On File: Dec. 15, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Dec. 5 and 12, 2019:
Timothy Rockford Dorsey, 44, and Christina Marie Amburgey, 36, both of Charleston.
Matthew Wade Deemer, 26, and Holly Elizabeth Jarrett, 25, both of Dunbar.
Jonathan Tandy Wood, 30, of Ravenswood, and Taylor Lynn Cox, 26, of Vienna.
Joseph Robert Ray, 28, and Cassandra Marie Campbell, 29, both of Elkview.
Michael Andrew Harder Jr., 38, and Sarah Elizabeth Buckalew, 35, both of Charleston.
Joshua Kenneth Huffman, 29, and Shannon Nicole Phillips, 20, both of Charleston.
Trevor Blake Davis, 25 and Kaytlin Marie Hutton, 24, both of Charleston.
Daniel Eric Neal, 30, and Diana Lee Webber, 46, both of Charleston.
Trevor Lee Smith, 33, and Laura Rae Williams, 35, both of Charleston.
Shae Clifton Bays, 28, and Megan Eapher Porter, 28, both of Tornado.
Garland Ray Underwood, 74, and Shirley Foster, 71, both of Belle.
Steven Cody Neil, 28, and Samantha Christine Ward, 27, both of Belle.
Kaleab Mekonnen Yemam, 32, and Tsedenia G. Bekure, 37, both of Charleston.
Terry Leighton Jividen, 62, and Susan Eileen Jividen, 62, both of Dunbar.
Troy Jimil Addison, 21, and Emily Katherine Fowler, 21, both of St. Albans.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Dec. 5 and 12, 2019:
Mark Jay Hingiss, 59, and Mary Jo Ladish, 57, both of Hometown.
Matthew Franklin Bukovinsky, 40, of Cross Lanes and Lori Grace Haggerty, 41, of Winfield.
Dale Scott Wileman, 42, and Helen Dora Kelley, 43, both of Given.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Dec. 5 and 12, 2019:
Chelsie Marie Milam from Adam Wesley Milam.
Melissa Dawn Lockhart from Danny Ray Lockhart Jr.
Patrice Elaine Hugle from Willie Preston Hugle
Marcia Lee Frangella from Charles R. Frangella
Kerra Lynn Layne from Richard Allen Layne
Jessica Lacey Coleman from Yanery Coleman
Cassie Lynn Moore from Austin Sherrod Moore
Danialle Nicole Witt from Joshua Lee Witt
Karen Juanita Day-Burr from Blake Victor Callus Burr
Rachel Fredeking from Jacob Adam Fredeking
April Nichole Drake from William Tyrone Drake
Jameless Sentell Newman from Georgia Ann Newman
Angel Dawn Mitchell from Nicholas Allen Smith-Withrow
Michael Wayne Williams from Shannon Marie Williams
Donna Kay Miller Mairs from Jarrell Leo Mairs
Danny Walker from Patricia Walker
The people filed for divorce in Putnam County between Dec. 5 and 12:
Miranda Gillispie from Stephen Gillispie
Donna Marchun from Philip Marchun
Jenea Sherman from Scott Sweed
Christopher Bills from Jennifer Bills
Cathy Voiles from Michael Dempsey
Michael Jeffers from Amanda Jeffers
Ryan Alt from Nicole Alt
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Dec. 5 and 12, 2019:
Mark E. Sanders Sr. to Cuong Qt Nguyen. Lot, Nitro, $144,500.
Jason Todd and Karen Ann Johnson to Stevanna N. Scott. Lot, Elk District, $146,500.
David M. and Sandra D. Frercks to Sean and Tanya Lea Dempsey. Lot, Elkview, $127,000.
Anita C. Mitchell and Becky E. Sizemore to Julie R. and Mark C. Nelson. Lot, Union District, $252,000.
Hooten Equipment Company LLC to Best Side Land Company LLC. Lots, Charleston, $126,720.
Robin Salyers to Jo Barton and Terry Thomas. Lot, Big Sandy District, $107,500.
Lee A. Yost to Adam Simons. Lot, Elk District, $75,500.
Seneca Trustees Inc. to Quicken Loans Inc. Lot, Union District, $140,160.
Seneca Trustees Inc. to First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation. Lot, Union District, $78,000.
Kenneth W. Cline to Ashley R. Crank and Damian O. Martinez. Lot, Charleston, $187,500.
James W. Lane Jr. and R. Douglas Calderwood to Peoples Federal Credit Union. Lot, Malden District, $130,000.
Kelli A. and Charles Lanham to Christopher Chase and Alexsis Bailey. Lots, Union District, $127,500.
Superior Renovation Company LLC to Chasity M. Combow. Lot, Union District, $150,000.
Daniel W. and Bonnie L. Davidson to Leslie D. and Lesa D. Fork. Lot Charleston, $80,000.
