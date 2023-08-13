Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between July 24 and Aug. 4, 2023:
Bryan, James & Chong, Oki S. (Grantors) Egli, Gerald & Egli, Debra (Grantees): LT 3 Robert H. Keeney Prop Union – $247,000
Salango, Ben-Exec. & Belcher, Edward L. II-Dec. (Grantors) Allison, Kenneth M. (Grantee): LT 4 Newton & James Morris Lands Malden & LT 5 Newton & James Morris Lands Malden (Grantee) – $97,000
Butcher, Alexander S. & Butcher, Victoria N. (Grantors) Wright, Jesse & Wright, Brandi (Grantees): Parcel Big Sandy Ck & Thoroughfare CK Big Sandy Dist – $325,000
Valdez, Javier C. (Grantor) Valdez Jr., Javier C. (Grantee): LT 5 BK C V B Angel Sub Chas So. Anx. – $85,000
Wright, Ralph C. (Grantor) Lallier, Brenda H. & Vogelsong, Gary L. (Grantees): Parcel Big Sandy Dist. – $165,000
Long, Phillip A & Long, Jennifer K. (Grantors) Thomas, H Jane, Phillips, Debra & Phillips, James H. (Grantees): LT 86 Ridgewood Sec. Rock Lake Village So. Chas. – $219,900
Miller-Nantell, Angel, Rader, Mary B-Dec. & Winnell, Jason (Grantors) Hatfield, Henry A. (Grantee): LT 10-P Parsons & Griffith Sub Dunbar – $80,000
Martin, Richard M. & Martin, Robin F. (Grantors) Blount, Larry A. & Blount, Sharon L (Grantees): LT 7 Pocatalico Sub Poca – $292,000
Brown, Leland A. (Grantor) Shean Properties Saint Albans (Grantee): LT 9 BK 5 St. Albans Urban Renewal Authority St. Albans – $225,000
Spradling, Linda L. (Grantor) Schubert, Enrique M. (Grantee): 3 Parcels Jefferson Dist. – $685,000
Southworth, A S J. III-Dec., Wood, Kimberly S. T-Exec. (Grantors) Pickens, Michael A. & Schreiber-Pickens, Joy (Grantees): LT E Massey Park adn Montrose Loudon. – $295,000
Casto, William H-Dec, Casto, Kevin D-Exec. (Grantors) Watts, Gina A. & Watts, Nicholas J. (Grantees): Parcel Jeff Dist. – $363,500
Wilford, Vicki L. (Grantor) Reynolds, Jeffrey S & Reynolds, Paula J. (Grantees): LT 12 Kanawha City Co Sub. Chas East – $220,000
Suwilo Enterprise LLC (Grantor) Phang, Mara K & Hem, Paul (Grantees): Parcel 2 Montgomery Kanawha Co. – $99,900
Burford, Dewayne A. (Grantor) Krause, Kelly E. (Grantee): LT 137 Hillsdale adn Chas. West & LT 138 Hillsdale adn Chas. West – $161,005
Veltri, Rebecca (Grantor) Buttrick, Margaret (Grantee): LT 10 A Woodbridge Sub Chas North – $206,500
Kirkland, Roger K. & Kirkland, Marilyn K. (Grantors) Shalhoup, Nicholas Jr. & Shalhoup, Julia B. (Grantees): LT 17 Centre Court Village Phase 2 Chas. So. Anx. – $664,000
Breeden, James (Grantor) Riddle, Madison N. (Grantee): LT 8 Willow Court Jefferson – $142,500
Skiles, Matthew H. & Skiles, Ashley S. (Grantors) Smith, Bradon & Smith, Kearstyn N. (Grantees): LT 1 BK 1 Point Lick Sub Malden & LT 2-P BK 1 Point Lick Sub Malden – $209,000
Hastings, Donna S. (Grantor) Chrisley, Thomas (Grantee): LT 52 Shadowlawn adn Chas. North – $183,000
