Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2022.
Barrett, John W. (Grantor) Pennington, James M. & Pennington, Anna L. (Grantees): LT 1214 Smith Street Loft 301 Chas. East — $370,000
June, Kirk aka Junie & Kirk, William E. (Grantors) Weese, Mason (Grantee): LT 15 BK 96 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 16 BK 96 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $213,000
Trademark Holdings LLC. (Grantor) Fiorentino, Diane (Grantee): Parcel Glenwood Heights and Chas West — $83,000
Coffman, Caleb (Grantor) Landress, Thomas & Landress, Mary (Grantees): Parcel Union Dist. — $167,000
Swarthmore Capital LLC. (Grantor) Rife, Ryan (Grantee): LT 43 Ravens Park Acres St. Albans — $220,000
North, Patricia S. (Grantor) Huff, Bianca (Grantee): LT 106-P BK H Edgewood Acres Kanawha County — $129,900
Thumm, Kayla & Thumm, Lisa G. (Grantors) Isom, Thomas J. (Grantee): LT 63-P BK C Pfieffer and Silman and Chas. West & LT 64-P BK C Pfieffer and Silman and Chas. West — $84,200.
Ferrari, Emily & Waldeck, Stephen (Grantors) Metz, Connor (Grantee): Parcel Blakes Creek Union Dist. — $276,000
Billups, Jason E. & Billups, Kristin (Grantors) Ball, Jeremy (Grantee): Parcel ChasN So. Annex — $122,000
Clark, Randall W-Exec & Clark, Billy K-EST (Grantors) Craigo, Jennifer M. (Grantee): LT 56 Sattes Sec. 5 Union — $150,000
1213 Stuart Street LLC (Grantor) Howell Liam G. (Grantee): LT 21-P Glenwood and Chas. West & LT 22-P BK 14 Glenwood and Chas. West. — $136,100
Hutchinson, Kayla E, fka Presley & Payne, Joseph K. (Grantors) Barton, Jamie E & Hughes, Kerry W. (Grantees): LT 25 BK C Syndicate Park and Jefferson, LT 26 BK C Syndicate Park and Jefferson, LT 27 BK C Syndicate Park and Jefferson, LT 28 BK C Syndicate Park and Jefferson, & LT 29 BK C Syndicate Park and Jefferson — $104,620.
Barnett, Monty R. & Barnett, Todd H. (Grantors) Barnett, Troy D. (Grantee): LT 54 South Hills Acres Loudon & LT 55 South Hills Acres Loudon & LT A South Hills Acres Re Sub Loudon & LT B South Hills Acres resub Loudon — $200,000
King, Thomas L. aka Tom (Grantor) King, Thomas W. (Grantee): Parcel Magazine BR Chas.N North Dist. — $125,000
P and A LLC (Grantor) Reynolds, Gorman (Grantee): LT 5 BK 155 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 6 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $286,000
Hicks, Richard C, Perry, Julie A. & Stamper, Carol A-by AiF (Grantors) Shaffer, Ruth L. (Grantee): LT 16 BK Riverview and Belle & LT 17 BK Riverview and Belle — $96,000
Putnam Property Management LLC. (Grantor) Cruz, Nikki (Grantee): LT 18 St. Charles Place TNHS Sub Chas. So. Annex — $150,000
Lindsay, Matthew C. & Lindsay, Stacey L. (Grantors) Anderson, Jennifer A. (Grantee): LT4 Brookside Village Sub Sec. IV Union — $252,000
Hyre, Kelly P. (Grantor) Brown, Hunter D. (Grantee): LT 20 McGovran Sub Sec. 2 Chas. So. Annex. — $90,000
Waybright, Donna A. (Grantor) Hale, Cynthia L. (Grantee): LT 23 W & F G Brick Sub Sec. 1 Union — $290,000
TPEAST LLC (Grantor) Authur, Katie (Grantee): LT A-104 BK 1 Terrace Park East Condo Chas. East — $157,000
Fox, Mary F. (Grantor) A&E Holdings LLC. (Grantee): LT 10 BK 112 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 11 BK 112 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $170,000
