Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between April 26-May 5, 2023:
Ross, Michael W & Ross, Kerry J. (Grantor) Gray, Jason M. & Gray, Lizbeth (Grantees): LT 43-A Morning Dove Ests Sub Sec II – $294,500
Sam-Corp Developments (Grantor) Stone, Austin M. (Grantee): LT 15-P Beech Park Acres Sec 1 St. Albans & LT 16 Beech Park Acres Sec 1 St. Albans – $215,000
W&W Rentals LLC. (Grantor) Mongold, Kenneth & Mongold, Alice (Grantees): LT 9-P BK R Highlawn adn Sec 1 St. Albans & LT 10 BK R Highlawn adn Sec 1 St. Albans – $110,900
A&N United LLC (Grantor) Chamberlin, Paula & Harrah, Gabriel (Grantees): LT 75-P Framingdale adn Union & LT 76-P Framingdale adn Union – $105,000
Merrifield, Ronald S. & Merrifield, Kathy L. (Grantors) George, Timothy A. & Elkins, Deborah A. (Grantees): LT 10 BK B Foster adn Dunbar, LT 11 BK B Foster adn Dunbar, LT 12 BK B Foster adn Dunbar, & LT 13 BK B Foster adn Dunbar – $192,000
Wood Properties LLC (Grantor) Davis William P Jr. & Buzzard, Mildred N. (Grantees): LT 915 Nitro Industrial Corp Area P Nitro – $90,300
McKenna, David & Sisler, Jon (Grantors) We R Farmers LLC (Grantee): Parcel Blue CK Elk Dist. – $485,100
AM Investments LLC (Grantor) Wurts, Ryan E. (Grantee): 2 Parcels Union Dist – $295,000
Building Appalachia LLC (Grantor) Crist, Megan & Gent, Austin (Grantees): LT 9-P BK B Schwabe adn Dunbar – $162,500
Blatt, Michele L. (Grantor) Damron, Jordan L. (Grantee): LT 77-P Fort Hill Chas. So. Anx & LT 78-P Fort Hill Chas. So. Anx, – $254,500.
Jones, Amanda (Grantor) Smith, Tiara (Grantee): LT 95 Eldot adn Sec. Jefferson – $196,000
Boyd, Melanie J. nka Watkins, Melanie J. (Grantor) Carr, Ralph (Grantee): LT 5 BK C Central City Union – $119,000
Linkinogger, James C, Linkinogger, Heather G-by AiF & Linkinogger, James C- aif (Grantors) Osaile, Grayson O. & Smith, Brittany L. (Grantees): LT 2 Glen Oaks Sub Sec. 1 Elk – $273,900
Kern, Kris E. (Grantor) Lester, Cecil J. & Grant, Bryanna N. (Grantees): LT 25-P Ravens Court adn St. Albans, LT 5-P Timbers Sub St. Albans & LT 6-P Timbers Sub St. Albans – $161,000
Morris, Bradley A. & Morris, Megan R. (Grantors) Brown, Douglas (Grantee): LT 12-P River Bend adn Sec. 3 Jefferson & LT 13 River Bend adn Sec. 3 Jefferson – $267,500
Green Valley Properties Inc. (Grantor) Demetro, Jennifer & Thomas, Mark (Grantees): LT 11 J D Moore Prop Loudon – $175,000
