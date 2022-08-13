Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between July 23 and 28, 2022:
AM Investments LLC (Grantor) and Wallace, Lisa M. (Grantee): LT 20 BK Dunbar Union and LT 21 BK Dunbar Union — $120,000.00
NAJ LLC (Grantor) and Dunbar, City of (Grantee): LT 5-P Thurston ADN Dunbar — $37,200.00
Tipton Wayne (Grantor) and Brown Kelli (Grantee): LT 28 Sattes SEC 5 Union — $137,900.00
Capito, Katherine B., Hissam, Michael (Grantors) and Cowen , Nancy G. (Grantee): LT 9-P Abney Park 15th Ward and LT 10 Abney Park 15th Ward — $735,000.00
Aloi, Michael J. and Todd, Roxanne M. (Grantors) and Kudo-smith, Julyet L. (Grantee): LT18 Breezemont Kanawha County — $85,000.00
Purple Peaks Development Limited (Grantor) and TMM Enterprises LLC (Grantee): PARCEL UNION DISTRICT — $1,700,000.00
Yost, James Yost, Amber (Grantor) and Mills, Jacob McCoy, Briana (Grantee): LT A Ruffner Adn Resub Chas. East — $200,000.00
Piayon Kobbah Sr Living Trust (Grantor) and Cherry, Emily L. (Grantee): LT 85-P Loudon Heights Kanawha County and LT 86-P Loudon Heights Kanawha County — $171,401.00
Compton, James F. III Compton, Michelle (Grantor) and McMinn, Edward L McMinn, Kelly B. (Grantee): LT 2 Granada Hills Sec 1 Poca and LT 3-P Granada Hills Sec 1 Poca. — $289,000.00
Casto, Karen E. (Grantor) and Sayra, Aaron J. (Grantee) LT 19 BK 14 Dunbar Dunbar LT 20 BK 14 Dunbar Dunbar. — $93,000.00
Setterstrom, Martha H-Esta, Setterstrom, Tork R., Setterstrom, Tork R-Exec. (Grantor) and Setterstrom, Tork R. (Grantee): LT 2-D Quail Hollow Sub Sec IV Union. — $110,000.00
White Bridge Capital LLC., RJ & EJ Properties LLC. (Grantor) and Hudson, Meghan L. (Grantee): LT 10 Sun Valley ADN St Albans, Jefferson. — $131,000.00
Staples, Deborah L. (Grantor) and Chappel, Cindy (Grantee): LT 15 Park View ADN So. Chas. — $135,000.00
Fulks, Jarrell E Moore, Pamela J-Est Moore, Danny J., (Grantors) and Brubaker, Gregory (Grantee): Parcel Chas North Dist — $270,000.00
Freeman, Ralph E., Freeman, Rhonda L. (Grantor) and Keoghan, Michael P., Keoghan, Donna L. (Grantee): LT 40-P BK E-8 South Charleston So. Chas., and LT 41-P BK E-8 South Charleston So. Chas., $110,000.00
Guthrie, Mark I., (Grantor) and Pierson, Jordan Pierson, Audrey (Grantees): LT D-P BK 15 Upper Glen Elk Chas. West — $115,000.00
Bsharah, Joseph (Grantor) and Clay, Tommy D., Clay, Mary L. (Grantee) Parcel Elk Dist. — $190,000.00
AML Properties LLC (Grantor) and Melendez, Juan C., and Melendez, Margie C., (Grantees) — $125,000.00
Holmes, Kemp J-By AIF Miller, Hannah-AIF Holmes, Ricky R. (Grantor) and McCracken, Pamela S. (Grantee): LT 5 Frank P Lanham Tract Union — $160,000
Byrd, John G. (Grantor) and Crane, Devin (Grantee): LT 14 BK 22 JB Walker ADN Chas. West LT 45-P BK A Riverside ADN So. Chas. LT 46 BK A Riverside ADN So. Chas. — $104,000.00
Osborne, Joyce C-Est. Osborne, Felisha N-EXEC. Osborne, Felisha N. (Grantor) and Haddix, Edward B. (Grantee): LT 10 BK D Schwabe ADN Dunbar — $105,000.00
WVA Rental Property Fund LLC (Grantor) and Building Appalachia LLC (Grantee): Parcel Chas East Dist. — $77,491.00
WVA Rental Property Fund LLC (Grantor) and Building Appalachia LLC (Grantee): LT 251 Bk U Dunbar Dunbar — $ 91,530.00
