Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2022:
Walker, Adam & Walker, Linsay fka Garnes (Grantors) Legg, Paul J. II (Grantee): LT 19 Dennie V Kelly Sub Poca – $90.000
Pritt, Elaine R.-TR and Pritt, Jane W. Porta Revocable Inter Vivos Trust (Grantors) Pritt, Robert A. & Pritt, Megan (Grantees): Parcel Elk Dist. – $100,000
English, Cremeans & English, Maureen K. (Grantors) Keen, Joseph W. (Grantee): LT 83 Mt Vernon Park St. Albans & LT 84 Mt Vernon Park St. Albans – $150,000
Brenner, Scott A & Brenner, Michelle R. (Grantors) Terrell, Matia E. (Grantee): LT 74V Ridgewood Sec. 2 Rocklake Spring Hill – $240,000
Neff, Pamela fka Pinson, Pamela (Grantor) Back Line Investments LLC (Grantee): Parcel B Cross Lanes Union Dist. – $130,000
Lewis, Kevin R. & Lewis, Cindy L. (Grantors) Wiley, Jakob (Grantee): Parcel Two and Three Quarter Mile CK Jefferson Dist. – $125,000
Del Giudice, Michael J. (Grantor) O’Conner, Kelly (Grantee): LT 2-P C Grishaber adn So. Chas. – $155,000
O’Daniel, Richard (Grantor) Quinet, John S. (Grantee): LT 73 Sunnyside Sub. So. Chas. – $1,234,000
Barnhouse, Jason (Grantor) Chester, L. Jr & Chester, Vivian L. (Grantee): LT 10A Lakeside Sub. Nitro. – $325,000
Smith, Leslie M & Smith, Tamra L (Grantor) Maloney, Theresa S. (Grantee): LT 694-P Washington HGTS Sub Malden & LT 695 Washington HGTS Sub Malden – $112,000
Treola, James (Grantor) Stewart, Donovan and Stewart, Trista M. (Grantee): LT 12 Big Ben adn Sec. 1 Jefferson – $142,000
Dill, Darren M (Grantor) Morris, Nina C. P. (Grantee): LT 11 BK 37 Dunbar Dunbar – $115,009.00
Miller, William S. & Miller, Joy C. (Grantor) Wilson, Desirae M. (Grantee): LT 22 BK P Highlawn addn Sec. 1 St. Albans & LT 23-P BK P Highlawn addn Sec. 1 St. Albans $114,000
Walton, David L. Jr (Grantor) Miller, Randy A. (Grantee): LT 6 Mallory Prop Jefferson – $82,000
Martin, Tyler S. (Grantor) Anderson, James B. (Grantee): LT 19 Marion Extension Kanawha County, LT 20 Marion Extension Kanawha County & LT 21 Marion Extension Kanawha County – $135,000
818 Carroll LLC (Grantor) Hinds, Thomas (Grantee): LT 16 Highland Hills Sec. 1 Loudon – $135,000
Toor, Mark A. (Grantor) Wolverton, Lee & Wolferton, Candace (Grantees): Parcel Loudon Dist – $260,000
Barclay, Karlena K , Alexander, Forrest D & Alexander. Perry E. (Grantors) Bello, Ernie (Grantee): LT 2 Sissonville View adn Poca, LT 3 Sissonville View adn Poca, LT 4 Sissonville View adn Poca, & LT 5 Sissonville View adn Poca – $76,000
Eagloski, Norbert E-EST, Kinder, Sharon L -Exec. (Grantors) Swarthmore Capital LLC (Grantee): LT 1 C Minsker adn St. Albans, LT 2 C Minsker adn St. Albans & LT 3 C Minsker adn St. Albans. – $125,000
West Virginia Land Investments (Grantor) Woody, Charles P. W (Grantee): LT 61 Glenwood Heights Kanawha County & LT 62-P Glenwood Heights Kanawha County – $150,000
Smith, Debra J & Waldenmyer, Debra fka (Grantor) Chandler, Gregory E. (Grantee): LT 1 West Albans Sec. 2 Jefferson – $170,000
Morning Start Partners LLC (Grantor) Charleston WV FD LLC (Grantee): Parcel Tuppers CK Union Dist. – $719,500.
Kell Cross Inc. (Grantor) Ariahnna Golf Cross Hotel LLC. (Grantee): 2 Parcels Union Dist. – $9,600,000.00
Crawford, Kristina & Crawford, Jonathan (Grantor) BGRS LLC (Grantee): LT 25-P Hazlett Farm Jefferson – $172,000
BGRS LLC (Grantor) Tyler Brooke (Grantee): LT 25-P Hazlett Farm Jefferson – $172,000
Riffle, Kristina T (Grantor) Payne, Darrell T. (Grantee): LT 12-P BK D Flatwood Farms Union – $133,500.
