1-A R S Carr Sub 15th Ward. – $349,000
Kelly, Joe (Grantor) Budig, John & Rodriguez, Emily (Grantees): LT 480 L C Massey PK adn to Montrose So. Chas. – $263,500
Smith, Robert C. (Grantor) Swathmore Capital LLC (Grantee): LT 2 Walnut Hills Ests Sec. 9 St. Albans. – $90,000
Pack, Drew & Pack, Sheena (Grantors) Henry, Telranee & Ferrente, Sean C. (Grantees): LT 34 West Gate Sub Sec. B Union – $230,000
Nitro 275 Co. Inc. (Grantor) DG BTS Nitro LLC. (Grantee): Parcel Nitro – $410,000
Pauley, Rhonda L & Osbourne, Donna L-Dec. (Grantors) Rhoton, Jason L. & Sovine-Rhoton, Tiffany D. (Grantees): Parcel Dry Br Loudon – $96,500
Armstrong, Aaron M. and Armstrong, Jenelle (Grantors) Moy, Hubert (Grantee): LT 270 Ridges of Rabel MNTN Washington – $513,500
Estep, Alexander C. & Perry, Joe (Grantors) Frame, Tiffany (Grantee): LT 54-P Riverdell Acres Sec. 1 Union – $ 125,000
Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between April 10-14, 2023:
Willis Andrew Justice to Madonna Evelyn Branham
Andrew Grant McCormick to Makayla Dawn Sneed
Jeremy Wayne Gibson to Bethany Marie Anderson
Michael Joseph Lindsay to Dylon Hollis Herring
John Tharon Antolini to Amia Yvonne Adkins
Marcus Courtland Brewer to Taylor Dawn Fisher
Kevin Wayne Sackman II to Kaylee Marie King
Justin Joseph Addair to Courtney Lee Moyers
Jeffry Allen Matthews to Heather Nacole Haynes
James Michael Bush II to Julia Jane Sayre
Benjamin David Garlick to Kaitlyn Alycee Walters
John Robert Boggess to Roseanna Kay Johns
Robert Gaston Estes to Agnes June Crowder
Keith Lyle Johnson Jr. to Nakesha LaShae Watson
Christopher Wyatt Legg to Brooklyn Tynnette Gould
Michael John Walker to Sidney Carol Johnson
Larry Matthew Hayes to Alexis Sierra Lewis
Abd-Rasheed Abiodun Ajiboye to Binta Olayinka Yusuf
