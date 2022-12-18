Property Transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2022.
Godbey, Jess D & Godbey, Kelli D. (Grantor) Roberts, April M. (Grantee): LT H-P WA Evans adn Spring Hill Jefferson, LT I-P WA Evans adn Spring Hill Jefferson. — $131,000
Hughes, Reta M. (Grantor) Zamiela, Kevin G. & Zamiela, Ellen J. (Grantees): LT 21 BK 5 Dunbar Dunbar — $85,000
Murray, Constance W. (Grantor) Jackson, Sheeba R. (Grantee): LT 4 Costello adn Chas. West — $124,000
Kendrick, Preston S. & Kendrick, Savanna S. (Grantors) Milan, Christopher O. & Milan, Melanie (Grantees): LT 21 Seneca Hills Sub Elk — $240,000
AM Investments, LLC (Grantor) Betts, Carlos (Grantee): LT 21-P River Bend adn Sec. 9 Jefferson & LT 22 River Bend adn Sec. 9 Jefferson. — $159,500
Meador, Leonard R. & Meador, Diane R. (Grantors) Showcase Properties LLC. (Grantee): LT 15-P Nease Sub Union, LT 18 Nease Sub Union, & LT 27 Nease Sub Union. — $140,000
Fore, Jonathan & Fore, Danielle (Grantors) Holland, Dennis A & Hoffay-Holland, Nancidee (Grantees): Parcel Two Mile Cr Union Dist. — $165,000
Wood, Kristin J. & Wood, Nicholas J. (Grantors) Green, James (Grantee): LT 514 L C Massey Park adn Montros Loudon & LT 515 L C Massey Park adn Montros Loudon — $115,000
Thomas, Daniel A. & Thomas, Kristen L. (Grantors) Simpson, Lakeva C. (Grantee): LT 1610 Nitro Industrial Corp Area P Nitro. — $156,000
Bentley, James B. (Grantor) Morris, Angela K. & Morris, David G. (Grantees): LT 177 Woodland Heights Sec. 3-A Chas. Annex — $172,910.
Blackwood, Andrew N. & Blackwood, Holly (Grantors) Blackwood, Matthew J. (Grantee): LT 97 Shadowlawn adn Kanawha County — $120,000
Calderwood, Dorothy K-EST, Calderwood, Robert D, & Calderwood, Dorothy L. (Grantors) Salazar, Leticia C. (Grantee): LT 57-A bk E Edgewood adn Resub Chas. West — $120.000
Kunkle, Rachel L. (Grantor) Sears, Hayley D. (Grantee): LT C Bk 5 Holley Hunt Place Chas. West. & LT 47 BK 5 Holley Hunt Place Chas. West. — $84,000
Bailey, James D & Bailey, Deborah A L (Grantors) Green Valley Properties Inc. (Grantee): LT F T J Rowens Resub So. Chas. — $120,000
Jones, James N. & Jones, Beverly A. (Grantors) Wilder, Laine (Grantee): Parcel Davis CK Loudon Dist. — $90,000
Seacrist, Debbie & Seacrist, Brandon (Grantors) Asias, Yousif (Grantee): LT 15 Bk 41 Dunbar Dunbar -$110,000
Cook, Adam H. & Cook, Cassandra L. (Grantors) Logg, Joanne J-TR, Holloway, Richard J -TR — Joanne J. Logg and Richard J Holloway, Trustees (Grantees): LT 31 BK S Allen adn Resub Chas, West, LT 32-P BK S Allen adn Resub Chas, West & LT 33-P BK S Allen adn Resub Chas, West — $152,000
Olian, Carla A II (Grantor) Aesthetic Abode Retreat LLC. (Grantee): LT 14 BK C Riverside Sub So. Chas. — $135,500.
Clark, Justin R. & Clark, Marleena L. (Grantors) Manuel, Kaitlin M. & Manuel, Michael (Grantees): LT 9 Seneca Valley Poca — $395,000
Mohebbi, Behnam (Grantor) Grishaber, Heather & Ratcliff, Swanna L. (Grantees): LT 7-A Amsel Vorholt Est Resub Chas, So. Annex — $251,500.
Noland, Ashley fka Hicks, Ashley & Noland, Sean M. (Grantors) Hawkins, Cynthia R. (Grantee): LT 1 Howard S Smith Sub Union — $86,800
Blair, Charles A III & Blair, Sherry A. (Grantors) Hicks, Steven (Grantee): Parcel Cabin Ck Dist. — $80,000
Haddad, Susan L. (Grantor) Bernardis, Raymond M, & Bernardis, Sherry (Grantees): LT 16 Bk 50 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $175,000
Hackworth, Tammy V., Woodrum, Russell G. & Bosley, Yvonne W. L. (Grantors) Kelly, Deisha (Grantee): Parcel Holly Grove Cabin Creek Dist. — $72,500.
