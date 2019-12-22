On file: Dec. 22, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Dec. 12 and 19, 2019:
Thomas Phillip Rodrigues, 31, and Kirstie Moriah Cowger, 23, both of Dunbar.
William Edward Hoffman Jr., 46, and Erica Michelle Pates, 39, both of Charleston.
John Robert Musilli, 46, and Marie Ann Rinick, 44, both of South Charleston.
Harold Lee Runyon Jr., 59, and Wanda Doreen Tribbie, 55, both of Charleston.
Shawn Austin Mullins, 24, and Jessica Lynn Lambey, 25, both of St. Albans.
Steven Tyler Davis, 28, and Morgan Cierra Hall, 26, both of Charleston.
Cory Allen Holstine, 25, and Rebecca Ann Davis, 44, both of Seth.
James Lee Conn, 66, and Lisa Denise Jones, 54, both of Charleston.
Michael Sheridan Spradling, 49, and Mary Rose Mitchell, 43, both of St. Albans.
Steven Matthew Carnefix, 46, and Samantha Ann Moore, 47, both of Elkview.
Alexis Treasuyre Johnson, 18, and Taryn Shae Thompson, 18, both of South Charleston.
Gregory Allen Stover, 50, and Helen Louise Stover, 53, both of Charleston.
Clifton Dale Thaxton, 54, of Sissonville and Maria Dawn Kiser, 39, of Charleston.
Kenneth Lee Williams, 81, of Charleston and Debra Marie Brown, 62, of Scott Depot.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Dec. 12 and 19, 2019:
Jonathan William Hayes, 35, and Jennifer Michelle Hayes, 36, both of Buffalo.
Thomas Wayne Hedrick, 57, and Kimberly Marie Kirk, 57, both of Buffalo.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Dec. 12 and 19, 2019:
Deborah D. Brooks from Cameron G. Brooks
Sarah Beth Bass from Jason Brookly Bass
Alicia Mari King from Daniel Grant King
Faythe Charity Means from Clinton Truman Means
April Leann Abbott from Bruce Warren Abbott
Johnathan McNabb from Evelyn Petry
David Lee Sodaro from Theresa Sodaro
Jonathan Sanchez from Candy S. Sanchez
Connie Sue Whittington from Michael Whittington
Amanda Jane Oakes from Michael Dale Salisbury
Emily Cobbs from Herman Cobbs
Joshua Alexander Grubb from Mary Frances Grubb
Kayla Rene Phillips from Larry James Phillips
Jabrea Labrielle Chandler from Carl Frederick Chandler
Joseph Manning Osborne from Ashley JoAnn Osborne
Martha Jayne Sansom from Alva Sansom Jr.
Kirsten Farrah Kennedy from Justin Michael Kennedy
Andrew L. Palmer II from Nikki D. Palmer
The Putnam County divorces were unavailable between Dec. 12 and 19.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Dec. 12 and 19, 2019:
WV Trustee Services LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. Lot, South Charleston, $175,877.74.
Kenneth R. McGath to Cathy L. Johnson. Lot, Nitro, $82,500.
Guest Realty Company to SPM Properties LLC. Lot, South Charleston, $95,000.
Michael F. Wills to Paul and Eva Henderson. Lot, Malden, $95,000.
Delbert Lude, Joseph Lude Connie Brogan and Jeanie Hudnall to Jack and Mamie Stonehill. Lot, Jefferson District, $77,750.
Elizabeth A. Sampson to Charles N. Reynolds. Lot, Elkview, $130,000.
R.E.S. LLC to Christopher M. and Andrea G. Smith. Lots, Charleston, $1,075,000.
Phillip B. and Dorothy L. Reustle to Wesley Alan Kafka and Emily Christine Greene. Lot, Jefferson District, $257,500.
Charles W. Waddill Jr. to Cheryl L. Copen. Lot, St. Albans, $147,400.
Melanie A. and Keith A. Winnings to Brianna M. and Cory D. Barton. Lot, Malden District, $152,000.
AM Investments LLC to Harold Pinnick. Lot, St. Albans, $177,000.
Branch Banking and Trust Company to Cheryl Vega. Condominium, Charleston, $104,000.