Eskins, Mary J. (Grantor) Harless Anna L (Grantee): LT 3 C D Harless adn Marmet – $79,000
Rhodes, Christopher L. & Rhodes, Erin R. (Grantors) Kilpatrick, Sandra L. (Grantee): LT 122-P Thousand Oaks PT B. Sec. 3 Loudon & L123-P Thousand Oaks PT B. Sec. 3 Loudon – $255,000
Ware, Casey R. & Acree, Lindsay S. (Grantors) P and A LLC (Grantee): LT 10 WoodBridge Sec III Chas. North – $90,000
Qui-Ke LLC (Grantor) Back Nine Investments LLC (Grantee): LT 18 BK 29 Dunbar Dunbar – $145,000
Koontz, David & Koontz, Barbara L. (Grantors) Belcher, Robert M. (Grantee): LT 23 River Lake Estates Sec. D. Jefferson – $158,000
Martin, Connie & Martin, John (Grantors) Gillenwater, Joseph C. & McCormick, Marion (Grantees): LT 9 BK 11 Dunbar adn Union & LT 10 BK 11 Dunbar adn Union – $145,000
Beasley, Sharon H & Wolfe, January L. (Grantors) Bauerle, Daniel C & Bauerle, Diana S. (Grantees): LT
20-P BK 62 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 21-P BK 62 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $242,000
Varner, Joyce (Grantor) Chapman, Brian S. (Grantee): Parcel Poca Fork Elk Dist. – $85,000
Harper, Jordan R. fka Clarkson, Jordan & Harper, Brian (Grantors) Husson Family LP (Grantee): LT 15 Rock Lake Village Sec. 1 Spring Hill – $108,000
Majo llc. (Grantor) Smith, Darian & Smith, Kaitlyn (Grantees): LT 25-P River Lake Estates Sec. D Jefferson & LT 26-P River Lake Estates Sec. D Jefferson. – $230,000
Gillespie, Anna L (Grantor) Sturm, Cynthia (Grantee): LT 3-P Anderson Land Union – $200,000
Divi Holdings LLC (Grantor) Bruner, Harry C. Jr. (Grantee): LT 13 BK 34 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $131,000
SPM Properties LLC (Grantor) Littleton, Kylie (Grantee): LT 6 BK 42 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $169,900.
Comuzie, James (Grantor) Ayers-Dalton, Abi (Grantee): Parcel Elk Dist. – $95,000
Redman, June D-By AIF & Watkins, Sharon-AIF (Grantors) Berkhouse, Cory A. (Grantee) LT 6-P Tyler Acres Resub Union – $80,000
Price, Anna M-TR & Juliet Lyell Sheldon Alexander Cuissert Real Estate (Grantors) Big Brother & Holding Co. LLC. (Grantees): LT 5 Quarry Creek Chas. So. Annex & LT 7 Quarry Creek Chas. So. Annex – $830,000
Johnny Jackson & Associates LLC (Grantor) Burdette & Associates LLC (Grantee): Parcel Chas. N East Dist. – $415,000
Cruickshank, Robert J. (Grantor) Acree, Linsay (Grantee) LT 95 Weberwood Loudon – $260,000
Clark, Rebecca, Harris, Daniel P, A & Harris, Elizabeth R A. (Grantors) Nelson, Lothlin R & Nelson, Holli R. (Grantees): Parcel Porters Hollow 15th Ward Dist. – $128,500
Smith, Carla (Grantor) Mendez, Fredy N. (Grantee): LT 51 Riverdell Acres Sub Sec. 1 Nitro – $108,000
Pinney, Brandon, & Pinney, Alicia M. (Grantors) Vavricek, Logan (Grantee): LT 7 KnollWood Sub-Sec. F Sec. B Elk – $225,000
Wallace, Tamra J. & McGrew, Randy L (Grantors) Miller, Tiffany M. (Grantee): LT 34 Bowen adn Sec 1 Union, LT 35 Bowen adn Sec 1 Union, LT 36 Bowen adn Sec 1 Union, & LT 37 Bowen adn Sec 1 Union – $89,000
Barker, Tracy F Jr., Loges, Deborah L. & Coll, Kathleen D. (Grantors) Sigmon, Brian K & Sigmon, Kathleen M. (Grantees): LT 4 C M Mallory Resub Elk. – $365,000
Graley, Michael H, Graley, James G & Graley, Timothy G. (Grantors) Deem Properties LLC. (Grantor) LT 15 BK 99 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 16 BK 99 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $108,000
Smith, Mitchell R. (Grantor) Mathews, Claudia K. & Hess, Charlotte (Grantees): LT 76 BK J Central city Resub Nitro – $284,000
Marriages
People who filed for Marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2:
Trey Isaac Malcomb to Megan Breanne Dean
Carl Edwin Parsons to Rebecca Byrd Hess
Luis Alberto Gonzalez to Frances Leigh Gonzales
Mark Allen Miller to Maria Goreti Medeiros
Tyler Lee Curtis to Katherine Elena White
John Steven Finchum to Channon K Gard
Kenneth Edward Petty to Patricia Sprouse Hobbs
Matthew Ryan Sherdel to Emma Clare Nelson
Michael Garnett Thomas to Jessica Nicole Courtney
Anthony James Burdette to Trinity Marie Lillie
Don Edward Radcliff to Lori Jean Whitaker
Elisabeth Grace Tucker to Courtney Scot Childers
Ronnie Gene Williams III to Megan Renee Stowers
Scott Allen Parsons to Lauren Alexandra Turner
Windell Abraham Jr. to Pamela Michelle Sutton
Jerrett Brian Yoak to Sierrah Elizabeth Davis