Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between August 1 and 7, 2022:
Reicks, John C. & Alice B. (Grantor) Hager Tyler S. (Grantee): LT 47 West Gate Sun B Union — $180,000.00
White, Benjamin & Jessica (Grantor) Tyo, Stephanie (Grantee): LT 13 and 14 Woodbridge Land Co Sec II North — $290,000.00
Redden Foxx Properties LLC. (Grantor) Wiltz, Kenneth and Ann N. (Grantee): LT S Thomas Sub Chas — $134,000.00
All Store LLC. (Grantor) St. Albans Mini Storage (Grantee): LT 1 72 BK A Midway ADN Jefferson, LT 2 73 BK A Midway ADN Jefferson and LT 3 75 BK A Midway ADN Jefferson — $ 275,000.00
Starcher, Eletris J. (Grantor) Garris James J. & Garris, James M. (Grantee): LT 195 P East Dunbar ADN Dunbar. — $105,000.00
Ludwig, Rachel D & Clacker, Tony II (Grantors) Number 3 M Holdings LLC. (Grantee): LT D Margaret street Condo Chas East — $186,000.00
Hill, Alfred (Grantor) Barker, Eamon (Grantee): LT 17 P BK J Brisben Walker Chas W and LT 18 P BK J Brisben Walker Chas W. — $103,375.00
Moore, I Elaine & McHenry, Deborah L (Grantors) Goble, Kristina and Johnson, Terry M. (Grantees): LT 6 — P BK 62 WW Graham ADN St. Albans, LT 7 — P BK 62 WW Graham ADN St. Albans, LT 8 — P BK 62 WW Graham ADN St. Albans, LT 9 — P BK 62 WW Graham ADN St. Albans — $325,000.00
Williams Kevin (Grantor) Moran, Evelyn J. (Grantee): LT 41 Elmhaven Ests SEC 1-A Union — $97,500.00
Pack Maxine (Grantor) Thorne, Jonathan (Grantee): LT 21-P Edgewood Park Sec. B Chas, North, LT 22-P Edgewood Park Sec. B Chas, North, and LT 23-P Edgewood Park Sec. B Chas, North. — $89,000.00
Barach, James A. (Grantor) Tabbert, Mark (Grantee): LT 5-P Woodrum Partition Chas West — $290,000.00
Boggess, Cierra M Green, Cody D. (Grantors) Mullins, Jacob H (Grantee): LT 3-P WE Cantley Farm Chas. So. ANX, and LT 4-P WE Cantley Farm Chas. So. ANX — $130,000.00
Alkire, Laura M and Alkire, Corey (Grantors) White, Thomas M. (Grantee): LT 32 -P O’Allen ADN Chas. West, LT 33 — P O’Allen ADN Chas. West — $130,000.00
Douglas Jr., Robert (Grantor) Wallace, Damon (Grantee): LT 8 South East ADN to Summit PK ELK — $294,000.00
McFarland, Christian Tyler (Grantor) Legg Kimberly D. (Grantee): LT 36 A Third A Pocatalico Sub Poca. $99,900.00
Maddox, Timothy A. & Laura C. (Grantor) Overington, John(Grantee): LT B-32B BK 2 Terrace Park E. Condo Chas. E. — $78,500.00
Potter Jean B. (Grantor) Collins, Lari L & Stone, John A. (Grantees): LT A Loudon HGT S. Re Sub Loudon — $740,000.00
Key, Rebecca J. and Heill, Alessander (Grantors) Ferrell Benard D. II (Grantee): Parcel Chas E. DIST, LT 3-P Grandview Land Co, and LT 4-P Grandview Land Co. Chas., East. — $290,000.00
Harper Larry W (Grantor) Compton Jr., Carl D. & Mullins, Richard K. (Grantees): Parcel Indian CK Elk Dist. — $96,414.28
Spencer, Nelson N Jr.-EST, Spencer Mark (Grantors) Swathmore Capitol LLC. and K. Harris Realty LLC. (Grantees): LT 8 Forest Hills ADN Sec 11 Chas so. ANX. — $120,000.00