Wood, Henry E. III & Wood, Kimberly S. (Grantors) Sherman, Annette L. (Grantee): LT 805 Imperial Towers Condo Kanawha City – $253,000
Sherman, Annette L. (Grantor) Knopf, Kenneth & Knopf, Kimberly (Grantees): LT 511 Hemingway Place Chas. North – $305,000
Dunlap, Andrea & Dunlap, Shawn E. (Grantors) Lorrison, Shad A. (Grantee): Parcel Jefferson Dist. – $220,000
Bumgardner, Mary K., Bumgardner, John N., & Bumgardner, John W. (Grantors) McGlothen, Kevin T & McGlothen, Melissa A. (Grantees): LT 29 Sherwood Forest Sub Area A Loudon – $260,000
Shelton, Walter W. & Lipinski, Sue A. (Grantors) Strope, Charles T. & Strope, Krista L. (Grantees): LT 107 Ridges of Rabel MNTN Washington – $459,500
P and A, LLC (Grantor) Poole, Linda A. (Grantee): LT 13 Woodbridge Sec. III Chas. North – $245,000
Finley, Alan L. Jr., Sangani, Mandy L. aka Finley, Mandy L. (Grantors) Lardizabal, David & Lardizabal, Janet (Grantees): LT 28 Highland Meadows Sec. C Chas. So Anx. – $370,000
Harden, Nicholas W. (Grantor) Howell, Barry (Grantee): LT 95 Montclair adn Sec. 8 Chas. So. Anx. – $269,000
Sutton, Farrell H. & Sutton, Flora K. (Grantors) RCC Properties LLC. (Grantee): LT 5-P Leroy Swinburn Chas. North – $215,000
Real, Stevalis-Est. (Grantor) Banks, Austin (Grantee): Parcel Cross Lanes Union Dist. – $134,000
Harless, Travis & Harless, Kassandra (Grantors) Deem Properties LLC (Grantee): LT 11 Smith adn Chas. So. Anx. – $135,000
AM Investments LLC (Grantor) Chancey, Joyce (Grantee): LT 3 Chilton adn Jefferson & LT 4 Chilton adn Jefferson – $159,000
Clendenin, Selina S. (Grantor) DelMolino, Richard (Grantee): 2 Parcels Crooked Ck Washington Dist. – $230,000
Warwick, Tanya C-TR, Warwick Family Irrevocable Trust & Warren, H Jr. (Grantors) Brotsky, Zachary T. & Brotsky, Katelyn E. (Grantees): Parcel Union Dist. – $389,900
Thompson, Mary K. & Smith, Betty (Grantors) Cole, Garren & Cole, Betty J. (Grantees): LT 55-P BK Y Dunbar Dunbar & LT 56 BK Y Dunbar Dunbar – $110,000
Trademark Investments LLC. (Grantor) Winters, Kristi & Kitchen, Carl M. (Grantees): Parcel Grandview adn Dunbar – $104,900
Mazelon, Joni & Mazelon, Anthony (Grantors) Essex, Amber (Grantee): LT 133 Woodland Heights Sec 2-C Loudon – $370,00
Sleep Outfitters USA LLC (Grantor) Shwair, LLC (Grantee): LT 18 BK 44 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $325,000
Roberts, Jeremiah V. & Roberts, Samantha L. (Grantors) Reynolds, Sheila (Grantee): LT 15 Brookhaven Sub Sec. 13 Union – $183,499.
