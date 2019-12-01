On file: Dec. 1, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Nov. 21 and 27, 2019:
Loyal Virgil Mullins, 70, and Dorothy Ann Rucker, 64, both of Elkview.
Grant Edward Hill, 25, of St. Albans and Sarah Nicole Clinton, 25, of Kenna.
Aaron Gregory Moore, 23, and Katelyn Elizabeth Dunlap, 23, both of Huntington.
John William Board, 57, of Cross Lanes and Teresa June Humprheys, 57, of Nitro.
Johnathan Tyler Higginbotham, 24, of Belle and Haley Beth Stanley, 20, of Cedar Grove.
Charles Dexter Carr, 58, of Clarksburg and Kristine Lynn Broderick, 53, of St. Albans.
Skylar Scott Powell, 24, of Spencer and Sarah Marie Crewdson, 24, of Cross Lanes.
Victor Regis Lovett, 31, and Kellie Deamber Chafin, 24, both of St. Albans.
Gary Wayne Duncan, 62, and Theresa Kay Duncan, 66, both of Dunbar.
Mathew Russell Blake, 23, and Trisha Faye Penczek, 24, both of Smithers.
Frank P. Lewis III, 67, of South Charleston and Nicolette Paige Colangelo, 24, of Elkview.
Michael Anthony Belmont, 39, and Lee Ann Snyder, 41, both of Charleston.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Nov. 21 and 27, 2019:
Derek Landon Ramsey, 27, of Hurricane and Cheyenne Dakota Witt, 28, of Hindman, Kentucky
Joshua Brent Dunlap, 36, and Pannaphat Loakhajorn, 27, both of Hurricane
Chad Michael Fife, 42, and Wendy Jean Mann, 41, both of Hurricane
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Nov. 21 and 27, 2019:
Melissa Diane Walker from Phillip Dean Walker
Geneva Lynn Smith from Joseph Richard Smith
Sulaiman B. Hasan from Noveed Hasan
Willa Sue Crawford from Elizabeth Susan Southall
Lynnlee Kay Monhollen from John William Pritt
Kylea Paige Moles from Michael Allen Moles
Brandy Lynn Harris from Christopher Dale Harris
Morgan Danielle Cottrell from Clayton Eugene Kirk
Amanda Leigh Quin from Philip Cecil Quinn
Jennifer Dawn Tiano from Scott Patrick Tiano
Adam Richard Vickers from M. Vickers
The Putnam County divorces were unavailable between Nov. 21 and 27.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Nov. 21 and 27, 2019:
E. Susan Newhouse to Samantha J. Chapman. Lot, Union District, $132,000.
Joyce Ann and Oscar Eugene Gaylor to Joshua O. and Christina D. Frye. Lot, Union District, $205,500.
Allyson S. Hedges to Jason A. Holt and Mandy L. Curtis. Lots, Charleston, $166,000.
Jeremy and Cathi Coulter to Melissa E. McGhee. Lot Dunbar, $107,500.
Anita L. and Brian Harrison to Samuel L. and Christina M. Legg. Lot, Poca District, $138,000.
Peggy Evelyn Dolin to John Jr. and Ami Mandt. Condominium, Charleston, $80,000.
James Otho and Jane Javins Hill to Eric Ihnat. Lots, Charleston, $108,000.
Rodney D. Keller to Richard A. and Dawn T. Melvin. Lot, Jefferson District, $80,000.
Ruth A. Phalen to Andrew M. Kinder. Lot, Nitro, $106,000.
Burdete Realty Improvement Inc. to Lotus Land Company LLC. Lot, Union District, $350,000.
Stefanie B. Stutler to Roark P. Acord and Evelyn R. Dean. Lot, Charleston, $148,500.
Paul L. Layne III to Gregory Patrick Gooden. Lot, Charleston, $191,000.
Rosalind R. Willey to James A. Wilson. Lot, Charleston, $140,000.
H&C Properties LLC to Jodi L. and Jacob Hicks. Lot, St. Albans, $134,000.
Clyde Jay III and Janet M. Rorrer to Christopher C. and Ashley N. Saddoris. Lot, Poca District, $205,000.
Ethel R. Pruett to Edward and Surilda Powell. Lot, St. Albans, $75,500.
Danny R. and Lois J. Massey to Nicolet Pizzuto. Lot, St. Albans, $115,000.
Nancy Anderson to Tyler M. and Kortni Foster. Lot, Charleston, $115,000.
Richard L. and Vickie K. McDonald to Cynthia A. Quinones. Lot, Jefferson District, $111,000.
Mark A. and Patricia R. Moss to Leonard Michael and Debra Ann Helvey. Lot, Glasgow, $80,000.
Virginia Maxine Erskine to Roger K. Jones. Lots, Jefferson District, $75,500.
Homewood Corporation to Robert L. Herrick. Lots, Charleston, $230,000.
Gary Mark Young to BLB Properties LLC. Lot, Elk District, $137,000.
David A. and Sherry I. Mohler to Karen L. Halloran. Lots, Charleston, $180,000.
William M. III and Jill E. Browning to James and Ashley Megan Anderson. Lot Charleston South Annex District, $540,000.
