On File: Aug. 11, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Aug. 1 and 8, 2019:
Joseph Roy Combs, 31, and Heather Ann Arnett, 33, both of Charleston.
Branden Dale Collins, 29, and Laura Elizabeth Strickland, 37, both of Elkview.
James Colen Hicks, 75, and Doloris Rhea Erlewine, 71, both of Nitro.
Dwayne Tyrell Swafford, 32, and Jackie Lynn Moreno, 34, both of Dunbar.
Matthew McKinley Buzzard, 43, and Ashley Marie Laner, 30, both of Charleston.
Thomas Howard Bailey III, 60, and Glenva Evelyn Walker, 55, both of Dunbar.
Alison Joy Stevenson, 52, and Nora Kathleen Smith, 46, both of Dunbar.
David Arnold Crowe, 22, and Alexandria Lynn Gorrell, 22 both of Charleston.
Chester Lee Slater, 64, and Karen Gaye Dawson, 61, both of Charleston.
Hollis Bradley Horton, 50, and Nicole Ray Macewan, 37, both of South Charleston.
Douglas Wayne Smith, 60, and Hillary Richardson Bruer, 50, both of Dunbar.
Terry Scott Atkins, 45, and Jeanne Elaine Brown, 49, both of Charleston.
Jeffrey Scott Wright II, 28, and Erin Michelle Burke, 29, both of Charleston.
Johnnie Ray Cremeans Jr., 34, and Kristen Leigh Means, 33, both of Charleston.
Earl Leon Dunlap, 51, of Procious and Loretta Lynn Workman, 48, of Cedar Grove.
Timothy Wayne Norris, 35, and Leigh Ann Zitzelsberger, 50, both of South Charleston.
Chad Lee Scragg, 21, and Paige Marie Roberts, 19, both of Nitro.
Brian Christopher Bird, 27, and Parker McKenzie Winters, 27, both of Charleston.
Seth Michael Frederick, 26, and Haley Jae Chenoweth, 26, both of Millwood.
Eric Wayne Deusenberry, 31, of Cross Lanes and Christina Marie Holstein, 36, of Dunbar.
Joe Robert Christian, 37, and Ivy Denise Sharp, 37, both of Charleston.
Matthew Ryan Morgan, 33, and Ashley Mae King, 31, both of Charleston.
John Gregory James, 24, and Kaeleigh Shae Smithson, 22, both of Nitro.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Aug. 1 and 8, 2019:
Patrick Allen Reese, 50 of Hurricane and Angela Marie Duncan-Johnson, 45, of Logan.
Jonathan Bruce Hannigan, 25, Morgantown and Courtney Rae Stauffer, 21, of Winfield.
Rickie Wayne Tucker, 68, of Scott Depot and May Marie Quairry, 65, of Marion, Ohio.
Derek Lee Nutter, 30, and Kristin Michelle Rose, 32, both of Poca.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Aug. 1 and 8, 2019:
Donnie Charles Adkins from Amanda Sue Adkins.
Mohammad Towhidur Rahman-Bhuiyan from Shehely Sharmin Mamiaz.
Kathryn Mae Dorsey from Ciera Dawn Young.
Raychel Elizabeth Tucker from Corey Richard Tucker.
Amanda Leigh Bias from Eddie Wayne Bias.
Michaela Brooke Griffy from Travis Edward Griffy.
Paul Allen Cozart from Tracy Lynn Cozart.
Meghan Page Staten from Elle Lee Martin.
Christopher Dale Laws from Sarah Kathryn Laws.
Stephanie Renay Hyatt from Brandon Andrew Kidd.
Aiden Rahin from Nasser Taghavi Larijani.
Andrea Barnett from Ellis Barnett.
Jeffrey A. Warren from Kellie E. Warren.
Lee Ann Snyder from Jeffery Lee Snyder.
Chantelle Kaye Bowles from John Russell Bowles.
William S. Adkins from Destinee Lauren Stone.
Jesse Lee Rufty from April Ryan Rucker.
Michael Earl Green Jr. from Stacey Daniel Green.
Jeremy Lee Igo from Jennifer Lynn Bartley.
Breanna Nicole Burdette from Oather Edward Burdette Jr.
The following divorces were finalized in Putnam County between July 1 and Aug. 6:
Stacy R.C. Bonnett from Daniel O. Bonnett.
Jamie Nicole Wheeler from Ryan Wheeler.
Samantha J. Atkinson from Drew S. Atkinson.