Portugal, Edna E. & Portugal, Salvador C. (Grantors) Graham, Matthew (Grantee): LT 31 Fairfax Ests. Sec. B Chas. So. Anx. – $440,000
Bostic, Amanda & Westfall, Garry (Grantors) Bush, Daniel S. & Ross, Kacie A. (Grantees): LT 1 Little Sandy CK Elk – $75,000
Meadows, Jennifer G. (Grantor) Stitchick, James & Stitchick, Barbara E. (Grantees): Parcel Pocatalico Poca Dist. – $150,000
Patterson, Randell, & Patterson, Richard C. & Layne, Linda C. (Grantors) Craig, Kristen (Grantee): Parcel Jefferson Dist. – $199,900
Keiffer Realty Co (Grantor) Loki Properties LLC (Grantee): LT 5 G Holley Boulevards adn St. Albans & LT 6-P G Holley Boulevards adn St. Albans – $95,000
Shamblin, Aura M. & Shamblin, Arnie H. (Grantors) Dillard, Jacob & Dillard, Kandace (Grantees): LT 34 Meadowview Terrace Sec. 3 St. Albans – $240,000
Taylor, Patricia S. (Grantor) Bonham, Mary L. (Grantee): LT 94 Laurel Meadows Sec. 4 Poca – $98,000
Hoblitzell, Rege E. (Grantor) Breece, Lyle L. (Grantee): LT 1 BK R Baker-Myer East Crawford Nitro & LT 2 BK R Baker-Myer East Crawford Nitro – $95,000
Johnson, Robert-By Aif, Johnson, Philip-aif & Johnson, Donetta-By Aif (Grantors) Burgess, Kyra W & Burgess, Troy D. (Grantee): LT 1 C Arnold Acres Jefferson, LT 2 C Arnold Acres Jefferson, LT 4 C Arnold Acres Jefferson & LT 2-P BK C Arnold Acres Jefferson – $170,000
Stephens, Bridget M. (Grantor) Williams, Alisha & Williams, Judith A. (Grantees): LT Graystone Est. Elk. – $255,000
Halstead, Randy (Grantor) Kirk, James M. (Grantee): 2 Parcels Hershaw Loudon Dist. – $100,000
Christy Family Real Estate LLC (Grantor) AJM LLC (Grantee): 2 Parcels Loudon Dist. – $3,250,000
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB & Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust (Grantor) LeSavich, Dennis (Grantee): Parcel Davos CK Loudon Dist. – $200,000
Ta, Joseph (Grantor) DG Charleston Strickland LLC (Grantee): LT 7 BK 181 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 8 BK 181 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $250,000
Walker, Robert E & Walker, Anissa M. (Grantors) Frontline Recovery Inc. (Grantee): Parcel Elk Two Mile CK Elk dist. – $500,000
CH-Misc.Institute Church of the Nazarene (Grantor) Irving, Leonard B. (Grantee): LT 80 Institute Dev. Co adn Union. & LT 81 Institute Dev. Co. adn Union. – $87,000
Zavareei, Annette M. (Grantor) Lawrence, Lenora (Grantee): LT 502 Imperial Towers Condo Kanawha City – $105,000
Thaxton Construction Co. Inc. (Grantor) Hackney, Eric S. & Hackney, Michelle L. (Grantees): LT 3 Granada Hills Sec. 1 Poca – $365,000
Lovejoy, Gregory N. (Grantor) Baisden, Austin R. (Grantee): Parcel Wash Dist. – $250,000
Walker, Elizabeth C. F. (Grantor) Pritt, Clarence M II, & Pritt, Chesney (Grantees): LT 65 BK 19 Hunters Ridge Condo Phase II Chas. – $180,000
Gayle-Danielle Properties LLC (Grantor) Combs, Jeffrey M & Combs, Kelly M. (Grantees): LT 2-P Hickman Sub Charleston So. Anx., LT 7-P Hickman Sub Charleston So. Anx. & LT 8-P Hickman Sub Charleston So. Anx. – $190,000
