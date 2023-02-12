Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2023:
Parsons, Patricia K. fka Samples (Grantor) Arthur, Sierra (Grantee): LT 1-P Patricia Park Lots Dunbar — $129,000
Jets LLC. (Grantor) Turner, Jordan E. (Grantee): LT 4 BK 35 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $180,000
Scott Olof H. & Scott, Eva J. (Grantors) Nuzman, Dwayne W. & Nuzman, Susan B. (Grantees): LT 2-P BK C Willow Wood adn. Chas. So. Anx. — $285,000
Tignor, Andrew J & Balser, Sidney M. (Grantors) Elswick, Tony (Grantee): LT 4 BK D Murray adn Cabin Creek — $140,000
Unites, Joseph M. Jr. (Grantor) Staats, Tawni R. (Grantee): LT 2 BK 6 Capitol Hill adn Kanawha County — $95,000
Lacy, Edith (Grantor) Tyons, Adam (Grantee): LT 26 Angel Terrace Sec. 4 Loudon — $262,500
AAFAB LLC. (Grantor) GeMichael Banks (Grantee): LT 5 D Highlawn adn Sec. 1 St. Albans. & LT 6-P D Highlawn adn Sec. 1 St. Albans. — $130,000
Peach, Sondra K. (Grantor) Barker, Lauren A. (Grantee): LT 12 Edgewood Forest Chas. West — $178,500
Taylor, Lesli A. (Grantor) Spry, Connie (Grantee): LT 93 Sun Valley adn St. Albans Jefferson — $139,900
Hansley, Brenda J. (Grantor) Spangler, Robert (Grantee): LT 3-P Nelson-Kincais adn St. Albans & LT 4-P Nelson-Kincais adn St. Albans — $182,000
Abbott, Joanna M. fka. Maruish & Abbott, Rodney (Grantor) Shank, Shannon & Lambert, Lisa (Grantees): LT 25 Washington HGTS Sec. 2 Kanawha County — $164,900
Criner, Travis J. & Criner, Jessica M. (Grantors) Castelli, Alyssa K. (Grantee): LT 40 Marlborough adn St. Albans & LT 41-P Marlborough adn St. Albans — $128,000
Huddle, Morgan (Grantor) Reyes, Andrew T. (Grantee): Parcel St. Albans — $182,050.
Jordon, Andrew B. (Grantor) Wassum, Merrill (Grantee): LT 8 Winkler adn Chas West — $250,000
Chilton, Helen Z., Hoblitzell, Sara Z., & Hoblitzell, William T. Jr. (Grantors) Poe, Edgar A. Jr. & Poe, Molly U. (Grantees): LT 3 BK 2 Southridge Condo Chas. So. Anx. — $635,000
Gonzalez, MacDonald A., Gonzalez, Mac A., & Gonzalez, Deborah L. (Grantors) Whalen, John & Whalen, Grose S. (Grantees): Parcel Barren Creek Big Sandy dist. — $165,000
Eskew, Karly (Grantor) Lewis, James L. (Grantee): LT 28 ChasN Annex Dist. — $100,000
Chase, Ruth (Grantor) Dean Family Revocable Trust (Grantee): LT 6-P BK 100 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 7 BK 100 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 8-P BK 100 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $182,000
George, Theodore A. (Grantor) Sampson, Ryan & Sampson, Samantha (Grantees): Parcel Fork Union Dist. & LT 186 Brooke Sub. Sec. B Union — $277,500
Rutherford, Michael Y.-Consv & Neylon, Malcolm L. Jr.-By Consv (Grantors) Jarrell, Michael S. & Jarrell, Donna C. (Grantees): LT 10-P BK B Willow Wood Adn Loudon & LT 11 BK B Willow Wood Adn Loudon. — $94,000
Tate, Betty J O-Dec., John, Sherry T-Exec. (Grantors) Preferred Properties Investments (Grantee): LT 19 Davis-Alexander Revise Sec. 1 Chas. So. Anx. — $75,000
Frost and Olive LLC. (Grantor) Murad, George R. (Grantee): LT 29 Humphrey’s adn. West. — $110,000
Miller, Casey E. (Grantor) Simpson, Bryan D. (Grantee): LT 84 East View Land Co. adn Nitro — $117,500
Ullman, Gregory A. & Ullman, Deborah K. (Grantors) Bess, Zachary (Grantee): LT Rock Road Sub Sec. 1 Poca — $113,200
Vance, Barbara J. (Grantor) Petty, Hannah R. (Grantee): 2 parcels ChasN North Dist. — $97,939
Johnson, Glenda (Grantor) Jordan, Donna F. (Grantee): LT 21 L J Dooley Corp Poca — $159,000
Warner, Sheri R. (Grantor) Austin, Corey M. (Grantee): LT 12 BK C Browder adn. Jefferson, LT 13 BK C Browder adn. Jefferson, LT 14 BK C Browder adn. Jefferson, LT 15 BK C Browder adn. Jefferson & LT 16 BK C Browder adn. Jefferson — $85,000
Peal, John R. (Grantor) Wills, Thomas D. & Wills, Summer (Grantees): Parcel Montgomery Cabin Creek Dist. — $79,000
Smith, Charles E. Sr. (Grantor) H&W Holdings LLC. (Grantee): LT 20-P BK B Syndicate Park adn. St. Albans, LT 21 BK B Syndicate Park adn. St. Albans, LT 22 BK B Syndicate Park adn. St. Albans, LT 23 BK B Syndicate Park adn. St. Albans, LT 24 BK B Syndicate Park adn. St. Albans & LT 25 BK B Syndicate Park adn. St. Albans — $150,000
Price, Kenneth E-SP Com (Special Commissioner) (Grantor) Astech Corporation Inc. (Grantee): LT 2 Mariani Est. Union — $80,000
Samples, Dale & Samples, Wade C. (Grantors) Samples, Lynne M. (Grantee): 2 Parcels Holley Hunt Place St. Albans Dist. — $86,666
Walls, Jeffrey D., Walls, Steven W. & Walls, Eric D. (Grantors) Dorsey, David T. (Grantee): LT 76-P Odell adn Elk, LT 77 Odell adn Elk & LT 78 Odell adn Elk — $160,000
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2023.
Dale Allen Nuttall to Jamie Beth Ray
Scott Richard Nakoski to Randi Leigh Hicks
Daniel Allen Tawney to Tibor Sloboda
Van Buren Williams to Sarah Michelle Pauley
David Michael Ball to Samantha Jane Workman
Joshua Lewis Luciano to Samantha Mae Fisher
Kacie Lee Moore to Cassie Jo Kimble
Nelson Thomas Toney to Rachelle Ann Estep
Camerson Alexander Bodkin to Audrey Rosalind Williamson
Tyler Jaye Barnett to Blair Christina Young
Robert Antonio Howard to Pacha Taijuan Hill