Jon Wesley Petry from Bethany Ann Petry.
Patrick M. Gardner from Brandi E. Gardner.
Brian Robert Morris from Amanda Deann Morris.
George Raymond Samuels from Michele D. Samuels.
Daniel Jay Stockinger from Heather Christine Stockinger.
Erin Renee Parsons from Mark Edward Parsons.
Tyler Ervin Brown from Cheyenne Lee Brown.
Michael Wayne Stewart from Judy Ann Davis Stewart.
Kimberly Marie Larew from Chad Michael Larew.
Brittany Jeanne Grimmett from Ricky Gene Grimmett.
Jerry Wayne Nelson Jr. from Chaunteil Marie Nelson.
Tara Ann Nicely from William Perry Amos Nicely III.
Michelle Lee Mayhew from Brian Paul Mayhew.
Susan Marie Young from Andrew Donald Young.
David Andrew Childers from Brandy Nichole Childers.
Danny Scott Johnson from Arlene Evelyn Johnson.
Kristi Trout from Randy Trout.
Brent McKinley Irvin from Michelle Renee Irvin.
Jerry Randolph from Jennifer Casto.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Aug. 1 and 8, 2019:
Kelley’s Men Shop Inc., Kenneth Waldeck Jr. and Bradshaw Waldeck to David J. Patton M.D. Inc. Lot, Charleston, $725,000.
Rodney David Lucas, Brenda Joyce Dunlap, and Ronald Edward Lucas to Diana Lynn and Roger Leo Deweese. Lot, Cabin Creek District, $165,000.
231 Bradford LLC to ABE Rental Properties LLC. Lot, Charleston, $80,000.
Wayne F. Coombs III to Jared H. Tomasek. Lot, Jefferson District, $94,000.
William M. and Mary C. Oscanyan to Drew and Ashleigh Lewis. Lot, Jefferson District, $356,000.
Lexicon Government Services LLC to Steven Daniel and Shelbie Shiree Lane. Lot, Elkview, $159,900.
Alvin E. Preiser to Bullock Properties LLC. Lot, Charleston, $85,000.
Chad E. King, Eva Carol King Nandy Sue Soke and Charles Gregory Wilkinson to Trentity Smith. Lot, Union District, $160,000.
Ryan J. and Chantra F. Zaroda to Jay Ronald and Jennifer Lynn Canterbury. Lot, Jefferson District, $155,000.
Benjamin J. Fowler and James W. Fowler to Tarynn Huitt and Noah Brak. Lots, Poca District, $176,000.
James A. Cooper and Justin T. McAllister to John H. Hudson. Lot, Charleston, $163,500.
Shari B. Withrow, Carla R. Nutter and Steven R. Nutter to Janet L. Barnett. Lot, Union District, $131,600.
Marsha Boggess and Charles Patterson to Kevin Scott and Jamie Ann Shamblin. Lot, Charleston South Annex District, $875,000.
David Turley to Susan Bowyer. Lot, South Charleston, $165,000.
David L. and Brenda Hanson to Barbara Ann Spruce. Lot, Charleston, $114,000.
William H. and Marcella J. Harmon to The University of Charleston Inc. Lot, Charleston, $171,000.
Charity N. Sayre to Derrick and Angela Behrens. Lot, Charleston, $127,000.
Ivan E. Butts to Logan Halstead. Lot, Malden District, $149,900.
Valley West Realty LLC to Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley Inc. Lots, Charleston, $540,000.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Lisa Ann Abshire. Lots, Union District, $180,660.
Barbara Ong to Brandon Hartman. Lot, Charleston, $105,182.
Tyler Andrew and Suzanne Elizabeth Dawson to Charles Daniel Rowley. Lot, Jefferson District, $149,900.
Amber D. Iden to Abby Kathleen Phillips. Lot, Union District, $150,000.
AM Investments LLC to Matthew A. Quinn. Lot, Dunbar, $140,000.
Adam S. Green and Harden C. Scraggs Jr. to Carl W. Shaffer. Lots, Charleston, $178,500.
John S. and Faye O. Griffin to Barbara J. Buck. Lot, Charleston, $525,000.
David L. Maraman to Billy J. and Elizabeth J. Sanders. Lot, South Charleston, $174,000.
Deloris A. Yates to Jerry D. Sarver Jr. Lots, Malden District, $99,000.
Michael T. and Neree A. Hodges to SIRVA Relocation Credit LLC. Lot, St. Albans, $432,400.