Catherine A. Clark, by Jennifer C. Weaver, her Guardian; Mary Beth Murad, Debra J. Howard, Janet C. Neal Jennifer C. Weaver, James P. Clark II and Christopher B. Clark to Letisha B. Lowe. Lot, St. Albans, $285,000.
William Hudson Hamady Jr. and Patricia Lynn Hamady Wolfe to Douglas M. and Bonnie K. Skarzinski. Lot, Charleston, $325,000.
Craig and Debra Rohrer to Priscilla Lawson. Lot, Charleston, $520,000.
Goldia S. and Harold P. Raines to April D. and Dallas Thompson. Lot, Malden District, $185,000.
Daniel and Cassie Turley to FLH Land LLC. Lot, Big Sandy District, $200,000.
David J. and Jill C. Rodrigues to Jennifer A. Snodgrass. Lot, Union District, $167,800.
Thomas M. and Margaret Bolinger to Emilie I. Lonergran. Lot, St. Albans, $176,500.
Mary L. Welch and Carla W. Engels to Jemelle D. and Amber Neal. Lot, Charleston $196,500.
Jason Prigozen to Kenneth Alvin Perraut and Robert Glenn Plume. Lot, Charleston, $472,500.
Sacred Heart Riverview Terrace Inc. to William C. Porth. Condominium, Charleston, $367,000.
R.J. Hendricks and Angela S. Davis to Paul T. and Rachelle D. Keller. Lots, Charleston, $125,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC to U.S. Bank National Association. Lot, Union District, $111,600.
Douglas and Bonnie K. Skarzinski to James B. and Rosemary Jenkins. Lot, Charleston, $175,000.
Victoria Lynn Patrick to Christopher S. Shaffer. Lot, Elk District, $120,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC to Freedom Home Mortgage Corporation. Lots, Kanawha County, $116,746.
New Hope Partnership LLC to Jameson G. and Chelsea N. Shafer. Lot, Elk District, $100,000.
Brian M. and Rachel A. Jarvis to Vivian H. and Athanasios Basdekis. Lot, Loudon District, $473,000.
Travis Withrow to Amanda Laura Schwartz and Zachary Hoffman. Lot, South Charleston, $120,000.
Andrew B. Jordon to Carlisle Development Company LLC. Lots, Charleston, $1,065,000.
Caroline Nicole Karnes to Sherrie L. Bryant. Lot, Union District, $108,000.
Stacie L. and Christopher D. Beckett to Benjamin and Danielle L. Tucker. Lot, Washington District, $277,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC to Wilmington Trust, National Association. Lot, Charleston, $113,143.73.
Sarah J. Martin to Roy L. and Michelle Riffe. Lot, Washington District, $102,000.
Stephen R. Diehl to Rodney H. Sr. and Emma E. Durost. Lot, Nitro, $125,900.
Tanesa L. Bowman to Lisa D. Craddock. Lot, Charleston, $88,000.
Judith Trigaux Haid to David M. and Sandra D. Frercks. Lots, Elk District, $143,999.
Joseph H. and Alysia B. Kozlowski to Nancy Lovell. Lot, Charleston, $201,500.
Rebecca Lanham to Danielle Leigh Williamson. Lot, South Charleston, $170,000.
Preston M. McClanahan to Charles Edward and Billie Jean Smith. Lot, South Charleston, $170,000.
Alaina Nelson to Latashia J. Davenport. Lot, South Charleston, $86,400.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Dec. 12 and 19, 2019:
ARCP DG Nitro WV LLC to MDC Coast 21 LLC. Nitro, Lot, $1,753,799.
Billy G. Kennedy and Alfred E. Drake II to Robert L. and Beverly A. Duff. Lots, Poca, $221,903.94.
Jason B. and Luisa F. Enz to Richard H. Jr. and Barbara E. McComas. Lot, Scott District, $358,000.
Putnam County Bank to Harold Wayne Harmon Jr. Lot, Scott District, $90,000.
Catherine M. Zuniga, Royce Zuniga and Reinier Zuniga to Donald Adrian Hoosier. Lot, Scott District, $219,000.
