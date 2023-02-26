Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Feb. 13-17, 2023:
Cunningham, Robert K-EST, Cunningham, Syner & Cunningham, Anieka-Admn (Grantors) Wilson, James E. (Grantee): LT 148 50 BK 20 Dunbar adn Dunbar, 149 50 BK 20 Dunbar adn Dunbar, & LT 150 50 BK 20 Dunbar adn Dunbar – $212,500
Stone Road LLC (Grantor) Craver, Leah & Diehl, Timothy A. (Grantees): LT 3-P Munday Property So. Chas. – $152,000
Sturm, Alan M II & Sturm, Sarah J. (Grantors) Williamson, Emily (Grantee): LT 61 Valley View Acres Sec. 1 Jefferson – $104,500
Duffy, Karen (Grantor) Cascetta, Brittany H. (Grantee): LT 8 BK A Milam adn St. Albans – $149,900
Hodges, Rebecca J. fka Adkins, Rebecca J. fka Collins, Rebecca J. (Grantor) White, Vincent (Grantee): LT C-P Rummel Sub Elk & LT D Rummel Sub Elk. – $155,000
Brown, Regina, Parsons, Richard & Parsons, Brian (Grantors) Woodson, David & Woodson, Wanda (Grantees): LT 2 Green Hill Sub Jefferson – $169,000
Cline, Terry K. (Grantor) Farrari Real Estate Investing (Grantee): LT 15 BK 142 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 16 BK 142 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $445,000
Ta Ha, T (Grantor) Chen, Su M & Huang, Juan M. (Grantees): LT 11 BK 46 Kanawha City Kanawha City. – $100,000
Terra Abstract Trustee WVA Inc.-TR. (Grantor) US Bank-TR & VRMTG Asset TR-By AiF (Grantees): LT 5-P Glenwood adn Chas. West & LT6-P Glenwood adn Chas. West – $102,552.98
Ball, Connie S. (Grantor) Ashford, Sharron L. (Grantee): LT 16 Dunbar adn Dunbar & LT 17 BK 20 Dunbar adn Dunbar – $216,100
Swarthmore Capital LLC (Grantor) Long, Anthony S. & Long, Donna S. (Grantees): LT 9 Fink Hills Sub Loudon & LT 10-P Fink Hills Sub Loudon – $180,000
Parsons, Amanda M. fka Topper, Amanda-FKA & Parsons, Richard G. (Grantors) Parson, Diana (Grantee): LT 13 J W Wintz Prop Loudon – $85,000
Childers, Willagean H, Preston, Willagean H. & Yost, William E. (Grantors) Gibson, Edward C. III & Gibson, Cathy L. (Grantees): 2 Parcels Falling Rock Creek Elk Dist. – $286,900.
Ranson, Ruby A. (Grantor) Tilson, Brian (Grantee): LT 66-P Ridgewood Sec. Rocklake Vil So. Chas. – $134,250.
Gandee, Lola L-est, Gandee, Michael E-Exec. & Cargill, Vicki L. (Grantors) Bird, Darla K. (Grantee): LT 15-P BK 10 Dunbar Dunbar & LT 16 BK 10 Dunbar Dunbar – $130,000
TMM Properties LLC (Grantor) JLCC Properties LLC (Grantee): LT 27 Young-Newhouse adn, Dunbar & LT 28-P Young-Newhouse adn, Dunbar – $149,000
Rivera, Jose R. & Rivera, Mary L (Grantors) Patel, Avinash & Patel, Ranjanben (Grantees): LT 37 BK 57 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 38 BK 57 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $130,000
Mahan, Richard G & Mahan, Donna J (Grantors) Singh, Bhupinderjeet (Grantee): LT 20 Sherwood Forest resub sec D. Chas. So. Annex – $710,000
Bandy, Ronald G. Jr. & Bandy, Stacy (Grantors) Walsh, Patrick (Grantee): Parcel Barren CK Big Sandy Dist. – $125,000
Miller, Mark A. (Grantor) Frame, Stephen W. & Frame, Jean P. (Grantee): LT 10 Old Oak adn So. Chas. – $270,000
Fields, Linda K, Adkins, Cheryl S, & Brooks, Stephanie L. (Grantors) Elliot, Frank K. & Elliot, Kristina S. (Grantee): LT 28-P BK 77 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 29 BK 77 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 30 BK 77 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $141,000
Majo LLC (Grantor) Siders, William (Grantee): LT 7 BK 142 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 8 BK 142 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $175,000
Hill, James & Hill, Kelli (Grantors) Cook, Mary E. (Grantee): LT 11 South Gate Phase 3 Sec. 2 Chas So. Anx – $381,500
Bragg, Kevin (Grantor) Greens Equipment Group LLC (Grantee): 2 Parcels Poca Dist. – $235,000
Savarese, Melchior Fr. III & Savarese, Dario (Grantors) Ruby Parks WV LLC (Grantee): LT 9 BK B Chesapeake Cabin Creek – $92,411
Burgess, Richard & Burgess, Rhonda & Burgess, Barbara A-Dec. (Grantors) Burgess, Richard & Burgess, Sheila (Grantee): LT 9 H M Duff Estate Chas. West. – $87,000
RSS BACM2016-UB10-WV WHV LLC (Grantor) Magical Hospitality LLC (Grantee): Parcel Cross Lanes Union Dist. – $6,994,107.50
Lee, Billy (Grantor) Ghareeb Enterprises Inc. (Grantee): LT 329 BK X Spring Hill Land Co Spring Hill – $79,500
Summers, Kevin D. (Grantor) Mallory Investments Properties (Grantee): LT A-P Riverdell Acres Resub Sec. 1 Union & LT B Riverdell Acres Resub Sec. 1 Union – $82,000
Kuhns Properties LLC (Grantor) Lewis, Brooke R. & Kouns, Elijah D. (Grantees): LT 18-P BK D Holley BLVD Adn St. Albans St. Albans & LT 19 BK D Holley BLVD Adn St. Albans St. Albans – $149,900
United Bank-Co-TR Arthur L., King Dynasty Trust & Kittredge, Thomas Y -Co-TR (Grantors) Shamblin, Kevin S. & Shamblin, Jamie A. (Grantees): LT 37 Quarry CK Chas. So. Anx. – $223,000
Blackwell, Rachel E. (Grantor) Robinson, Chad E. & Robinson, Emily B. (Grantee): LT G-P Forest Hills adn. Sec. 4 Chas. So. Anx. – $265,000
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Feb. 13-17, 2023:
David Goff Hudson Jr. to Jessica Nicole Carpenter
Roderick Terry Murphy Johnson to Kari Marea Tomblin-Kelley
Jaques Mourice Leybourne to Amanda Fawn Ervin
Michael Lee Maley to Betty Margaret McCarty
Jeremy Alen Frye to Rachel Michelle Lowe
Johnny Ray Pack to Heather Nicole Smith
Bryn Scott Foley to Clyde Hansford McComas III
Eric Eskew Reed to Nakoshua Brooke Harless
Roger Eugene Grubb II to Jazel Benitez Sidora
Jason Lewis Fuller to Alexa-Ann Rose Kinman
Swimal Shaileshbhah Shah to Doshi Bhavya Mayur
Dustin Tyler Grimmett to Ashlee Danielle McCormick