King Samuel L. III (Grantor) Spears, Logan J. & Spears, Elizabeth S. (Grantees): LT 35 Davis-Alexander adn Sec. 2 Chas So. Anx. – $198,000
Workman, Joshua S. & Workman, Kayla M. (Grantors) Gunter, Nicholas (Grantee): LT 31 RiverPark Jefferson & LT 31-P RiverPark Jefferson – $165,000
AM Investments LLC (Grantor) Doane, Deborah A. (Grantee): LT 25 Sattes Sec. 6 Union – $110,000
Runyon & Shumate Properties (Grantor) Elk Properties LLC (Grantee): 2 Parcels Elk Dist. – $160,000
Van Houten, Susan C & Throckmorton, Carol A. (Grantor) Mathis, Mica D. (Grantee): LT 23 Chilton Est. So. Chas. – $112,500
Murphy, Lavonia J. (Grantor) Moody, Kaylee M., Williams, Tanner A. & Moody, William F. Jr. (Grantee): LT 3 Dun bar Dunbar – $89,000
McKnight, Ronald D. & McKnight, Joan (Grantors) Carnell, John & Carnell, Meredith P. (Grantees): Parcel Kanawha County – $180,610
Henley, Carson W. & Henley, Sara S. (Grantors) Gardipee, Kyler & Gardipee, Macy (Grantees): LT 29D James Park Loudon – $270,000
Murray, William B Jr. & Murray, Maxine (Grantors) Wright, Robert II (Grantee): Parcel Davis Creek Washington Dist. – $245,000
Vogelsong, Cade (Grantor) Ashworth, Michael & Ashworth, Rachel (Grantees): LT 19-P Loudon HGTS Kanawha & LT 19 Loudon HGTS Kanawha. – $300,000
Kurtland, Dorothy (Grantor) Pore, Renate (Grantee): LT 2C Parkside Place Condo Chas. East – $270,000
Whitten, Connie-TR of Jean M. Williams 2012 Revocable Trust & Whitten, W. Keith-Exec. (Grantors) McClure, Sean W. (Grantee): Parcel Spring Hill Dist. – $349,900
Rocket Mortgage LLC (Grantor) MAJO LLC (Grantee): LT 99 Oakview Est Sec. V Union – $100,900
Johnson, Cheryl W. (Grantor) Perry, Melanie N. (Grantee): LT 21 LaBelle Park adn So. Chas. – $143,000
Cummings, Mary A. (Grantor) Victor, Ian (Grantee): Parcel Davis Creek Washington Dist. LT 1 Delbert Childress RPop Washington – $165,000
Old World Investments LLC (Grantor) Moore, Carole A. (Grantee): Parcel South ChasN Dist. – $125,000
Clarks Christian Care Inc. (Grantor) Clark, Leonard M. (Grantee): 2 Parcels East Bank Dist. – $168,750
Lin Tech International LLC. (Grantor) McKitrick, Ira D. II (Grantee): LT 41 Wildwood Sub Elk – $159,000
Hall, Susan L. (Grantor) Sodaro, Deron J. & Sodaro, Karen L. (Grantees): LT 36-P Ravens Park Acres St, Albans. – $175,200
Marriages
People who applied for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between May 1-5, 2023:
Eric Eugene Douthat to Margaret Katheryn Cain
Derek Riley Lambert to Andrew Joseph Vargo
Richard Ryan Prather to Sheridan Brooke Tucci
Shawn William Jones to Taylor Marie Samms
Seth-Austin Faub Hudnall to Andrea Renigh Wheeler
David Allen Matheny to Tonya Lynn O’Dell
Schuyler Melchezedek Harrity to Angelo Joseph Gullet
Christopher Andrew Gerger to Kara Leigh Watson
Ralph Emil Eisenhut to Kari Sue Isenhower
Killian Patrik Philipp to Michelle Leah Wolfe
Brian Neil Kirby to Hannah Bryn Cline
Philip Thomas Bishop to Sydney Breanne Ferguson
William George Hayes Jr. to Carolyn Kay Clark
Jeffery Adam Estep to Fanci Nicole Green
Cody Michael Fluharty to Kennedy Leelyn Hollandsworth
Darrell Thomas Payne to Megan Leslie Keaton
Jerry Douglas Tucker to Marci LaShae Cline
Aaron Cody to Leslie Anne Turley
Robert Joseph Cunningham to Jessica Rose Weddington
Cody Mark Totten to Alayna Christine Bell
Noah Thomas Rudd to Haley Elizabeth McKown
Jonathan Holton Dye to Marlee Christina Layh
Tevor LaMont Little to Star Yvette Hogan
Nickolaus Lawrence Drennen to Karli Danielle Miller
Kevin Deloy Ellenburg to Melinda Jo Adkins
Matthew Paul McClure to Cammie Joann Melton
Gavin Reed Smith to Sarah Zell Christian
William Clark McNeal Jr. to Brianna Nicole Haynes
Howard Shawn Garland II to Alicia Dawn Willoughby
Caleb Steven Moul to Christina Renee Cliver
Charles Basil Bennett II to Emily Dawn Barnard