Jordan A. McBride to Kerri L. Nice. Lot, South Charleston, $175,000.
Erik and Ashley Anderson to Joseph Umberto Leonoro. Lot, Charleston, $352,500.
Shelby N. and Holli J. McGhee to James T. Eplin and Sarah R. Frame. Lot, Jefferson District, $135,000.
Christine Weiss Daugherty to Jacob W. Adams. Lot, Charleston, $175,000.
Evelyn Jeanette Young to Nathan I. Hardin. Lot, Charleston, $128,000.
Clayton L. Young III to Charles A. II and Allison J. Cruikshank. Lot, Glasgow, $85,000.
JBC Services LLC to Scott A. White. Lot, Jefferson District, $169,000.
William Michael Crosier to Caryn Briana Cooper. Lots, Union District, $262,000.
EW Properties LLC to Jackson and Bonya Gayl Woodrum. Lot, Union District, $185,000.
James E. Johnson to Xiaoni Zhang and Henry B. Xiang. Lot, Charleston, $135,000.
Maria W. Cormany to Elizabeth Ramsey and Lee John Arco. Lot, Charleston, $245,000.
Ridges Rentals LLC to Tehseen E. Irfan. Lot, Washington District, $280,000.
Linda A. and Daniel L. Combs to Branch Banking and Trust Company. Lot, Charleston, $93,914.59.
Williams Enterprises Inc. to Cody S. and Nancy A. Osborne. Lots, Charleston, $160,000.
CG&H Limited Liability Company to THE RETREAT WV LLC. Lot, Charleston, $500,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Nov. 21 and 27, 2019:
Dolly D. Glenn to Danelle D. Brock. Lots, Hurricane, $94,000.
Real Estate Pros LLC to Justin Persinger. Lot, Curry District, $260,000.
William D. and Judy P. Henard to Bryan M. and Stephanie Cantrell. Lot, Curry District, $400,000.
James W. and Debbie M. Martin to Allen S. Tanner, Shelly M. Tanner and Carolyn J. Eagle. Lot, Scott District, $218,000.
Dennis Adam Criss to Julia M. Doolittle and Bryce A. Boggs. Lot, Scott District, $140,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC, Glen and Mary Davis to U.S. Bank National Association. Lot, Curry District, $90,900.
Jason and Elizabeth Hayes to Srinivasa Murthy Matam and Suseela Matam. Lot, Scott District, $357,000.
Linda F. Holliday and Sandra R. Elswick to Thomas and Connie Kennedy. Lot, Scott District, $171,085.
Bruce E. and Kimberly A. Cook to Gregory and Marla Lipari. Lot, Scott District, $382,400.
George S. and Georganna Grigsby to Edgar Allen and Sue Ann Painter. Lot, Scott District, $379,900.
Brian N. Workman to Brent K. Rich. Lot, Hurricane, $185,000.
Tiffany Joy Jenkins to Brian McClanahan Jr. Lot, Hurricane, $83,000.
Alta V. Davis and Charles W. McDaniel Jr. to Lewis Clay III and Linda Sue Duncan. Lot, Winfield, $229,900.
Kenneth N. and Janet R. Clark to Jerome L. and Kathryn J. Chadwell. Lot, Scott District, $510,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Nov, 21 and 27, 2019:
Melissa Dawn Adkins, Fayetteville, Chapter 7. Assets: $15,742, Liabilities: $66,087.
Isaac Anthony and Akasha Marie Sparks, Winifrede, Chapter 7. Assets: $52,228, Liabilities: $71,954.
The Party Place Inc., Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $14,919, Liabilities: $29,124.
Kristina Faith Blevins, Branchland, Chapter 7. Assets: $7,790, Liabilities: $72,010.
Karen Fay Boggess, Cross Lanes, Chapter 7. Assets: $60,402, Liabilities: $54,601.
Mary Elizabeth and Richard Todd Sangregory, Hamlin, Chapter 7. Assets: $81,970, Liabilities: $281,152.
Ella Mae Grace, Naugatuck, Chapter 7. Assets: $45,001, Liabilities: $16,198.
Sean Patrick McCracken, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $58,200, Liabilities: $97,182.
Adrainan Hope Looney, Clendenin, Chapter 7. Assets: $113,598, Liabilities: $391,379.
Gabriel Kyle Mahon, Matewan, Chapter 7. Assets: $52,345, Liabilities: $82,668.
Brandon Steven and Kayla Joan Adkins, Harts, Chapter 7. Assets: $51,095, Liabilities: $94,105.
Shavonna Lynn Mortimer, Belle, Chapter 7. Assets: $93,700, Liabilities: $92,376.
John Ernest Runyon, Mount Hope, Chapter 7. Assets: $25,538, Liabilities: $98,758.
Heather Lynn Phillips, Mount Hope, Chapter 7. Assets: $6,440, Liabilities: $14,594.
Wesley Alvin and Naomi Ruth Thomas, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $105,390, Liabilities: $140,673.
Sanjay Rasik and Misty Maxine Mehta, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $59,256, Liabilities: $870,089.
James Shannon and Jennifer Louise Bower, Chapter 7. Assets: $12,150, Liabilities: $57,060.