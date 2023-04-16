Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between April 3-7, 2023:
Woods, Harold J. (Grantor) Murphy, Jeanne D. & Robert D. (Grantees): Parcel Dunbar Dist LT 287 BK 2 Dunbar Dunbar — $290,000
Kirkwood, Alexa M. & Young, Leslie M. (Grantors) Plyler, Jacob & Plyler, Jessica (Grantees): LT 154-P Fort Hill adn Loudon, 155-P Fort Hill adn Loudon & LT 156-P Fort Hill adn Loudon — $248,000
Nguyen, Cuong Q. (Grantor) Britton, Luciana A. (Grantee): LT C Riverdell Acres Resub Nitro — $179,500
Jividen, Roger (Grantor) Mace, Michael & Mace, Jennifer (Grantees): LT 23 M Highland Adn Sec 1 Sec St. Albans — $104,000
Ellis, Toni F.-TR & Toni Frances Ellis Recovable Inter Vivos Trust (Grantors) Elliot, Franklin & Elliot, Kristine (Grantees): LT 201 Imperial Towers Condo Kanawha City — $105,000
Wagoner, Judy D. (Grantor) Newby, Christopher M. (Grantee): LT 1 BK 51 St. Albans Resub St. Albans & LT 2 BK 51 St. Albans Resub St. Albans — $168,000
Spencer, Karen J. & Spencer, George A. (Grantors) Keatley, Sandra S (Grantee): Parcel ChasN S, Annex Dist. — $207,000
Chandler, Shawn M. & Chandler, Brianna E. (Grantors) Robinson, Myisha R. & Robinson, Shannon A. (Grantees): LT 34 Briar Hills Est Sec. II Union — $228,000
Landvest USA LLC (Grantor) Ransom, Ruby A (Grantee): LT A-110 BK 1 Terrace Park East Condo Chas. East. — $100,000
Ford, Joyce J-DEC, Ford, Gary A. as EXEC. (Grantors) Webb, Cassidy D. (Grantee): LT 83 BK C Benedict Park adn St. Albans & LT 84 BK C Benedict Park adn St. Albans — $180,000
Stutler, Jerry & Stutler, Sarah (Grantors) Beckman, Richard L. (Grantee): LT 9-P Hillbrook adn Chas, So. Anx & LT 10 Hillbrook adn Chas, So. Anx — $269,900
Johnson, Eric M.-SUC TR & Fog INC-By Suc TR (Grantors) City National Bank of WV (Grantee): LT 120 BK Parkland adn So. Chas, LT 121 BK Parkland adn So. Chas, LT 122 BK Parkland adn So. Chas, LT 123 BK Parkland adn So. Chas, LT 124 BK Parkland adn So. Chas, 125-P BK Parkland adn So. Chas, LT 156 BK E Parkland adn So. Chas., LT 157 BK E Parkland adn So. Chas., LT 158 BK E Parkland adn So. Chas., LT 159 BK E Parkland adn So. Chas., LT 160 BK E Parkland adn So. Chas., LT 161 BK E Parkland adn So. Chas., LT 162 BK E Parkland adn So. Chas., LT 163 BK E Parkland adn So. Chas., LT 164 BK E Parkland adn So. Chas., & LT 165 BK E Parkland adn So. Chas. — $2,600,000
Prigozen, Jason M. (Grantor) Toloza, Jenna (Grantee): Parcel Chappell Hollow Chas. So. Annex Dist. — $166,350
Jacobs, Valerie J. (Grantor) Jacobs, Mark W. (Grantee): LT 112 East Kanawha Ests Chas. So Anx — $275,000
PCGH Properties LLC, Hunt, Richard H & Hunt, Richard W. (Grantors) O V Smith & Sons of Big Chimney, Inc. (Grantee): 4 Parcels Chas West Dist. LT B-P BK 14 Upper Glen Elk adn Chas. West & LT C-P BK 14 Upper Glen Elk adn Chas. West — $400,000
Cardenas APM, LLC (Grantor) Norman, Danny (Grantee): LT 12-P BK 6 Dunbar Dunbar & LT 13-P BK 6 Dunbar Dunbar — $123,800
Commercial Diving Inc, (Grantor) Underprivileged Children Foundation Inc. (Grantee): LT 25 BK J Baker Park adn Jefferson & LT 26 BK J Baker Park adn Jefferson — $150,000
Wilcox, Timbera C. (Grantor) Mazelon, Joni (Grantee): Parcel ChasN So. Annex. — $314,000
Richard Long Heirs LLC (Grantor) Blake Alisha D. (Grantee): Parcel East Bank — $100,000
Collison, Katheryn (Grantor) Trester, Charles (Grantee): Parcel Chappell Hollow Loudon Dist — $325,000