Erich J. and Heather R. Pyles to Paul and Sarah Cline. Lots, Winfield, $230,000.
Thomas W. and Mary Lou Turner to Jonathan Michael Parks. Lot, Curry District, $90,000.
James R. and Jacqueline Evans to Todd A. and Anna M. Baxter. Lot, Scott District, $370,000.
Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Brett M. and Rebecca M. Sullivan. Lot, Scott District, $337,900.
Bruce R. II and Jessica C. Jacobs to Patricia Parish. Lot, Curry District, $187,500.
Lois L. Slater to Gregory E. and Jessica L. Young. Lot, Teays Valley, $200,000.
Michael E. an Janet M. Hanshaw to Joseph N. Coalter III. Lot, Teays Valley, $247,000.
John William Hubbard to Charles E. and Lora Huffman. Lot, Scott District, $262,500.
Cory and Jessica M. Lord to Britton Allan and Kaela Beth O’Neil. Lot, Scott District, $215,500.
Darryl King and Donna J. Lyness to Ralph L. and Jo Ann Hayes. Lot, Scott District, $129,500.
Dana Hantel to Emily N. Rhodes. Lot, Scott District, $195,000.
Rymad Properties LLC to Megan Chandelr. Lot, Hurricane, $99,900.
Swarthmore Capital LLC to Kenneth and Rebecca C. Barnett. Lots, Teays Valley, $415,000.
Tracy P. and Nancy E. Bush to John S. Carelli Jr. Lot, Scott District, $240,000.
Anthony W. and Annalisa B. Lucas to Water C. and Barbara M. Martin. Lots, Poca, $275,000.
James B. and Rosemary Jenkins to Rebecca E. Tackett. Lot, Teays Valley, $175,000.
Dencil E. Jr. and Traci D. Brown to Jeremy M. McClanahan. Lot, Hurricane, $145,000.
Loretta M. Bowles to Charles and Deanne Canterbury. Lot, Curry District, $170,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Dec. 12 and 19, 2019:
Laurie Anne Wood, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $16,389, Liabilities: $30,855.
Jessica Jane Conklin, St. Albans, Chapter 7. Assets: $10,753, Liabilities: $31,722.
Tessa Marie Smart, Poca, Chapter 7. Assets: $1,550, Liabilities: $98,847.
Allen Lee Ford, Glasgow, Chapter 7. Assets: $94,797, Liabilities: $166,370.
Matthew Erwin and Christina Lou Sheppard, Chapmanville, Chapter 7. Assets: $206,900, Liabilities: $105,673.
Patty M. Maynard, Lenore, Chapter 7. Assets: $2,300, Liabilities: $24,627.
Delma Marie Miller, LeRoy, Chapter 7. Assets: $27,417, Liabilities: $38,390.
Jay Anthony and Rachel Leah Jarrell, Chapter 7. Assets: $56,588, Liabilities: $78,248.
Judy Faye Barker, Chapmanville, Chapter 7. Assets: $114,750, Liabilities: $49,720.
Nelson Paul Bailes Jr., Summersville, Chapter 7. Assets: $3,354, Liabilities: $14,990.
Joyce Anne Templeton, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $40,210, Liabilities: $14,208.
Daniel Lee Reese, Beaver, Chapter 7. Assets: $66,005, Liabilities: $122,097.
Dennis Wayne and Mary Valentine Whittaker, Pipestem, Chapter 7. Assets: $58,962, Liabilities: $60,208.
Danny Eugene Freeman, Skelton, Chapter 7. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
Joyce Ann Merriman, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $4,337, Liabilities: $123,243.
James Rodney and Linda Lee Casper, Sophia, Chapter 7. Assets: $132,068, Liabilities: $165,233.
Alicia Nicole Linzy, Ghent, Chapter 7. Assets: $9,966, Liabilities: $93,640.
Anthony Don Stewart, Saulsville, Chapter 7. Assets: $80,375, Liabilities: $90,188.
Travis Dewayne and Tiffani May Whitt, Beaver, Chapter 7. Assets: $156,107, Liabilities: $196,995.
Jody Allen Robertson and Janelle Rene Brogan, Cool Ridge, Chapter 13. Assets: $101,663, Liabilities: $175,596.