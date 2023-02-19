Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Feb. 6-10, 2023:
Painter, Amanda P & Painter, Jason B. (Grantors) Little General Store Inc. (Grantee): 2 Parcels Tuppers Creek Union Dist. – $230,000
All American Contracting LLC. (Grantor) Derrick, Angela F. & Derrick, Jeffrey L. (Grantees): Parcel Union & Poca Dist. – $345,000
Bellamy, David S. & Bellamy, Teresa M. (Grantors) Clark, William E. II (Grantee): LT 4 Woodbridge Sub Sec. VIII-A Chas. North – $340,000
Building Appalachia LLC. (Grantor) Hudson, Rebecca L. (Grantee): LT 3 Riley Sub. So. Chas. – $115,000
Morris, Bonnie J. (Grantor) Shifflett, Philip G. (Grantee): Parcel Campbells’s Creek Malden Dist. – $83,000
Seneca Trustees Inc-Sub TR, Squirts, Daisy M.-By Sub TR, & Squirts, Edward A-by Sub TR (Grantors) Rocket Mortgage LLC. (Grantee): LT 99 Oakview Est. Sec, V Union – $101,870
Woodall, Wayne A. (Grantor) Price, Gary W. & Price, Anissa L. (Grantees): LT 9-P G R Jarrett Property Belle & LT 10-P G R Jarrett Property Belle – $75,000
Spiegel, Richard M. (Grantor) Riddle, Charles (Grantee): LT 15 BK Oakwood Village Condo 15th Ward – $112,000
White, Tiffany N. (Grantor) Cseak, Robert (Grantee): LT 65 BK X Dunbar Dunbar – $110,000
Mason, Joseph M. (Grantor) Lashutka, betty G. (Grantee): LT 7 BK 122 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 8 BK 122 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 9-P BK 122 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $308,900
Jardagro Realty LLC. (Grantor) Powell, Ben aka Benjamin C. (Grantee): Parcel Chas N. – $92,000
Mongold, Kenneth & Mongold, Alice (Grantors) Thomasson, Roger & Thomasson, Virginia (Grantees): Parcel Malden Dist. – $140,200
Chowdhury, Indu (Grantor) Third and Third Co. (Grantee): LT C Westridge Development Park Union – $275,000
Knight, Johnathan W -EXEC. & Knight, Margaret S-Est. (Grantors) Cardinal Land Company LLC. – $150,000
Capehart, Stephen D. (Grantor) Burgess, Emory E. Jr. (Grantee): Parcel Coopers Creek ELK Dist. – $137,500
Webb, Bryan E. & Webb, Tara D. (Grantors) Harrison, Andrea N. (Grantee): 2 Parcels Elk Dist. -
$115,000
Alpin, Carl D. Jr. & Alpin, Marsha J. (Grantors) Rolling Smoke LLC (Grantee): 2 Parcels Coopers Creek Elk Dist. – $150,000
Vanmeter, Paul G. II & Vanmeter, Paula K W. (Grantors) Meisenburg, Jacob & Girardi, Stephanie (Grantees): LT 26-P Davis Creek Land & Coal Co. Loudon & LT 27-P Davis Creek Land & Coal Co. Loudon – $285,000
Kommor, Martin J. (Grantor) Collison, Kathryn F. (Grantee): LT 27 Whispering Woods Sub Sec. 2 Loudon – $580,000
Jarrett, Harry M. Jr., Jarrett, Harry M. & Jarrett, Harry Sr. (Grantors) Community Education Group D District of Columbia Corp. (Grantee): LT 7 BK U Fitzgerald adn Chas. West – $81,000
Kanawha Charleston Soccer Foundation, Inc. (Grantor) MCI Holdings LLC. (Grantee): Spring Hill Dist. – $540,000
AM Investments LLC. (Grantor) Sturm, Sarah (Grantee): LT 32-P Walnut Hills Estates Sec. 3 St. Albans – $164,000
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Feb. 6-10, 2023:
Johnny Amerigo Glassburn to Jessica Lynn Barron
William Clayton White to Elizabeth Monet Shirley
Okey Roger Nida II to Debra Lynne Roberts
Justice Alan Smith to Bobbie Jean Evans
Seth Jacob Edens to Sheyenne Nicole Stanley
James Vincent Hischar to Cari Michelle Gum
Patrick Samuel Shinn to Kira Michele Owsley
Todd Christopher Livingston to Shambra Nichole Faulkner
Mark David Pauley to Chelsea Elizabeth Ball
Kristopher Dwayne Nichols to Briana Marie Moore