Murphy, Jeanne D. (Grantor) Kennedy, Rhonda & Lawrence, Robert (Grantees): LT 1 W Glass Sr. Home Place Poca — $305,000
Colvin Team Real Estate LLC. (Grantor) Khan, Sana S. (Grantee): LT 12-P BK A Upton adn Jefferson, LT 13-P BK A Upton adn Jefferson to LT 22-P BK A Upton adn Jefferson — $247,500
McClendon, Ronald S. & McClendon, Kimberly L. (Grantors) Franconia Real Estate Services, inc. D/B/A Allegiance Government Relocation (Grantee): Parcel 15th ward — $235,000
Nelson, Jeremy & Corey, Richard (Grantors) Kelley, Rebecca (Grantee): LT 13 BK D First Ruffner adn Chas. East & LT 14-P BK D First Ruffner adn Chas. East. — $565,000
Hawkinberry, Sue A. (Grantor) Hay, Lindsay (Grantee): LT 76-P Island View adn to So. ChasN So. Chas & LT 78 Island View adn to So. ChasN So Chas. — $131,000
Hedges, Daniel F. (Grantor) Albertson, Christopher G. (Grantee): LT 9 Arlington Court West Condo East — $185,000
Starcher, John P. (Grantor) Hardman, Sara R. & Hardman, Cynthia G. (Grantees): LT 25 West Brook Sub Sec. A Union — $242,000
Harper, Dana S. (Grantor) Starcher, Bailey & Parham, Langston (Grantees): Parcel Elk Dist. — $99,999
AM Investments LLC (Grantor) Perry, Seana (Grantee): LT 230-P Armor View adn Jefferson, LT 231 Armor View adn Jefferson & LT 232-P Armor View adn Jefferson — $171,000
Jardagro Realty LLC (Grantor) Armstrong, Hilda J. (Grantee): LT 22 Barringer adn Chas. North — $97,250
McGettigan, Mark (Grantor) Casebolt, Jennifer R. & Casebolt, Joshua R. (Grantees): LT 47 Beverly Hill Phase 4 Union — $245,000
Kimmel, Don & O’Neal, Jean (Grantors) Nelson, Wesley D. & Nelson, Jodi S. (Grantees): LT 12 Kanawha City Co. Loudon — $184,700
Hypes, Fredrick L. & Hypes, Elizabeth A. (Grantors) Moskala, Katie & Moskala, Christopher P. (Grantees): LT 16 Carper Sun Elk — $90,000
Nicoloudakis, John & Nicoloudakis, Kandy (Grantors) Members Choice WV Federal Credit Union (Grantee): LT 7-P BK 20 J B Walker Adn Chas. West & LT BK 20 J B Walker Adn Chas. West — $90,000
Sheppard, Kathy R. (Grantor) Husson Family LP (Grantee): LT 369 L C Massey adn to Montrose So Chas. — $128,500
Burgess, Mary L, Edelman, Debra L. & Bennett, Howard E. (Grantors) Straw, Mason (Grantee): Parcel A Poca Dist. — $170,000
Pancake, Catherine A. (Grantor) Roy, Veronica R. (Grantee): LT 7 BK 2 Oakwood Condo Chas. So Anx. — $110,000
Roncaglione, John J. & Roncaglione, Patricia (Grantors) Olson, Katie & Vacha, Eric (Grantees): 2 Parcels Jefferson Dist. — $312,500
Nelson, Jeremy (Grantor) Kitakufe, Cecelia (Grantee): LT 603 Riverview Terrace Condo Chas. East — $199,250
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between April 3-7, 2023:
Isaac Daniel Hanshaw to Natalia Krystal Smith
William Heath Burgess to Allyson Mariah Carney
Jacob Payton Huffman to Shebi Adawn Truman
Jeff Douglas Caruthers to Amanda Lynn Harvey
Dana Rene Metz to Drema Kay Keeney
Lloyd Franklin Akers Jr. to Jaqueline Lee Powers
Dakota Zachary Williams to Jessica Lynn Chapman
Bailey Louann Young to Bianca Lynn Cooper
James Keith Cook to Rikki Elaine McCormick-Lowe
Timothy Lang Westfall to Kari Jean Dean
Billy Joe Baria to Stacey Lynn Hill
Colin James Morganstern to Amanda Starr Lopez
Hassil Lee Pauley Jr. to Selina Sue Clendenin
Derrick Allen Collier to Kristy Dawn McIntyre
Freddie Ray Saunders III to Kathy Rider Sheppard
Travis Lee McCormick to Sarah Nicole Pauley
Colin Michael Kerwood to Rachel Ann Taylor
