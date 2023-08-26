Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Aug. 14-18, 2023:
Cogar, Michael D. (Grantor) Pauley, Chadwic D(Grantee): 2 Parcels Davis Creek Loudon Dist. — $75,000
Zheng, Rong Z. (Grantor) Lucas, Joshua & Lucas, Anna (Grantees): LT 24 BK 48 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $175,000
Tucker, Jonathan B. & Tucker, Beryl F. Jr. (Grantors) Boell, Tyler (Grantee): 2 Parcels ChasN So. Annex LT 129 Bridge Ave adn Chas. So. Annex. — $399,999.
Baodkins, Daniel L. & Baodkins, Bobby J. (Grantors) Murphy, Noah B & Eddy, Kristen (Grantees): 2 parcels Big Sandy Dist. — $82,000
Treadway, Jenna D., FKA Evans & Treadway, Colby B (Grantors) Casey, James III & Casey, Melissa (Grantee): LT 2 BK P Hampton Heights adn Chas. So. Annex — $255,000
Chrest, Robert B. Jr-Est & Chrest, Robert B-Est (Grantors) Medford, William Keith & Medford, Pamela (Grantees): 2 Parcels Coopers Creek Elk Dist. — $205,000
Weekley, Tracy J & Weekley, Susan R. (Grantors) Poorman, Matthew K & Poorman, Kaitlyn J. (Grantees): Parcel Allen Fork Poca Dist. — $380,000
Abraham, Stephanie L-sub TR & Dingess, Gloria F-by Sub TR (Grantor) Whitesville State Bank (Grantee): 3 parcels Cabin Creek Dist. — $79,000
Seven07 LLC (Grantor) Rayi, Appaji (Grantee): LT 707 Imperial Towers Condo Kanawha City — $102,500
Williamson, Curtis & Williamson, Terri L. (Grantors) Elder Estates LLC (Grantee): LT 5 BK G Holley adn St. Albans & LT 6 BK G Holley adn St. Albans — $169,000
Minter, Martha L. & Minter, Peter C. (Grantors) Thornton, George B. & Thornton, Julie C. (Grantees): Parcel Washington Dist. — $440,000
Jean, Ida K & Jean, William J. (Grantors) Burke, Theresa S. (Grantee): LT 3 two Mile Creek Union — $195,000
McCown, Lawrence M. (Grantor) McCown, Emily S. (Grantee): LT 10 Castle Gate South Sub Loudon — $126,000
Salisbury, Elnora M-by aif & McBrayer, Charles L.-aif (Grantors) Preece, Darrell E & Preece, Beverly L. (Grantees): Parcel Loudon Dist. — $261,500
Smith, Carolyn S. (Grantor) Lanham, Megan (Grantee): 2 Parcels Chas. West Dist. — $83,500
Mohawk Properties Four LLC. (Grantor) I.L. DVM-Scottsdale LLC (Grantee): 2 Parcels Kanawha Two Mile Creek Chas. North Dist. — $1,525,466
Sizer, Mark A. (Grantor) Button, Paul & Button, Stephen (Grantees): LT 45-P Elk Forest adn Elk & LT 62 Elk Forest adn Elk — $300,000
McCall, Connie (Grantor) MAJO LLC (Grantee): Parcel Jefferson Dist. — $82,500
Ryers-Hindbaugh, Brittany (Grantor) Ellis, Katie J & Dingess, Joshua R. (Grantees): LT 13-P Arbaugh Ests. Jefferson — $148,000
Young, Ronald S. (Grantor) Laurel Valley Capital LLC & Crawford Investment Properties LLC (Grantees): LT 1 A M Rogers Land Union & LT 2 A M Rogers Land Union — $82,000
Whitt, Lori A (Grantor) Morris One Holdings LLC (Grantee): LT 13-P Hyde Park adn So. Chas. & LT 14 Hyde Park adn So. Chas. — $245,000
Stephens, Timothy D. (Grantor) Handley, William E. Jr & Handley, Sandra J. (Grantees): Parcel Nitro Dist — $145,000
Sutphin, Gordon (Grantor) Parrish, Paula C. (Grantee): LT 5 Johnsons Sub Montgomery — $85,000
Roberts, Michael A. Jr.-by aif & Ramella, Terry W. Jr-aif (Grantors) Scribe, Madison D. (Grantee): LT 87 Marlaing adn Jefferson — $125,000
CDC Corp (Grantor) Mason, Richard P. & Mason, Laura G. (Grantees): LT B-213 BK 2 Terrace Park East Condo Chas. East — $124,000