SIRVA Relocation Credit LLC to Joshua R. Thornton. Lot, St. Albans, $314,000.
Matthew W. and Emily M. Thompson to Perry M. and Paula G. Ord Campbell. Lot, Loudon District, $137,500.
Stella Summers to Stephen G. and Tina S. Johnson. Lot, Poca District, $189,900.
Sean M. McGinnis to James Hurn. Lot, St. Albans, $99,000.
Dana E. and Brenda J. Reed to Stephen D. and Levon A. Berkhouse. Lot, Poca District, $149,000.
Thomas Brandon and Amy Jo Casto to Stephen Blake Mays. Lot, Union District, $127,500.
Randall W. Jacobs, Linda Lou Jacobs, Kelli L. and Linda Lou Jacobs to Peggy Toothman. Lot, St. Albans, $180,000.
Stephen T. Duffield to East West Apartments LP. Lots, Charleston, $106,000.
Clark Land LLC to East West Apartments LP. Lots, Charleston, $200,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Aug. 1 and 8, 2019:
Stephen D. and Linda J. Parsons to Westly and Shaunna Fleming. Lot, Poca, $161,000.
Gary L. and Linda Cooper to Melanie L. and Joseph Urquhart. Lot, Hurricane, $160,000.
Colin Wayne and Linda Lou Hunter to Joshua William and Nickole Lynn Taylor. Lot, Hurricane, $345,000.
James Robert Lemasters Jr. to Aaron Santrock and Samantha Kessler. Lot, Scott District, $272,000.
Arnold N. Wehrle Jr. to Homewise LLC. Lot, Winfield, $220,000.
Philip C. and Jennifer Marsh to James and Jennifer Chianese. Lot, Hurricane, $416,500.
Frank B. and Ellen P. Young to Mark J. and Brenda K. Chapman. Lot, Winfield, $187,000.
Benjamin Gerrol to Autumn M. and Keith W. Schongar. Lot, Teays Valley, $379,000.
Paul K. and Cathy E. Dotson to Brian J. and Marita A. Wooten. Lot, Scott District, $304,585.
Douglas A. Cunningham to John A. and Patricia A. Harpold. Lot, Scott District, $170,500.
Debra D. Quillen to Brittany N. and Trai A. White. Lot, Winfield, $162,000.
Wendy L. Sayre to Jeffrey and Mary Pierce. Lot, Eleanor, $122,500.
Linda K. Anders to Paul K. and Cathy E. Dotson. Lot, Scott District, $209,000.
Robbin H. Strong to Robert Clark and Sumiko Clark. Lot, Scott District, $245,000.
Roger L. and Martha H. Blankenship to Dennis W. and Andrea N. Kaups. Lot, Scott District, $280,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies we filed between Aug. 1 and 8, 2019:
Charlotte Ann Brown, Summersville, Chapter 7. Assets: $68,305, Liabilities: $127,668.
Robert Fred Berger Jr., Minden, Chapter 7. Assets: $19,851, Liabilities: $23,672.
John Franklin Vance, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $138,867, Liabilities: $173,402.
Brandy Michelle Vaughn, St. Albans, Chapter 7. Assets: $24,013, Liabilities: $73,184.
Gary Dean Hodges Jr., Elkview, Chapter 7. Assets: $8,286, Liabilities: $34,600.
Adam Keith and Kara Lanae Walters, Ripley, Chapter 7. Assets: $209,923, Liabilities: $262,602.
D&D Truck Shop LLC, Sissonville, Chapter 7. Assets: $500, Liabilities: $89,068.
Carol Sue Reynolds, Spencer, Chapter 7. Assets: $5,961, Liabilities: $22,958.
Kevin Earl and Rebecca Ann Keaton, Hinton, Chapter 7. Assets: $27,259, Liabilities: $63,662.
William Nelson Collins, Mount Hope, Chapter 7. Assets: $2,675, Liabilities: $72,582.
Nathan Lewis Anderson, Alderson, Chapter 7. Assets: $3,234, Liabilities: $267,040.
Richard Houston and Kimberly Noelle Ellison, Mount Hope, Chapter 7. Assets: $15,276, Liabilities: $170,885.
Gary W. Spence, Oceana, Chapter 7. Assets: $136,962, Liabilities: $147,577.
Karen June Rumberg, Eskdale, Chapter 13. Assets: $54,117, Liabilities: $33,840.
Rachel Beth and Ryan Michael Casto, Elkview, Chapter 13. Assets: $97,350, Liabilities: $61,274.