Betty Jo Elkins to Tina M. Crowder. Lot, Malden District, $83,000.
Erin M. Garnes to Brookana Nicole Burgess and Robert Jacob Harper. Lots, Union District, $194,000.
Union Carbide Corporation to Altivia Services LLC. Lots, Kanawha County, $100,000.
JPMorgan Chase Banks, National Association to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Lots, Loudon District, $151,023.54.
Joseph M. and Dreamia R. Dye to Brandy M. Slaughter. Lot, Big Sandy Tax District, $75,000.
William A. Storage II, Michael C. Storage, Jerry C. Storage and Phillip Storage Sr. to Linda L. Fullen. Lot, Union District, $161,500.
Archie O. II and Sandra Kay Morris to Christopher D. and Sarah A. Curry. Lots, Elk District, $162,500.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Jody Ross Atkins. Lot, Jefferson District, $108,920.
Kent L. and Connie R. Witters to Benjamin L. Judy. Lot, Jefferson District, $127,000.
Charles A. Price to Daina Berry. Lot, Jefferson District, $168,542.
Jeffrey D. Gentner and Kelly Ann Hendrix to Mark and Tracy Spangler. Lot, Charleston, $125,000.
Loren Marie and Jonathan Daniel Lodge to Robert E. and Gail L. Nicols. Lot, Loudon District, $252,000.
Nola C. Snodgrass to Tina A. and Timothy J. Van Lehn. Lot, Charleston, $133,000.
Frank J. and Leila K. Martin to Sean D. Thomas. Lot, Loudon District, $190,000.
Vernon L. and Harriet L. Withrow to Stephen Harmon. Lot, Union District, $100,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Dec. 5 and 12, 2019:
United Bank to Erich J. and Heather R. Pyles. Lot, Teays Valley, $260,000.
Richard H. McComas Jr. to Barkley G. Jones and Sarah K. Moore. Lot, Teays Valley, $230,000.
Jamie S. and Jeanette S. Harris to Paul E. and Bethany McClanahan. Lots, Buffalo, $390,000.
Todd A. and Anna M. Baxter to Johnathan T. and Rachel Perdue. Lot, Scott District, $237,500.
Dalmer R. Casto to Jason Robert and Heather Ann Hanshaw. Lot, Buffalo, $161,000.
Timmy W. and Brenda D. Thornton to Eric C. Craig. Lots, Eleanor, $98,000.
Susan Stutler, Vinton R. Stutler and Russell Stutler to Corey and Duston Booton. Lot, Union District, $162,500.
Kevin Wooten to Cesar Julio Lopez. Lot, Hurricane, $141,000.
Joseph B. and Allison K. Hall to Rachel H. Pett. Lot, Scott District, $153,500.
Benjamin R. Lett, Kevin W. Lett, Shirley J. Rose and Amy L. Lett to Amy L. Johnston. Lot, Scott District, $145,000.
Roy A. and Teresa L. Howell to Justin Han and Whitney L. Cherry. Lot, Curry District, $180,000.
ARCP DG Nitro WV LLC to MDC Coast 21 LLC. Lot, Nitro, $1,753,799.
Billy G. Kennedy and Alfred E. Drake II to Robert L. and Beverly A. Duff. Lots, Poca, $221,903.94.
Jason B. and Luisa F. Enz to Richard H. Jr. and Barbara E. McComas. Lot, Scott District, $358,000.
Putnam County Bank to Harold Wayne Harmon Jr. Lot, Scott District, $90,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Dec. 5 and 12, 2019:
Annetta Mae Daniels, Chapmanville, Chapter 7. Assets: $16,480, Liabilities: $58,656.
Rebecca Anne Bare, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $35,562, Liabilities: $57,474.
Jane Anne Withrow, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $230, Liabilities: $4,983.
Steven Eugene Bolin, Oak Hill, Chapter 7. Assets: $600, Liabilities: $4,945.
Bert Wolfe Inc., Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
Jon Allan and Tracy Michelle Adkins, Ravenswood, Chapter 7. Assets: $277,083, Liabilities: $144,260.
Duane Faye Lester, Hanover, Chapter 7. Assets: $41,800, Liabilities: $109,225.
James Dale and Tracey Rhodes White, Wyco, Chapter 7. Assets: $133,390, Liabilities: $202,140.
Shannon Rhea McPeake, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $268,313, Liabilities: $453,757.
Bobby Dean and Susie Gail Green, Coal City, Chapter 7. Assets: $101,658, Liabilities: $236,850.
Corey Lee Halstead, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $4,540, Liabilities: $14,457.
Nathaniel Wayne Traybor, Daniels, Chapter 7. Assets: $254,320, Liabilities: $291,813.
Dewane Milton Keen, Amma, Chapter 13. Assets: $112,442, Liabilities: $145,986.
Eddie Dwayne Eversole, St. Albans, Chapter 13. Assets: $311,365, Liabilities: $313,733.