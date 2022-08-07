Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between July 16 and 22, 2022:
Black, Adam W Black, Katherine (Grantor) and Phillips, Kate-Aka Clarke, Stephanie Clarke, Charles. (Grantee): LT 32 Brittany Woods Sub Loudon — $518,499.00
Carte, David E. (Grantor) and Daniel, Ronnie H., Daniel, Beverly C. (Grantee): Parcel Clendenin — $280,000.00.
Roque, Jodi C. (Grantor) and Shifflett, Benjamin L. (Grantee): LT 15-P Dennis Glass Acre Sub Union LT 21-P Dennis Glass Acre Sub Union — $272,500.00.
Smith, Cynthia D Rike, Tamara A (Grantor) and Howie, Edward Howie, Pamela. (Grantee): LT 602 Imperial Towers Condo Kanawha City — $99,000.00
Lawrence J. Copley and Jacqueline S. Copley (Grantor) and John S. Bohan and Doris J. Bohan. (Grantee): LT 7 Elk District — $225,000.00
Koleske, Robert C-Suc Trust Mary Anne Koleske Revocable (Grantor) and Gooding, Sarah J (Grantee): LT 11 Brentwood Adn Chas. So. Anx — $248,500.00
Webb, Cody J (Grantor) and Finney, Jaimie M Finney, Nathaniel L (Grantee): Parcel Pinch Ck Elk Dist. — $185,000.00
Patton, Sandra K (Grantor) and Hetnar, Teresa C Hetnar, Walter S (Grantee): 2 Parcels Malden Dist. — $150,000.00
TradeMark Investments, LLC. (Grantor), and Ryan B. Hignight (Grantee): LT 28 Morning Dove Ests. Sub Sec: Union 3 — $293,000.00
Monika Witke and Amy Keith, as Co-Ex of Louise Frances Wiseman (Grantors), and Henry Haslebacher and Monika L. Witke (Grantee): LT 129-P Woodland Heights Sec 2-C Loudon — $255,000.00
Jason Powell, (Grantor), and Jeremy D. Yost (Grantee): LT 308 Armor View Adn Sec 3 Spring Hill — $195,000.00
Antonio K. Pellegrini, (Grantor), and Jasa R. Stover and Chelsie M. Stover, (Grantees): LT 52 BK K Chandler Adn St. Albans Lt 53 Bk K Chandler Adn St. Albans — $114,000.00
Stone Road LLC, (Grantor) and Joseph Michael Unites Jr, (Grantee): LT 4 Munday Property 15th Ward $109,000.00
Tanika D. Phillips (Grantor) and Jon Andrew Thomack and Cynthia Lynn Thomack, (Grantee): Lt 2 Utt Property Union Lt 3 Utt Property Union — $190,000.00
Michael J. Burrell, thr attny, Sandra L. Burrell and Sandra L. Burrell (Grantor) and Wesley R. Stover and Crystal Stover (Grantees): LT 1-P Lenah Harris Lands Union Lt B-3 Lenah Harris Lands Union — $339,000.00
Michelle J. Casto (Grantor) and Brian T. Baisden and Karla S. Hensley (Grantees): LT 105 Eldot ADN Sec 2 Jefferson — $235,000.00
Estate of Helen F. Smith (aka: Helen Fisher Smith), by Mary Elisabeth Eckerson, Exec. of the Estate, and Joseph A. Smith, Jr., and James F. Smith, (Grantors) and Robin Tucker, Lloyd E. Mcintyre, III and Susan T. Mcintyre, (Grantees): LT 267 BK S Dunbar Dunbar — $100,000.00
C Porter, Bonny M-BY AIF Boyd, Mitzi K (Grantor) and Martin-Castro, Inigo Berrocal-Vazquez, Ana (Grantees): LT 19 Pine Valley Sub Union — $209,000.00
Hudson, Kathy A-Exec Adkins, Roy C Sr-Est (Grantor) and Vermeersch, Lindsay Baker, Jason. (Grantee): LT 65 Pryor Est East Bank LT 66 Pryor Est East Bank LT 69 Pryor Est East Bank LT 70 Pryor Est East Bank — $82,000.00
Weston, Grady S Weston, Tammie L (Grantor) and Fowler, Todd A Jackson-Fowler, Jane (Grantee): LT 79 Ridges Of Rabel Mountain Sub So. Chas. — $350,000.00
AM Investments LLC, (Grantor), and Catherine E. Jones (Grantee): LT 39 Sand Hill Park Sec D St. Albans — $192,000.00
Sarah A. Fiedler, aka Sarah Williams, (Grantor), and Stephanie N. Lombardo, (Grantee): LT 111 St Patricks Circle Sec 5 Union — $99,000.00
Rita Jones, (Grantor), and James Douglas Smith (Grantee): LT 59 Indian Head PHASE II SEC I Jefferson — $100,000.00
Moles, Chad (Grantor) and Moore, Esther R (Grantee): LT 8 BK 10 Dunbar Dunbar Lt 9 Bk 10 Dunbar Dunbar — $97,000.00
Sara Elizabeth Scohy, (Grantor) and Paul Dixon, (Grantee): T 9 BK B Edgewood Terrace Sub Sec 1 Chas. Y — $120,000.00
Elliot Moses Namay, Jr. and Gina Lynn Namay, (Grantors), and Heather R. Foster, (Grantee): LT 7 BK I Glenwood Heights Chas. West LT 8-P BK I Glenwood Heights Chas. West — $200,000.00
Trademark Investments LLC (Grantor), and Masters, Lee E. (Grantee): LT 7 Oakhurst Sub Sec 5 Chas., So. ANX — $480,000.00
Hugo F. Reyna Bravo aka Hugo Reyna, (Grantor); and Raymond Keener, III, (Grantee): LT 26 EST Kanawha Estates — $123,000.00
Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses Kanawha County between July 18 and 22, 2022.
Terry Franklin Dwayne Williams, 41, to Jenette Rashelle Endicott, 48
Mitchell Lee Bowles, 34 to Milene Kandemer, 30
David Lee McMahan, 36. to Kathy Jo Morris. 36
Ronald Dewayne Harris Jr.. 44, to Kimberly Michelle Harris, 35
Adam Ryan Chain. 33, to Juliana Marcelo Franco, 32
Hunter Cole McGary, 23 to Brooksana Dawn Burke, 22
Jacob Taylor Dingess, 27, to Montana Lynn Scruton, 22
Derek Sean Harrison, 26, to Molly Elizabeth Sowder, 25
Damon Ray Massey, 50, to Danielle Susan Sutherland, 48
Gunner Erik Lahlum, 28, to Faith Aubrey Hutchinson, 22
Jacob Dawson Welch, 24, to Hannah Nicole Leftwich, 23
Christopher Michael Boardman, 36, to Shanna Dawn Rhodes, 33
Jeffrey Wayne Holmes, 53, to Amy Beth Carpenter, 45
Cavon Ahmed Vagheei, 28, to Erin Elizabeth Burgess, 28
Michael Emanuel Watts, 32, to Lauren Kimberly Hamilton, 30
Cody Clayton Workman, 27, to Chasity Marie Priddy, 23
Michael Thomas Burdette, 32, to Lindsey Dawn Caines, 37
Arsenio Eugene Dowell, 36, to Tasha Renee Davidson — 37
Richard Lee Holmes Jr., 52, to Brandi Evelyn Myers, 46
James Edward Wilson, 49, to Nancy Marie Savilla, 50
Tyler Christian Moore, 30, to Jamanda Beth Rollyson, 32
Dwyatt Franklin Bostic II, 58, to Malanie Nicole O’Dell, 34
James Alan Renford, 53, to Debra Kay Booker, 65
Jeffrey Jerome Tawney, 65, to Christina Dawn Young
Divorces
Divorce filings for Kanawha County were not available.