Hashey, Michael D-By Aif, & Hashey, Veronica M.-AiF (Grantors) Phillips, Cherial & Endres, John (Grantees): LT 79-P BK 8 Holly Hunt Place Kanawha County, LT 80-P BK 8 Holly Hunt Place Kanawha County, LT 81-P BK 8 Holly Hunt Place Kanawha County, LT 82-P BK 8 Holly Hunt Place Kanawha County, & LT 83-P BK 8 Holly Hunt Place Kanawha County — $87,000
Clendenin, Christopher & Clendenin, Caitlin fka McCorkle, Caitlin (Grantors) Presley, Tonya L. (Grantee): LT 302 L C Massey Park and So. Chas. — $115,000
Cassis, Stephen: Cassis, Lisa; Cassis, Paul N.; Cassis, Mark S. and Lodder, Robert A. III (Grantors) Cassis, Andrew S. (Grantee): LT 1 BK 105 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 2 BK 105 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 3 BK 105 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 4 BK 105 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 5 BK 105 Kanawha City Kanawha City, & LT 6 BK 105 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $220,000
Potter, Pamela J (Grantor) Shank, Kevin A. & Hazelwood, Gina N. (Grantees): Parcel Coal River Jefferson Dist. — $155,000
Wheeler, Kenneth W, Wheeler, Charles B & Sauber, Barbara W. (Grantors) Harding, Evan & Harding, Rebekah (Grantees): 2 parcels Big Sandy Dist. — $150,000
Hoover, Harold L Jr. & Hoover, Artie M. (Grantors) Hoover, James M. (Grantee): Parcel Elk LT 2 Harold Lee Hoover Property Elk & LT 3 Harold Lee Hoover Property Elk — $196,000
Westfall, Christopher A. (Grantor) Silber, Jessica R. (Grantee): LT 42 Chanticlaire Sub Phase I Elk — $218,000
Burke, Rebecca R. (Grantor) Harper, Brett T. (Grantee): LT 136A Ridges of Rabel Mountain Sub Washington — $245,000
P & N Properties (Grantor) Smith, Tabitha D. (Grantee): LT 2-P F S Rhodes Sub 15th Ward & LT 4 F S Rhodes Sub 15th Ward — $189,000
JCRW, LLC. (Grantor) Reese, Gregory D. Jr. (Grantee): LT 16 North Hills and Phase 1 Chas. North — $169,9000
Seneca Trustees Inc. -Sub TR, Whittington, Randy T-By Sub TR & Whittington, Trisha-by Sub TR (Grantors) Wilmington Savings Fund Society & Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust M. (Grantees): Parcel Chappell Hollow and Cane Fork Loudon Dist. — $204,000
Walker, Elmer D. and Walker, Norma L. (Grantors) Eddwards, Rebecca E. & Thaxton, Mark A. (Grantees): Parcel Kanawha Two Mile Creek Union Dist. — $160,000
Young, John R & Young, John W jr. EST (Grantors) Young, Mark (Grantee): LT 1-P BK E Fannie Stanley Sub Malden, Lt 2-P BK E Fannie Stanley Sub Malden & LT -P BK E Fannie Stanley Sub Malden — $125,000
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2022.
John David Wilshire Sr. to Beverly Gayle Wilkes
Calvin James Clawson to Hannah Taylor Hysell
Joshua David Cordwell to Lindsay Michelle Hoel
Richard Arlen Fleshman to Haley Nicole Hawkins
Sid’Ahmed Gharni to Brandy Marie Freeman
Theodore Joseph Rhim to Jessica Rose Burgess
Jacob Samuel Tucker to Aleigha Jane Cox
Steven Anthony Falbo II to Kristina Marie Hudnell
Rodney Dale Loftis II to Karri Anne Jones
Kenneth Eugene Swisher to Heidi Opal Potts
Nagaraju Yerra to Vishnupriya Kasireddy
Tesa Nicole Castle to Morgan Page Warden
Shawn David Smith to Mary Jennifer Smith
Jordan Levi Toler to Deonna Danielle Casey