Sampson, Ryan & Sampson, Samantha R. (Grantors) Hairston, Nena (Grantee): LT 3 T L Turner Prop Jefferson & LT 4-P T L Turner Prop Jefferson – $129,900
Lambert, Joann (Grantor) Taylor, Christopher D. (Grantee): LT 1 Dakota Estates Jefferson – $152,500
Noel, Jackson-By Aif, Noel, Jackie & Tucker, Kristine-Aif (Grantors) Appalachian Repair Comp. Inc. (Grantee): LT 2 F S Rhodes Sub 15th Ward – $85,000
Judy, Elliot W. (Grantor) Hartman, Joshua & Hartman, Toni L. (Grantees): LT 6-P John Clark Est. Loudon – $335,000
Giles, Susan-Co-exec & Phillips, Martha-Co-Exec (Grantors) Boggess, Christopher L. II & Suits, Samantha L. (Grantees): LT 106 Woodland Hgts. Sec 2-B Chas. So Anx. – $260,500
Cheatham, Teddy & Cheatham, Jane (Grantors) Ogledzki, Marek & Sanjuan, Alba S. (Grantees): LT 246-P Fort Hill Chas. So Anx. & LT 247-P Fort Hill Chas. So Anx. – $405,000
Brown, Stacy-Exec & King, Sharon A-est (Grantors) Naqvi, Fatima & Sites, Stephen P. (Grantees): Parcel ChasN. North Dist. – $110,000
Shipley, John & Shipley, Constance A. (Grantors) Daniel, Brian K. & Kelly, Cassandra L. (Grantees): LT 17 Woodmont 15th Ward – $380,000
Moore, Carolyn D. (Grantor) Robbins, Charlotte S. (Grantee): 2 Parcels Washington Dist. – $82,000
Eads, Terry R-Exec, Eads, Janice-Dec. & Eads, Gregory A. (Grantors) Schau, Ian & Schau, Kelly (Grantees): LT 15 Garrett Property Jefferson & LT 16 Garrett Property Jefferson – $257,500
Laughlin Properties LLC (Grantor) Canterbury Properties LLC (Grantee): Parcel Rocky Fork Union Dist. – $850,000
Laughlin Properties LLC (Grantor) Canterbury Properties LLC (Grantee): Parcel Howards Fork Union Dist. – $150,000
Bowen, Druw A. (Grantor) Carunungan, Lorenzo P., Carunungan, Julia M. & Bogden, Laura (Grantees): LT 41 Joplin Branch Loudon – $281,000
Belcher, Maria G-Exec & Belcher, Judith S-Est (Grantors) Birk, Lauren, Birk, Ronald & Birk, Theresa (Grantees): LT 77 Woodland Heights Sec. 2-A Chas. So. Anx. – $280,000
Berry, Kimberly & Berry, Benjamin J.R. (Grantors) Bailey, Madison L & Frame, Seth C. (Grantees): Parcel Union Dist. – $120,000
Ritchey, Heather (Grantor) Fields, Angela D. (Grantee): LT B-619 BK 2 Terrace Park East Condo Chas. East – $112,500
Miller, Jason E. (Grantor) Brown, Mary (Grantee): LT 224 Thousand Oaks PT A Sec. 2 So. Chas. – $299,900
Pacheco, Rafael, & Pacheco, Amber (Grantors) Gavett, Charles W. III & Allen, Joanne M. (Grantees): 2 Parcels Coopers Ck Elk Dist. – $342,000
JDI Asset Management LLC (Grantor) Ellis, Seth & Cabell, Mackenzie (Grantees): LT 1-P BK M Ravens Court adn St. Albans & LT 2 BK M Ravens Court adn St. Albans – $185,000
Barnhouse, Jason (Grantor) Clay, Dondra W. (Grantee): LT 5 BK D K Edwards Prop Dunbar – $137,000
Stricklen Realty Inc. (Grantor) Jones, Jamey (Grantee): LT 19 Fairway Crossing Sub Spring Hill – $399,900
