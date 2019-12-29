On File: Dec. 29, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Dec. 19 and 26, 2019:
Matthew Morrison Johnson, 41, and Shannon Leeann Cox, 41, both of Charleston.
William Anthony Withrow, 37, and Jessica Lynn Stoler, 45, both of Nitro.
Joseph Jack Starsick Jr., 60, of Charleston and Kimberly Sue Moore, 52, of Scott Depot.
Jesse Lee Mahan, 34, of Ivydale and Kayli June Perez, 28, of Charleston.
Austin Gabriel McKitrick, 22, of Cross Lanes and Opal Rebecca Henson, 31, of St. Albans.
Steve Matthew Criniti, 26, of Red House and Brandi Nicole McGhee, 25, of Charleston.
Luke Snyder Farley, 41, and Amanda Elizabeth Pritt, 44, of Charleston.
Alex Edward Nida, 26, of Charleston and Sarah Ashley Eaton, 21 of Chapmanville.
Stephen James Reynolds, 33, and Patricia Katherine Lovejoy, 35, both of St. Albans.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Dec. 19 and 26, 2019:
Gary Michael Yowell, 66, and Katherine Kay Kouns, 58, both of Hurricane.
Michael Shawn Patton, 48, of Hometown and Katrinka Lenora Stewart, 47, of Staffordsville, Kentucky.
James Russell Eminger, 28, of Hurricane and Haley Nichole Ryan, 24, of Charleston.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Dec. 19 and 16, 2019:
Lisa Annette Good from John M. Good
Joseph Michael Hicks from Shaylee Dawn Hicks
Hermilo Castellanos from Amber L. Kessinger
Mark Anthony Trail II from Lisa Vengesta Seward Trail
James Michael Driggs from Lisa Ann Driggs
Ashley Dawn Brown from Joseph Michael Brown
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Dec. 19 and 26, 2019:
Sharon Waugh to Dale E. and Carrie L. Myers Lots, St. Albans, $97,500.
Bill H. and Sandra G. Simon to Joseph D. and Sheba G. Kinder. Lot, Malden District, $78,000.
Alex John Paolini to Alex P. and Sarah Ryan. Lot, Loudon District, $191,000.
AM Investments LLC to Ten Up Ministries LLC. Lots, Jefferson District, $151,500.
Diana S. Roberts to Clayton Blake and Mekensi Hedrick. Lot, Alum Creek, $121,000.
Susan L. Parsons and Talib Abdul-Alim to Diana S. Roberts. Lot, Dunbar, $80, 580.
Earnest L. Pickens to Shawn Stanton Means and Amy Beth McLaughlin. Lot, Charleston, $112,500.
Bruce L. and Jessica L. Miller to Jason R. Rivardo. Lot, Nitro, $79,900.
Donald J. and Terrie L. Sangid to Garold W. Ross Sr. and Patricia E. Lucas-Ross. Lot, Charleston, $256,000.
Brian Bateman to Matthew B. Call. Lot, St. Albans, $115,000.
Anne R. Silbernagel, Jane R. Halpin, Marion S. Jones and John A. Singleton to Young Property Development LLC. Lot, Charleston, $175,000.
George R. Jr. and Patsy K. Brown to Sandy Downs. Lot, Union District, $105,000.
Connie Wallace to Helen Jean Morris. Lot, South Charleston, $125,000.
Branch Banking and Trust Company to George Wesley Jordon III. Lots, Charleston, $520,000.
McCabe Land Company Limited Partnership to Trinity Holdings LLC. Lot, Charleston, $540,000.
Sean Crowe to Christopher R. Carter. Lot, Jefferson District, $178,000.
Bobbi L. Skaff to Ryan McCune and Erica Nicole Hatfield Donovan. Lots, Charleston, $625,000.
Adnan Alhayek to Tina L. Breckenridge. Lot, Jefferson District, $87,000.
Connie Dean Bradley et al. to Claudia A. McBrayer. Lot, Cabin Creek District, $90,640.
Kathy L. Jones to Armstrong Investment Properties LLC. Lot, Nitro, $112,500.
