On file: Dec. 8, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5, 2019:
John Vincent Burdette, 32, of Sissonville, and Ann Marie Emmons, 32, of Charleston.
Justin Lee Carpenter, 29, and Lacey Michelle Burgess, 25, both of Sissonville.
John Ivria Gunnoe, 29, of Pond Gap, and Amber Marie Spinks, 25, of Belle.
Jace Harrison Goins, 52, and Laura Marie Goldfarb, 39, both of Charleston.
Donald Ray Endicott, 53, and Mary Ann Caldwell, 56, both of Charleston.
Harold Richard Wilson, 68, and Rose Marie Reeves, 66, both of Nutter Fort.
Randy Joe Slaughter, 67, and Vickie Marie Balding, 66, both of Charleston.
Philip Lee Ennis, 40, of Hugheston, and Shawna Nicole McCloud, 41, of St. Albans.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5, 2019:
Tyler Daniel Hathaway, 27, and Amanda Jo Boyce, 27, both of Hurricane.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5, 2019:
Megan Salyers from Joshua Robert Salyers
Henrietta Diane Comer from Jeffrey Dale Comer
Kelly Cobb Jones from Garrett Ray Jones
Samantha Denea McKenzie from Joshua McKenzie
Melinda Joy Burdette from Christopher Michael Burdette
Haley Morgan Sword from Jonathan Lee Landers
Khristie Faye Raines from Daniel Anthony Dale Raines
Sarah Rose Anna Smith from Denver Anthony Smith
Erica Danville Lawrence from William Harrison Wade III
Victoria Joyce Thaxton from William Joshua Thaxton
Haylli Morgan Osborne from Christopher Michael Osborne
Heather Danielle Samms from John W. Samms
Donald R. Rock from Paula Rock
Natasha Kay Reedy from Harold Marion Reedy
Kathy Lynn Sanson from Okey Lee Sanson
The following people filed for divorce in Putnam County between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5:
Kevin Cornell from Lisa Cornell.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5, 2019:
Lois J. Litfin to Aaron M. Cox. Lots, Union District, $107,000.
Peggy J. Pritt to Cameo D. Wilson. Lot, Malden District, $77,900.
AAA Realty LLC to Rebekah G. Parsons. Lot, St. Albans, $80,000.
Chehada Anthony Hatoum to Robert Samples. Condominium, Charleston, $131,500.
Jennifer S. Smith to Rhonda Moreno. Lot, Charleston, $88,000.
Elizabeth C. Hereford, Herman W. Crichton, H. Nelson Crichton and Samuel W. Crichton to Caroline M. Hereford. Lot, Loudon District, $115,000.
Paul E. and Bethany A. McClanahan to J. Douglas Carter. Lot, Nitro, $150,000.
Mary J. and Joseph L. Sigmon II to David A. Keeny. Lots, St. Albans, $248,000.
Stewart Bloom, Bob H. Bloom, Alan Bloom, Marc Bloom, Sarah Schlussel, Jessica Buckley and Ryan Bloom to Samuel Martin Bloom. Lot, Charleston, $158,000.
Thomas E. and Loretta A. Isaacs to Charles B. III and Karolyn Boggs. Lot, Union District, $260,000.
Skaff Family Limited Partnership to John and Lesli Wright. Lot, South Charleston, $456,000.
E. Kirkware II to TCB Investments LLC. Lot, St. Albans, $412,000.
Artie M. Boggess to Patricia A. Hatcher. Lot, Dunbar, $147,000.
Patricia Butner and George David Moses to Don R. Sensabaugh Jr. Lot, Charleston, $385,000.
Helen S. Basham to Alicia A. and Helen Dipietro. Lot, Dunbar, $79,500.
Craig A. and Terra F. Wissler to Craig Warren Canady and Jessalyn Courtney Florence. Lot, Union District, $160,500.
James W. Douglas and Phyllis A. Veith to Sarah Armstrong Tucker and William B. Denham. Lot Charleston, $480,000.
Don R. Jr. and Sheryl Sensabaugh to James W. Douglas and Phyllis A. Veith. Lot, Charleston, $450,000.
Michael L. Goff to Carissa Epling. Lot, Charleston, $129,900.
Sandra S. Martin to Cynthia R. Johnson. Lot, Kanawha County, $139,000.
Arthur D. and Christina G. Thompson to Kevin W. Pennington. Lot, St. Albans, $135,000.
Morris Preferred Properties LLC to Haylie and Augusto Maciel. Lot, South Charleston, $137,500.
Charles C. Mullins to Timothy J. Smith and Marie Shaeffer. Lot, Jefferson District, $77,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5, 2019:
Seneca Trustees Inc., Dannie L. II and Cassie Ross to Robert P. Burgroff. Lots, Curry District, $159,696.
Brian A. Null to Todd A. Craig. Lot, Eleanor, $230,000.
Robert W. and Rosie R. Boyles to Motivated LLC. Lot, Scott District, $203,500.
Daniel L. Harmon to Broaddus Willard Moore. Lot, Scott District, $152,000.
Stephen R. Huddleston to Vincent G. and Corrie H. Toscano. Lot, Scott District, $147,000.
Jacqueline L. Jones to Steven W. and Diane M. Gibson. Lot, Teays Valley, $75,000.
Ryan Rulon and Marcia Anne Archibald to Christopher Alan and Christina Marie Terry. Lot, Winfield, $293,000.
Andrea Jean and Michael Lee Landers to Heather K. Legg. Lot, Poca, $184,500.
Bonnie M. Bowles to Paul E. and Lois J. Rhodes. Lot, Scott District, $235,000.
Karen S. Ringler to Drew M. Patton. Lot, Scott District, $83,000.
Tracey Ihnat to Garland T. II and Andrea G. Haines. Lot, Nitro, $239,000.
Mary A. Coleman to Robert and Barbara Jean Hilton. Lot, Teays Valley, $272,500.
Adam D. Wright to Luke Justus and Chelsey Rose Short. Lot, Scott District, $247,000.
Morris Preferred Properties LLC to Bruce R. Jacobs II. Lot, Scott District, $350,000.
Roger and Linda K. Weaver to David Alan and Cynthia Leigh Begley. Lot, Scott District, $215,000.
Thomas W. and Barbara A. Brazeau to Amber Jenae Chambers and Ryan Shane Bryant. Lot, Teays Valley, $270,000.
Eric S. and Mary Ann Cline to Lacey G. Gillespie. Lot, Eleanor, $172,500.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Nov, 27 and Dec. 5, 2019:
Jonathan Matthew and Melinda Sue Maynard, Lenore, Chapter 7. Assets: $177,800, Liabilities: $263,273.
Wendy Lea Anania, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $0, Liabilities: $0.
Carol Sue Wall, Ranger, Chapter 7. Assets: $17,851, Liabilities: $38,698.
Phyllis Ann Tudor, Madison, Chapter 7. Assets: $2,200, Liabilities: $42,019.
Sandra Sue Hudson, Dunbar, Chapter 7. Assets: $34,497, Liabilities: $17,081.
James Alex Bryant, Logan, Chapter 7. Assets: $143,404, Liabilities: $141,514.
Joyce Anne Templeton, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $7,313, Liabilities: $14,208.
Richard Leslie Barbara Ann Danish, Yolyn, Chapter 7. Assets: $60,900, Liabilities: $78,054.
Marcus Gerald Stapleton, Shady Spring, Chapter 7. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
Joyce Reene Clarke, Beckley, Chapter 13. Assets: $116,058, Liabilities: $124,391.