Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Aug. 7-11, 2023:
Fridley, Jeffrey S. (Grantor) Moore, Blake A. & Moore, T. (Grantees): LT 1 Beechwood Estates So. Chas. – $153,000
Barker, Darris (Grantor) Hammack Enterprises LLC (Grantee): 2 Parcels Wills Creek Elk Dist. – $170,000
Taylor, James A. (Grantor) Allis, Bethany J. (Grantee): LT 1417 Nitro Reservation Area A Nitro – $165,000
Blythe, Peggy L-by aif & Dawson, Tyra-aif (Grantors) McVey, Brandy (Grantee): LT 27 BK L Highlawn adn Sec. 1 St. Albans & LT 28 BK L Highlawn adn Sec. 1 St. Albans. – $120,000
Cunningham, Gary O., Cunningham, Earl F. & Cunningham, Carl D. (Grantors) Cunningham, Scott A. (Grantee): LT 25 Marlaing adn St. Albans – $105,000
Namay, Daniel E., & Namay, Elliot M. Jr. (Grantors) Miller, Katie B. (Grantee): Parcel Chas. East Dist. – $310,000
Trucare LLC (Grantor) J & M Real Properties (Grantee): LT 2 Dunbar Office Park Dunbar – $200,000
Huntington National Bank (Grantor) Ward, John III (Grantee): LT A Charles E Pauley Property Elk – $190,000
Hometown Builders LLC (Grantor) Fisher, Rhonda F. (Grantee): LT 1328 Nitro Reservation Area A Nitro – $160,000
SuWilo Enterprise LLC (Grantor) Phang, Mara K. (Grantee): 2 Parcels Mongomery Dist. – $149,900
Alison, Rebecca, McDonie, Kathy & Allison, Robert F. Jr.-est. (Grantors) Malone, David & Malone, Stephanie (Grantees): LT 5 Fink Hills Sub Loudon – $138,000
Catharsis Holdings LLC (Grantor) Carte, Clayton R. (Grantee): Parcel Kanawha County – $140,000
Bertrand, Austin T. (Grantor) Cartmill, Cayla J. R. (Grantee): LT 7 BK A Rebecca & John Wilson Land Union – $133,000
Altazan, Shannon-aif, Mary E.-by aif (Grantor) Korth, Joshua (Grantee): LT 29 Oakwood Sub Kanawha County – $155,500
Bonham, Brenda K. (Grantor) Murray, Arnise J. & Murray, Thomas Jr. (Grantees): LT 121 Dupont City Malden & LT 123 Dupont City Malden – $125,000
Saunders, Carol J-est., Dunnavant, Timothy S -Exec. (Grantors) Long, Philip A. & Long, Robert E. (Grantees): Parcel Martin’s BR Union Dist. – $330,000
Martin, Joyce A. & Young, Judy K. (Grantors) L&L Excavating & Land Clearing (Grantee): 2 Parcels Leatherwood Creek Poca Dist. – $102,500
Coulter, Megan, fka-Weber, Megan (Grantor) McNeal, Ryan H. & Smallman, Katelyn (Grantees): LT 29-P BK Dunbar Dunbar & LT 30 BK Dunbar Dunbar – $135,000
Estep, Alexander & Estep, Perry J. (Grantors) Taylor, Jamison J. & Taylor, Sydney D. (Grantees): Parcel Jefferson Dist. – $259,900
Castle, James A. Sr. (Grantor) Elmore, Makala & Elmore, Dawn R. (Grantees): 3 Parcels Malden Dist. – $82,000
Zitzelberger, Betty J. (Grantor) Little, Bennett A. (Grantee): LT B-318 BK 2 Terrace Park East Chas. East. – $130,000
Amer, Muhammad (Grantor) Iqbal, Muhammad (Grantee): LT 9 Yorktowne Sub Sec. B Chas. So. Anx. — $447,500
Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Aug. 7-11, 2023:
Rex Allen Runyon to Christine Lorraine Balser
Michael Brandon Stevens to Lee Osborne Khoury
James Wallace Parrish to Teresa Lynn Lewis
Logan Jared Kittle to Adriana Katelyn Pauley
Jonathan Francis O’Conner to Ashley Susan Hale
Johnny Ray Clark to Courtney Rose Reedy
Joseph Austin Richards to Lydia Juanita Murray
Zachary Tyler Forzetting to Brooklyn Ann Rodgers
Christin Lynn Franklin to Constance Denise Jimenez
Tommy Lee Hoskins to Kristyne Leeanne Leake
John Michael Holzheimer to Alexandra Michele White
Gregory Shane Raynes to Ashley Nicole Johnson
Aaron Michael Wilkinson to Larissa Michelle Davis
Scott Joseph Lopreste to Carolyn Denise Tanner
Bennie Lee Lilly II to Rebekah Elizabeth Clary
Curtis Aaron McComas to Miranda Jo Cortie
Wesley Ryan Winell to Jenna Kay Lilly