Reliant Holdings LLC to Franklin A. Pierson Jr. and Ryan M. Pierson. Lot, St. Albans, $90,000.
The Buck-Horn Company to New Hope Partnership LLC. Lot, Union District, $340, 000.
Whirlwind Homes LLC to Swarthmore Capital LLC. Lot, Charleston, $120,000.
James M. and Judy K. Hartigan to Kara Smith-Javins. Lot, Nitro, $120,000.
Jared D. and Julie C. Binion to Marcelo H. Vazquez. Lot, St. Albans, $114,000.
Gregory A. and Victoria Trent to Mitchell Glen and Karen R. Perry. Lot, Jefferson District, $92,000.
Merrilee Ann Matheny to John D. Hathaway. Lot, Poca District, $139,900.
Dallas A. Arrington to ZSC Properties LLC. Lots, Charleston, $190,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded in Putnam County between Dec. 19 and 26, 2019:
James P. Raynes, Sandra K. Short, Paul and Angela Dawn Rippetoe to Brandon Schmader and Angela Dawn Rippetoe. Lot, Scott District, $140,000.
Jamie Bennett and Anna Wierzbicki to Andrew Hadley. Lot, Scott District, $218,000.
Katherine N. Sisk to Stephanie R. Nauman. Lot, Scott District, $167,500.
Woodland Designs Inc. to Bodie L. Johnson and Chelse Jobe. Lot, Teays Valley, $264,500.
Marc B. Lazeby, Stacy Allen and Connie L. Holstein to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. Lot, Scott District, $91,535.
Selby James Property Holdings LLC to Michael and Lynda Greenleaf. Lot, Teays Valley, $335,000.
Harry Patrick Wallace to The Chapel. Lots, Scott District, $250,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Dec. 19 and 26, 2019:
Cody Lee Mays, Yawkey, Chapter 7. Assets: $11,530, Liabilities: $45,018.
Ronnie Lee and Carol Sue Bragg, Jodie, Chapter 7. Assets: $42,535, Liabilities: $39,683.
Timothy Earl and Teressa Ann Thompson, Mount Hope, Chapter 7. Assets: $57,570, Liabilities: $107,455.
Misty Dawn Reese, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $176,509, Liabilities: $200,361.
Paul Edward II and Debra Jean Fox, Edmond, Chapter 7. Assets: $90,457, Liabilities: $147,764.
David Eddie and Susan Elaine Adkins, Birch River, Chapter 7. Assets: $142,108, Liabilities: $213,574.
Ronald Ellis Harrison Sr., Summersville, Chapter 7. Assets: $2,069, Liabilities: $45,136.
Myyah Elaine Nuckles, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $12,412, Liabilities: $44,276.
Timothy Alan Gilman, Branchland, Chapter 7. Assets: $98,969, Liabilities: $146,936.
Beth Anne Neece, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $44,424, Liabilities: $49,085.
Anne Marguerite and Jerry James Bostic, Cross Lanes, Chapter 7. Assets: $377,178, Liabilities: $349,270.
Linda Snapp Strickland, Elkview, Chapter 7. Assets: $26,414, Liabilities: $62,962.
Daniel Lee and Kyla Amanda Smith, Delbarton, Chapter 7. Assets: $298,500, Liabilities: $409,690.
Sherah Serena Payton, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
Gary Lynn and Erica Dale Ellis, Scarbro, Chapter 7. Assets: $50,090, Liabilities: $106,794.
Daniel Mark and Sarah Emily Davis, Summersville, Chapter 7. Assets: $21,766, Liabilities: $80,466. Assets: $101,383, Liabilities: $90,449.
James Carter and Melissa Sue O’Dell, Leivasy, Chapter 7. Assets: $83,808, Liabilities: $109,665.
Saxon Blaze and Jennifer Ann Chope, Pineville, Chapter 7. Assets: $179,025, Liabilities: $208,227.
James Paschal Butler III, Pipestem, Chapter 7.
Mary Frances Bird, Lewisburg, Chapter 13. Assets: $98,258, Liabilities: $54,262.