Walls, Samantha & Walls, Jedidiah D. (Grantors) Dunn, Kirstin & Davis, Austin (Grantees): LT 25 Sun Valley Adn St. Albans — $127,000
Evans, Cephas W. & Goldfarb, Pamela K. (Grantors) Kirk, William & Kirk, Junie (Grantees): LT 3 Fink Hills Sub Loudon. — $200,000
Cunningham, Adrian L. (Grantor) Eagan, Betty S (Grantee): LT B-513 BK 2 Terrace Park East Condo Chas. East. — $125,000
Thompson, Shane M. (Grantor) Lowery, Kaitlin M. & Seager, Brennan (Grantees): LT 201 Forest Hills Adn Sec. 6 Chas. So. Annex — $215,000
Readshaw, Ronald L. & Readshaw, Karen W. (Grantors) Martin, Gregory & Martin, Elizabeth E. (Grantees): LT 125 Rolling Hills Sec. 8 Kanawha County — $335,000
Powell, Rockey A. & Powell, Dianna J. (Grantors) Thompson Ashley S, (Grantee): LT 413 Linda Vista Hgts Sec. 4 Union — $100,000
Rogers, Gary & Rogers, Dalona (Grantors) Orders, Holleigh E.F. & Miles, Mason R. (Grantees): Parcel So. Chas. Dist. — $179,000
Auto Real Estate Holdings LLC (Grantor) WV Statewide Independent Living Council (Grantee): LT 10 BK H Browder adn Jefferson & LT 11 BK H Browder adn Jefferson — $240,000
Davis, Kay M. (Grantor) Armbrecht, Edward C. III (Grantee): LT 11-P BK 5 South Charleston Improveme So. & LT 12-P BK 5 South Charleston Improveme So. — $203,000
Lucas, Roger L. & Lucas, Deborah (Grantors) Richardson, Crystal R. (Grantee): LT 232 Bk N. Edgewood Chas. West — $195,350
Wilbur, Richard S. II & Wilber, Melissa (Grantors) Henley, Carson W. & Henley, Sara S. (Grantees): LT 10 Foxchase Est. Sub Chas. So. Annex. — $920,000
Smith, Thomas W. (Grantor) Marcus, Michael (Grantee): LT 9 BK 11 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $220,000
City National Bank of West Virginia (Grantor) Buchko Properties LLC. (Grantee): LT 18 BK E Massey adn Marmet & LT 19 BK E Massey adn Marmet — $78,000
Hoskins, Adrian & Hoskins, Annette fka Bennett, Annette (Grantors) Martin, Conor A. (Grantee): LT F Maple Acres Sec. 1 Union — $167,000
Tryon, David C. & Tryon, Sandra D. (Grantors) Jansen, Tanner (Grantee): LT 30 Thousand Oaks Sec. 1 So. Chas. — $215,000
Ashley, Emma L. (Grantor) Farrari Real Estate Investing LLC (Grantee): LT 165 LaBelle Woods So. Chas. — $90,000
Linville, Frances A. (Grantor) Estep, Julie L. & Estep, Brian (Grantees): Parcel Lens CK Loudon, Dist. — $151,500
Harper, Brett (Grantor) Shea, Andrew & Shea, Kristina (Grantees): Parcel Loudon HGTS Loudon Dist, LT 143-P Loudon Heights Loudon, LT 144-P Loudon Heights Loudon, LT 145-P Loudon Heights Loudon, & LT 146-P Loudon Heights Loudon — $490,000
Trademark investments LLC (Grantor) Steele, Charles T & Steele, Nancy A. (Grantees): LT 84 LaBelle Park adn So. Chas. — $170,000
Fritzler, Katharina J (Grantor) Hanna, William J. (Grantee): LT A Edgewood So. Chas. West — $145,000
Young, Kathy J. (Grantor) Dixon, Zachary (Grantee): Parcel Tacketts Cr Jefferson Dist. — $200,000
Ramella, Stacy H. (Grantor) Keller, Courtney R. (Grantee): LT P Walnut Hills EST Resub Sec. 2 St. Albans — $97,500
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2022.
Scott Patrick Norris to Jessica Lynn Thompson
Kaitlyn Suzanne Hill to Stephanie Kaitlin Myers
Glade Charles Koehler to Andree Gwendolyn Robinson-Neal
Khalaf Mohammad Aldamen to Sarah Elizabeth Mullins
Brendan Michael Wood to Madelyn Nicole PhilPott
Jody Lynn Asbury to Melissa Anne Burrows
Joshua Allen Clark to Kayla Dawn Sanson
Dylan Thomas Loudin to Jamica Star DeVaughn
Paul Lee Roach Jr. to Amber Kandi Roach
William Keith Davis to Jaclyn Shae Policastro
Anthony Michael Carr to Andrea Lee Mellert
Scott Eric Hall to Christina Lyn McComas
Timothy Edward Walker to Leslie Ann Gray