Rhoda, Kristi R (Grantor) Dietz, Aaron (Grantee): LT 10-P F Rodes Sub Chas. So. Annex & LT 11-P F Rodes Sub Chas. So. Annex — $203,000
Zhang, Dong (Grantor) Serpa, Amy (Grantee): LT 169 Bona Vista Sub Chas. North — $190,500
Ceperley, Laura E. (Grantor) Gazulla, Lucio J. & Villarroel, Sonsuelo (Grantees): LT 9 BK Hampton HGTS Loudon — $280,000
Rumbaugh, Deloris (Grantor) Burleigh, Brock (Grantee): LT A-405 BK 1 Terrace Park East Condo Chas. East — $107,000
Wright, Bonnie K (Grantor) Denyer, Robert R. & Denyer, Debrah L. (Grantees): LT 8 Park View adn So. Chas. — $166,000
Thomas, Mark C. (Grantor) Caufield, William P. (Grantee): LT D T J Rowens Resub So. Chas. — $142,000
WV Cash Sale LLC (Grantor) Mazur, Kathryn (Grantee): LT A-P BK 19 Anderson Brown Sun Kanawha County — $99,000
Stories you might like
Garnes, Zachary D. (Grantor) Kodali, Rajesh & Kodali, Nikhila (Grantees): LT 5 BK 1 Mountain Villa Apts Union — $105,500
Romeo, Janet (Grantor) Belesur Properties LLC (Grantee): LT 18 Huntsville adn Kanawha County — $125,000
Davis, Wilma J. (Grantor) Patrick, Sherry (Grantee): LT 13 Rainbow Forest Sun Sec. Union — $150,000
Cunninham, Shawn D & Cunningham, Myla Q. (Grantors) Morrow, Ashley E. (Grantee): LT 73-P Farmingdale Heights Union & LT 74-P Farmingdale Heights Union — $184,000
Westfall, Adam J. & Westfall, Lisa D. (Grantors) Hatfield, Kevin N & Hatfield, Michelle (Grantees): 2 Parcels Elk Dist. — $249,900
Marra, Marilyn M, Groom, Robert & Groom, Thomas W. (Grantors) Bradley, Freda (Grantee): LT 3 BK I Holley Blvd. adn St. Albans & LT 4 BK I Holley Blvd. adn St. Albans — $159,000
Spradling, Craig A., & Spradling, Tara B. fka Harless. (Grantors) Stone, Angela G. (Grantee): LT 43 Rock Lake Village Sec. 2 So. Chas. — $210,000
Green, Linda K. (Grantor) Carter, Cameron (Grantee): LT 13-P BK D Roxbury adn Spring Hill & LT 14 BK D Roxbury adn Spring Hill — $125,000
Taylor, Nathan A. (Grantor) Eicher, Jonathan (Grantee): 2 Parcels Elk Dist — $229,000
CH-Misc-Open Door Apostolic Church (Grantor) Rehoboth Investments LLC (Grantee): 3 Parcels Malden Dist. Kanawha County. — $152,000
Reed, Edna H. (Grantor) Russell, Laura-Anne T. & Russell, David M. (Grantees): LT 15 Hansford Sec. 4 Cabin Creek, LT 1 BK 36 Town of Hansford Cabin Creek & LT 2 BK 36 Town of Hansford Cabin Creek — $150,000
Copenhaver, Geary W II (Grantor) Broughton, Christopher A. (Grantee): LT 4 James Edward Jarvis Prop Elk. — $340,000
Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between August 14-18, 2023:
Julian Adam Skinner to Ashley Kathleen Woolpert
Christian Scott Kelly to Lindsey KeithAnn Denison
Christian Lee Cook to Shannon Taylor Lavender
Dakota Austin Fisher to Makayla Reana Walls
Johnathen Ray Arbogast to Brittany Jushawna Pauley
Glenn William Lucas to Carol Anne Costello
James Anthony Amos to Chasity Dawn Huffman
Logan Aaron Halstead to Jasmine Elizabeth Penn
Shane Patrick Dineen to Rachel Nicole Dailey
Dominic Christopher Avento to Emily Kate Wilkinson
Ethan Donald Boley to KellyJo Hamilton Caudill
Albert Melvin Ashby Jr. to Sarah Jane Kennedy
Nicholas Tyler Humphrey to Cassie Leanne Roupe
Donald Raymond Porter Jr. to Brandi Nicole Boswell
Bradon Dewey Truman to Trisha Nicole Withrow
Janathan Dallo Schofield to Alexis Nicole Pippins
Christopher Lynn Mitchell to Racheal Lynn Hodge
Joshua Randolph Stricker to Audrey Lynne Litton
Jeremiah Wayne Stewart to Shannon Rose Riehl
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive