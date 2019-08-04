On File: Aug. 4, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between July 25 and Aug. 1, 2019:
Dakota Blake Priestley, 29, of Dunbar and Christina Elaine Whitt, 27, of Nitro.
Paul Elias Zegeer, 30, and Alexis Briana Wright, 30, both of Charleston.
Zibak Roy, 41, of Sebastopol, Australia, and Greta Renee Freeman, 38, of St. Albans.
Gerald Ray Burwell III, 22, and Anthony Brock Snider, 23, both of Charleston.
Robert James Turner Jr., 47, of Seguin, Texas, and Carriann Smith, 45, of St. Albans.
James Everett Cook Jr., 56, and Gregory Jack Hilderbrand, 64, both of Charleston.
Allen Watson Bailes III, 77, of Charleston and Kay F. Darnold, 77, of Alum Creek.
Corey Austin Lane, 31, and Aleah Madison Mellin, 21, both of St. Albans.
Richard Scott Cotsmire, 25, of Cross Lanes and Sarah Elizabeth McNally, 22, of St. Albans.
William Asher Hunt, 37, and Sally Catherine Kendall, 29, both of Charleston.
Caleb Scott Sigmon, 26, and Victoria Marie Martin, 20, both of Charleston.
David Lee Hunter, 55, of Charleston, and Johnna Lynn Shelton, 53, of Belle.
Jacob MacKenzie Webster, 26, and Megan Rae Williams, 28, both of St. Albans.
Shelby Wayne Arthur, 30, and Ashley Nicole Romeo, 27, both of Dunbar.
Chase Jeffrey Nelson, 27, and Heather Marie Patton, 24, both of Charleston.
Cody Ryan Fowler, 29, and Bethany Donn Sayre, 28, both of Cross Lanes.
Kenneth Ray Keiffer, 64, and Shannon Dee Lane, 45, both of Elkview.
Richard Earl Kelley, 64, and Rose Marie Baltazar, 58, both of Charleston.
Casey Dale Harmon, 29, of Charleston and Mariah Ceira Payne, 20, of St. Albans.
Jason Craig Morris, 44, and April Michelle Redman, 38, both of Elkview.
Fredrick Wallis Wright IV, 29, and Martha McKenzie Barnes, 26, both of Charleston.
Kevin Kenneth Stone, 26, and Kayla McKee Sheets, 21, both of Charleston.
Andrew Scott Keeney, 21, and Courtney Paige Young, 21, both of St. Albans.
Yahia Homsi, 34, and Alaa Najib, 25, both of Charleston.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between July 25 and Aug. 1, 2019:
Casey Dwayne Hayes, 29, and Crystal Shay’nee Donahue, 26, both of Hometown.
Joby Lee Blankenbicker, 32, and Miranda Leigh Garlow, 25, both of Poca.
Justin Michael Loudin, 20, and Brooklynn Rayann Thacker, 18, both of Hurricane.
Sayed Mohammed Hussaini, 42, of Hurricane and Amy Leigh Woods, 42, of Nitro.
Alex Jordan Marrs, 27, of Red House and Chelsey Renee Gibson, 29, of Winfield.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between July 25 and Aug. 1, 2019:
Penny Riggs from Leonard Riggs.
Melanie Sue Truslow from John Andrew Truslow.
Julie Rae Osborne Young from Matthew Scott Young.
Teresa Renee Brown Johnson from Donald Wayne Johnson.
Michael Jones Delisi from Shannon Elizabeth Delisi.
Carol Ann Mallory from Neale Christopher Mallory.
Mischelle Elizabeth Washington from Donta Washington.
Merri Beth Pauley from Matthew Mayer Pauley.
Marlena R. Mullins from Ronald L. Withrow II.
Ezekiel Paul Wisecup from Crystal Dawn Wisecup.
Christopher Bowman Paul from Brittany Jo Dickson-Paul.
Raymond A. Huffman Jr. from Teresa D. Huffman.
Brandy Michelle Copen from Timothy Justin Copen.
Tina Allen Thompson from Charles Antoine Allen.
John Wesley James from Lindsey Nicole James.
Jessica Marie McClanahan from Kenneth William McClanahan Jr.
Putnam County divorces were not available at press time.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between July 25 and Aug. 1, 2019:
Michael J. Tupta and Maria Rendinell to Niall A. Paul and Paula L. Durst. Lot, Charleston South Annex District, $360,000.
Oaks Associates LP to Frail Developers Inc. Lot, Charleston, $791,151.
AM Investments LLC to Karina Housley. Lot, St. Albans, $96,000.
Jarrell J. Plumley and Melissa D. Plumley to Michael and Jennifer Bennett. Lot, Elk District, $165,900.
Jody G. Cavender to Shane E. Henson. Lot, Union District, $232,500.
Patricia L. Goodwin, Donna M. Samples and Sherri A. Atwood to Helen Summers. Lot, St. Albans, $85,000.
Susan C. Bowyer to Kristen Burgun. Lot, Elk District, $221,000.
Ridges Rentals LLC to Rebecca K. McGue. Lot, Washington District, $349,000.
Rebecca Alexander to Darlena J. and Robert D. Leighton. Lot, Nitro, $89,900.
Jeremy Lucas and Rachel M. Mace to Amber Anderson. Lot, Union District, $135,000.
Tammy R. Morris to Delmar L. Clark. Lot, South Charleston, $92,000.
Joel L. Grow to Julia Lusich Johns and John P. Galway. Lot, Washington District, $375,000.
Scott Jarrett to Mark S. and Angela D. Smith. Lot, Washington District, $278,000.
Craig G. Jullen to Phillip M. and Carrie Ann Hamilton. Lot, South Charleston, $306,000.
Matthew T. and Jennifer M. Moore to Scott R. Datsko and Jill M. Derwin. Lot, Charleston South Annex District, $158,000.
Beverly A. Begovich to David A. Riley and Alexis D. Morris. Lot, Charleston South District, $143,000.
D. Louise Marple to Turner-Humphrey Properties LLC. Lot, Charleston, $115,000.
Michael H. and Karen R. Whited to Ernest G. II and Kathy W. Hentschel. Lot, Charleston, $250,000.
Building Appalachia LLC to Joshua L. Petry. Lot, Charleston, $210,000.
Kristi L. and Scott Alan Clark to Kasandra Lee and Matthew Daniel Pickens. Lots, Union District, $385,000.
Richard K. Skeen to Angela D. and Kevin Walker. Lot, Poca District, $130,000.
Taylor Makinnsey Rogers to Evan Bartram. Lot, St. Albans, $80,000.
Randy Lee and Kathryn McClanahan to Charles E. Songer III. Lot, Union District, $140,000.
Richard Spiegel and Wendy Young to Atlas Holdings LLC. Lot, Charleston, $205,000.
Terry Richard Eads to Myra B. Lucas. Lots, Jefferson District, $108,000.
Joshua C. and Jamie L. Martin to Kiersten Jones. Lot, Nitro, $99,000.
Zol and Mary Louise Maggied to Bruce W. Jr. and Michelle Lee Riffe Davis. Lot, Charleston, $170,000.
John S. Webb, Walter A. Menello Jr. and Charlotte A. Webb to Josh W. and Tera L. Hannigan. Lot, Jefferson District, $142,000.
Loren Dale Mynes to Lyle E. and Jeanne N. Helmick. Lot, Jefferson District, $75,000.
AM Investments LLC to Ashley NB. Penny and James Allen Hodges Jr. Lot, Union District, $180,000.
Claude E. Null to Christopher W. and Brianna P. Lovejoy. Lot, Union District, $85,900.
Amy Lou Auer to Joseph Schafer and Erwin Pfenninger. Lot, Charleston, $75,000.
Jennifer L. and Jay R. Canterbury to Breanne N. Baker. Lot, South Charleston, $133,000.
Candis A. Douglass to Dominic and Haley Tallarico. Lot, Charleston, $400,000.
S. Craig Riley to Ashley Putman. Lot, Charleston, $148,000.
William B. and Christopher G. Smolder to Jeffrey W. and Nichole Hanshaw. Lot, Elk District, $90,000.
Alexandra J. Dahlin to Catherine L. Campbell. Condominium, Charleston, $245,000.
Connie S. Runyon to Meagan Leigh Minsker. Lot, Elk District, $88,097.
Mark Sanders, Eric Aamodt and Brent Sanders Aamodt to Sally A. Finchum. Lot, Charleston, $125,000.
Brent A. Mallory to Christopher Paul and Brittany Dickerson-Paul. Lot, Jefferson District, $110,000.
John Mark and Scott D. Goodall to Raymond Jarrett. Lot, Nitro, $122,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between July 25 and Aug. 1, 2019:
Terra Abstract Trustee West Virginia Inc, Janet and Wesley Garrison to Bank of New York Mellon. Lot, Union District, $77,630.88.
Michael Wayne Richmond to Shannon L. Watson and Larry H. Roton. Lots, Poca, $175,000.
Joseph and Leigh Haught to James D. and Heather M. Hinzman. Lots, Scott District, $243,000.
James R. Riddle to Micah J. Carpenter. Lot, Curry District, $80,000.
Larisa and Steven Shine to Dustin Paul and Bethany Dawn Hoylman. Lot, Teays Valley, $385,000.
Franklin D. Jr. and Tara Michelle Bailey to Garrett William Payne. Lot, Union District, $188,000.
Terry Loomis to Jonathan R. and Kaytlin D. Entenmann. Lot, Scott District, $217,500.
Dan S. Duncan to Patricia A. White. Lot, Hurricane, $123,500.
Brian R. and Amanda D. Morris to Shawn and Amanda Rivera. Lot, Teays Valley, $280,000.
Andrew L. Shamblin to Roger L. and Martha H. Blankenship. Lots, Scott District, $180,000.
Shawn J. and Amanda K. Rivera to James R. and Melody L. Stewart. Lot, Scott District, $339,999.
Michael G. and Karen S. Billups to Jason J. and Christie M. Berty. Lot, Scott District, $300,000.
Stowers Property LLC to Hanna Reifsteck. Lot, Poca, $157,000.
Jon F. and P. Twyla Donathan to Jeffrey S. and Shirlene E. MacCormick. Lot, Teays Valley, $349,900.
Darren B. And Claudia Cox to Samuel M. Deal. Lot, Scott District, $315,000.
Robert D. and Dian M. White to Larry C. II and Michele Ash. Lot, Scott District, $180,000.
Jeffrey P. and Shavonna E. Shafer to Kristi L. Clark. Lot, Scott District, $230,000.
Wayne R. and Patricia M. Lyons to Abby Kate Hull. Lot, Eleanor, $113,000.
Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church to Jackson Evan and Brinklie N. Cook. Lots, Union District, $139,900.
Keith Schongar to Vincent Cheng and Shujuan Lin. Lot, Scott District, $159,000.
Dallas G. Osborne to Alan S. Deweese and Sharon Paulsen. Lot, Teays Valley, $160,000.
Whirlwind Homes LLC to Morgan Guinn. Lot, Hurricane, $129,900.
Robert W. and Robin L. Niebur. Lot, Hurricane, $199,900.
Christopher S. and Keri E. Pauley to Debra Sue Joyce. Lot, Hurricane, $154,085.
Timothy W. Brown, Teresa L. Witt and Louise L. Brown to Sandra J. Clark. Lot, Scott District, $175,500.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies we filed between July 25 and Aug. 1, 2019:
Leslie Rae Nichols, Marmet, Chapter 7. Assets: $70,320, Liabilities: $136,670.
Erline Ann Davis, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $18,065, Liabilities: $36,630.
Paula Jean Flinn, South Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $5,335, Liabilities: $160,121.
Sherry Elaine Gutierrez, Oak Hill, Chapter 7. Assets: $53,200, Liabilities: $28,200.
Benjamin Joseph Lucas, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $130,350, Liabilities: $118,760.
Tiffany Dawn Huddleston, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $11,219, Liabilities: $44,654.
Timothy Wayne and Katrina Marie White, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $18,860, Liabilities: $85,366.
Thomas Morgan and Elizabeth Marie Hibler, Dunbar, Chapter 7. Assets: $65,700, Liabilities: $91,715.
Christina Lynn Knight, South Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $138,257, Liabilities: $157,893.
Courtney Felix Johnson, South Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $13,892, Liabilities: $37,177.
Lisa Marie Wolfe, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $89,281, Liabilities: $106,977.
Nathanael Caine and Rustie Jean Underwood, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $116,470, Liabilities: $176,795.
Nickolas Bradley Sharp, Nitro, Chapter 7. Assets: $83,540, Liabilities: $151,108.
Mark Allen and Angela Michele Hartwell, Branchland, Chapter 7. Assets: $92,349, Liabilities: $79,879.
Halline Mae Thompson, Sylvester, Chapter 7. Assets: $32,934, Liabilities: $58,483.
Mary Ann McClanahan, Mount Hope, Chapter 7. Assets: $75,920, Liabilities: $61,750.
Brianna Leigh Hodges, Shady Spring, Chapter 7. Assets: $389, Liabilities: $18,201.
Joey Allen Wimmer, Fairdale, Chapter 7. Assets: $19,856, Liabilities: $98,836.
Travis Kent Sullivan, Crab Orchard, Chapter 7. Assets: $195,838, Liabilities: $225,341.
Bridget Ann Scarbro, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $129,608, Liabilities: $125,936.
Richard Lee and Norma Sue Morgan, Lewisburg, Chapter 7. Assets: $16,275, Liabilities: $34,598.
Angela Lee Allen and Joe Allen Hickman, Ravenswood, Chapter 13. Assets: $0, Liabilities: $47,164.
Corwin Brent Myers, Fayetteville, Chapter 13. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
John Anthony and Debra Sue Surbaugh, Charleston, Chapter 13. Assets: $205,520, Liabilities: $229,101.
Karla Sue Hensley, Charleston, Chapter 13. Assets: $254,614, Liabilities: $270,279.
Bethany Renae Nichols, South Charleston, Chapter 13. Assets: $14,612, Liabilities: $111,214.