McCabe, Land Company LP (Grantor) WVFA Properties LLC (Grantee): 2 Parcels ChasN North Dist. – $1,580,000
Dailey, Dylan C. (Grantor) Blair, Brady A & Humenik, Sarah R. (Grantees): Parcel ChasN So Anx Dist. – $224,500
Singh, April (Grantor) Johnson, Emerly O. (Grantee): LT 50-P BK E Edgewood adn Chas. West & LT 51-P BK E Edgewood adn Chas. West – $148,000
Chemours Company FC LLC (Grantor) Puretech Scientific LLC (Grantee): Sundry Parcels Malden Dist. – $4,800,000
Pelley, Patrick & Pelley, Clare E (Grantors) Murimi, Neema M. (Grantee): LT 81-P Glenwood Hgts adn Chas West. & LT 82-P Glenwood Hgts adn Chas West. – $107,000
Woolheater, Christopher (Grantor) Morlan, Brittany M. (Grantee): Parcel Loudon Dist – $280,000
Zinn, David & Zinn, Christine (Grantors) Ward, Kenneth A & Ward, Cynthia (Grantees): LT 1 BK 156 Kanawah City Kanawha City & LT 2 BK 156 Kanawah City Kanawha City – $273,000
Geissinger, Patricia A-Est & Wood, Diane L-Exec. (Grantors) Tetrick, Kimberly (Grantee): Parcel Loudon Dist. – $110,000
Murry, Rosemary (Grantor) Norton, Jon & Norton, Tara S. (Grantees): LT 8 Carolina Hgts adn Jefferson, LT 9 Carolina Hgts adn Jefferson & LT 10 Carolina Hgts adn Jefferson – $80,000
Mousattat, Usama-TR & Mousattat Revocable Trust (Grantors) Sheets, Randall & Sheets, Sharon E. (Grantees): LT 2 Flintlock Sub Chas. So. Anx. – $355,000
Miller, Bruce L. (Grantor) Miller, Melvin & Miller, Yvonne J. (Grantees): LT 1 Quail Hollow SubD Sec. VII Union – $305,000
Ogrin Realty LLC (Grantor) Washington Greene LP (Grantee): Parcel Chas West Dist. – $575,000
Eder, Franklin A. (Grantor) Eslami, Mohammad H. & Eslami, Pegeen W. (Grantees): LT13-P BK B Ruffner Brothers adn Chas. East, LT 14 B Ruffner Brothers adn Chas. East & LT 15-P B Ruffner Brothers adn Chas. East – $400,000
Means, Ronald & Means, Rachel C. (Grantors) Mohammed, Yunusah B & Mohammed, Yusif (Grantees): LT 524 Armor View adn Sec, 5 So Chas. – $290,000
P and A LLC (Grantor) Ross, Allison M. (Grantee): Parcel Dunbar Dist. LT 21 BK 29 Dunbar Dunbar & LT 22 BK 29 Dunbar Dunbar – $305,000
Childress, Hazel L. (Grantor) Smith, Brittany (Grantee): LT 22 River Lake Estates Sec. C St. Albans – $180,000
Browning, Noah T. (Grantor) Bell, Madison B & Bell, Kelly (Grantees): LT 10 J D Moore Prop Chas. So Anx. – $181,500
Bailey, Kyle & Bailey, Mallory B. (Grantors) Stewart, Brook L & Starcher, Andrew M. (Grantees): LT B Matthews Baby Farms Resub Union – $215,000
Johnson, Melissa A. (Grantor) Hunt, Joseph D. (Grantee): LT 164 Marlaing adn to St. Albans Jefferson – $141,000
Clayton, Carol Y. (Grantor) Bennett, Martha J & Bennett, Gary W. (Grantees): LT 7 BK H East Crawford Union, LT 8 BK H East Crawford Union & LT 9 BK H East Crawford Union – $130,000
Waybright, Donna (Grantor) Jones, Harold & Jones, Sharon S. (Grantees): LT 1 Kanawha River Adn Belleville St. Albans & LT 2 Kanawha River Adn Belleville St. Albans – $173,000