Midas Touch Investments LLC. (Grantor) Comer Bejamin D. (Grantee): LT 9 Long. Meadows Park Sec. I Poca — $125,000.00
Integrity Housing LLC. (Grantor) Davis, Jeremy B. and Stone, Heather M. (Grantees): LT Nitro Reservation Area P Nitro — $125,000.00
Arnold, Barbara (Grantor) Debord, Janice S (Grantee): LT 4 George W Scott Est. Chas NORTH — $570,000.00
Roy Jill (Grantor) Rencher, Jason R. and Coffman, Melissa K (Grantees): LT 3 BK Belvil Park St Albans. -$159,000.00
Zabihian, Farshid and Pour, Fabiba G. (Grantors) Oo, Mike and Lin, Cathy (Grantees): IT 163 Thousand Oaks PT B Sec. 2 So. Chas — $175,000.00
Applachian Regional Rentals LLC. (Grantor) Abshire, Sean (Grantee) LT 117-P Dupont City Malden, LT 16-P BR CREYNOLDS Sub Market, and LT 17-P BR C REYNOLDS Sub Market — $185,000
Judy, Caleb T and Judy, Tracey (Grantors) Moore, Gregory A. and Winters, Venniter D. (Grantees): Parcel Union Dist. — $222,000.00
Klicka Brand and Yost, Brandie N, NKA (Grantors) Reynolds, Christy and Reynolds, Ryan (Grantees): 2 Parcels Youngs Bottom Big Sandy Dist. — $120,000.00
Perry, Zachary and Perry, Kayleigh M (Grantors) Robinson-Neal, Andree (Grantee): LT Forest Hills ADN Sec. 8 Loudon — $187,000.00
Balser John E. (Grantor) Milem, Dylan (Grantee): Parcel Rocky FK Union DIST — $175,000.00
Hall, Donna (Grantor) Trademark Investments LLC. (Grantee): LT 84 Le Belle Park ADN So. Chas. — $75,000.00
Cornell, Anthony A and Cornell, Morgan A.(Grantors) May, James (Grantee): LT 4 Grandview EST SEC 1 Dunbar. — $203,000.00
Cushing Alana B. (Grantor) Tyson, Tiffany (Grantee): LT 105 Kanawha Land Co Chas. ANX — $142,000.00
McCabe Land and Co Op LP (Grantor) Rossi, Kimberly A. (Grantee): Parcel Chas NE DIST — $475,000.00
Eskew, Sara F-Vest and Eskew, Erik T. EXEC. (Grantors) Lewis, Larry and Lewis, Barbara (Grantees): Parcel St Albans Dist. — $165.000.00
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between August 1 and 7, 2022:
Leonard Ervin Clark. 66 to Terrie Ann Boyd. 65
William Dale Cottrel Jr., 45 to Sarah Elisabeth Morrison, 27
Kevin Daunta Hamilton, 43 to Brittany Natasha Bibbee, 38
Nicholas Gene Nelson, 41 to Amanda Diane Conley, 35
Noah Gregory Julian, 25 to Chandler Grace Agnor, 21
Logan Chase Dye, 22 to Kendra Danielle Pauley, 21
Andrew Kalob Stone, 27 to Lauren Alleen Tatich, 24
Kirk Marvin Lee, 28 to Brelan Grace Lanham, 21
Harold Lee Mann Jr., 53 to Christina Marie Jarrell, 44
Daniel Lee Jarrett, 47 to Nancy Kay Roberts, 44
Brandon Chase Light, 27 to Johanna Marie Harrison, 31
Adam Lacy Gilkeson, 31 to Holly Jo Corey, 31
Justin Keith Pauley, 35 to Angela Leigh Suppa ,35
Jace Reed Goins, 22 to Chelsea Leann Prather, 22
Logan Patrick Crain, 26 to Kassandra Marie Jenkins ,29
Curtis Alvin Hundley, 63 to Myrtle Bundy, 61
Jeffrey Brian Short, 57 to Tammie Lynn Hager, 49
Divorces
Divorce filings for Kanawha County were not available