Puckett, Tyson Puckett, Yana (Grantor) and Alwair, Hazaim Abou-Kheir, Rouba (Grantee): LT 6 Quail Pointe Elk, LT A Quail Pointe Elk, LT B Quail Pointe Elk, 2 Parcels Elk Dist — $1,543,000.00
Grishaber, Elizabeth M. (Grantor) and Snowden, John M. (Grantee): LT 2 BK B Milam ADN St. Albans — $150,0000.00
Stricker, Stanley M., Stricker, Deborah J. (Grantor) and Stricker, Travis Stricker, Amy (Grantee): LT 4 Marvin L Stricker Farm Elk LT 14 Marvin L Stricker Farm Elk — $90,000.00
Mullins, Kelly (Grantor) and Nakoski, Scott (Grantee)LT 10 East Kanawha Estates Loudon — $161,000.00
Miller, Pamela B (Grantor) and Acor, Jason (Grantee): Parcel Tuppers Ck Elk Dist — $92,500
Bradshaw, Paul D Bradshaw, Bonita (Grantor) and Wang, Zhao (Grantee): LT 2B Bk 10 Chesapeake ADN Loudon LT 3A Bk 10 Chesapeake ADN Loudon — $158,000.00
Pauley, Thelma H-By AIF Pauley, Glenn R II-AIF (Grantor) and Nguyên, Hai P Hoàng, Nguyên Tt (Grantee): LT 13 BK 160 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $80,000.00
Nary, David A Jr., Nary, Tina M. (Grantor) and Scott, Kevin L., Scott, Nancy J. (Grantee): Parcel Coopers Ck Elk Dist. — $240,000.00
Jackson, Lois R-By AIF, Mosrie, Lisa L-AIF (Grantor) and Mosrie Properties LLC (Grantee): LT 57-P Woodland Heights Sec 1 Loudon — $105,000.000
Fields, Paul D (Grantor) and Smart, Jonathan (Grantee): LT 2 Acree Est. Sub Elk — $175,000
Sovine, Tyler (Grantor) and Lewis, Katherine Ingram, Walter E. (Grantee): LT D Riverdell Acres Resub Nitro — $189,000.00
Hodgdon, Amber N(Grantor) and Atkinson, Natalie, Atkinson, John-Mark(Grantee): LT 15 Hunting Hills Village Sec IX Chas. North — $490,000.00
Sturgeon, Carolyn, By AIF Schuman, Victoria-AIF (Grantor) and Lilly, Emily L., Garnes, Christopher A. (Grantee): LT 46 Pinnacle Sub Phase 2 Kanawha County — $425,000.00
Hatfield, Ryan L., Hatfield, Emily N. (Grantors) and Johnson, Caitlin (Grantee): LT 9 BK D Bradford ADN So. Ruffner Pk Chas. S — $330,000.00
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between July 23 and 28, 2022:
Michael Bruce Faulkner, 64 to Lynn Marie Wright, 65
Timothy Eugene Green, 52 to Candace Lee Alqutub, 62
Chadd Allen Mays, 33 to Jessica Morgan Nicholson, 33
Derrick Albert Peake Jr., 63 to Dreama Yvonne Lewis, 67
Damien Anthony Gonzalas, 21 to Analisa Marie Wood, 20
Joshua Payton Starcher, 20 to Paige Brooke Clay, 18
Julius Earvin Holbrook, 32 to Destyne Marie Copening, 30
Anthony Austin Endicott, 49 to Lenora Annette Massey, 34
Wayne Herman Wurster III, 31 to Caitlin Elizabeth Herdon, 29
Daniel Kile Burke, 22 to Jamie Leigh Baker, 22
Mihael Paul Barefield, 32 to Miranda Mae Reedy, 28
Oliver John Lopez, 23 to Haylee Elaine Meadows, 21
Jeffrey Wayne Simmons, 61 to Tina Marie Gunnoe, 45
Jeffrey Lee Sutton, 35 to Sarah Ashley Beane, 32
Brett Alexander Murray, 22 to Grace Catherine Clonch, 22
Stephen Blehl, 70 to Edna Mae Arias, 83
Mark Alan McCoy, 55 to Tonya Lynn Goode, 44
James McKinley Johnson, 39 to Anita Marie Seabolt, 37
Jeffrey Scott Cooper, 31 to Karla Renee Huffman, 32
Jeremy David Pauley, 36 to Toni Marie Crank, 34
Mary Elizabeth Graves, 34 to Keisha Ann Tyler, 37
Roger Edward Harper Jr., 27 to Sunni Marie Harris, 32
Divorces
Divorce filings for Kanawha County were not available