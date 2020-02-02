On file: Feb. 2, 2020

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Jan. 23-30, 2020:
William Sewell Cabell III, 48, and Amy Renee Marcus, 35, both of Charleston.
Guy Edward Tucker, 53, and Lois Jean Rollins, 59, both of Cross Lanes.
Gavin Scott Nidy, 21, of St. Albans and Tabatha Virginia Stevens, 23, of Charleston.
James Lee Dean, 55, and Cynthia Jane McClure, 67, both of St. Albans.
Kenneth Chaise Warner, 26, and Glenda Nicole Slone, 35, both of Charleston.
Rodney Lee Holt Jr., 39, and Amanda Dawn McCallister, 31, both of Charleston,
Paul Lee Roach Jr., 39, and Amber Kandi Roach, 41, both of South Charleston.
Russell Neal Scantlin 23, of Poca and Emily Erin Holstine, 23, of Cabin Creek.
Nicholas Brian Moore, 28, and Kristin Maree Griffith, 33, both of Elkview.
James Vernon Hensley II, 27, of Newton and Rachel Eva-Marie White, 25, of Charleston.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Jan. 23-30, 2020:
Bret Michael Johnston, 48, of Ashland, Kentucky, and Sarah Jane Whittington, 44, of Scott Depot.
Carl Anthony Morris, 44, and Virginia Lee Edds, 44, both of Poca.
John Odell Clonch Jr., 35, of Hurricane, and Amber Nicole Moore, 29, of Ashland, Kentucky.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Jan. 23-30, 2020:
John William Fallecker III from Christi Mishawn Fallecker
Virginia L. Nesselrotte from Harry C. Flynn
Traci Ann Kessel from Jerry Gay Kessel
Rebecca Dawn Proffitt from Larry Allen Martin Proffitt
Katelyn Conner Richard from Adam David Richard
Sharon Richardson from Charles O. Richardson Jr.
Amanda Dawn Fox from Brett Daniel Fox Jr.
Henry L. Foster from Shawna C. Foster
Tiffany Lynn Barnhouse from John Anthony Barnhouse
Melissa LinNette Hubbard from Ricardo Laval Dechas Hubbard
Timothy Alan Ward from Amanda Leigh Halstead
Manuel Carlos Escorpizo from Amber Dawn Escorpizo
Travis Scott Kiser from Jeremy Lee Kiser
Ryan Michael Casto from Rachel Beth Casto
Misty Lyne Patterson from Grant Chantler Ulyssus Patterson Sr.
April Denise Rubin from Jason Edward Rubin
Brooke Ashley Roush from Cody Wayne Roush
Cathy Ocie Pierce from Matthew Wade Pierce
Katherine Ramona Romeo from Chris Alan Romeo
Amber Dawn Haynes from Lafe Rondal Haynes
Summer Brianne Paradise from Timothy Roger Kerns
Christopher Corder Hull from Tonya Jean Hull
Danielle Hope Kessell from Joseph Robert Kessell
Mandy Starr Skeens from Kevin Dale Skeens
Natalie K. Ferrell from Roger A. Cooke II
Kailey C. Cooper from Kevin M. Lewis
Jessica Diane Keen from Brandon Tyler Keen
David Scott Fields from Jessica Fields
Anthony Dale Elswick from Victoria Lynn Elswick
The Putnam County Divorces were unavailable between Jan. 23-30, 2020.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Jan. 23-30, 2020:
Willmington Savings Fund Society to Robert Troy and Shawnda Louise Yeager. Lot, Dunbar, $170,000.
Timothy M. and Jessica L. Justice to Cody K. Denard. Lot, Poca District, $100,000.
Stella E. Litton to Samantha Randall. Lot, Union District, $84,900.
Kevin E. and Mary E. Meadows to James David and Emilie G. Lloyd. Lot, Marmet, $135,000.
Aaron McCallister to Horus Properties LLC. Lot, Nitro, $150,000.
Greg Toman, Nancy Toman Greg Harmon and Sharon Harmon to GRG LLC. Lot, Union District, $77,500.
Christy Lynn Treadway to Stacy J. White. Lot, Charleston, $317,000.
Niva C. Williamson to James A. Hemme and Melanie D. Simpson. Lot, Charleston, $180,425.
Patrick and Melinda Campbell to Clinton N. Salyers and Melissa D. Barron. Lots, Elk District, $256,000.
Jeffrey S. Kelly Jr. to Jillian L. Haynes. Lot, Union District, $163,000.
Brad W. and Tricia M. Taylor to Edens Rentals LLC. Lot, Elk District, $364,900.
Ryan J. and Caitlin J. Baisden to Shane C. Kimble. Lot, Dunbar, $197,000.
River Valley Construction LLC to Daniel Allen and Kristen Leigh Thomas. Lot, Nitro, $141,000.
Xolon L. and Eva D. Perry to David J. and Mallory K. Annie. Lot, Nitro, $154,000.
Robert S. and Joyce K. Craigo to Ryan Joshua and Caitlin Baisden. Lots, Union District, $216,500.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Jan. 23-30, 2020:
Perry A. Roach to Christopher Lee and Shannan Forbes. Lot, Scott District, $103,000.
Hermitt L. Stover to Josielea V. Chapple. Lot, Hurricane, $165,000.
Stephen Keith and Iris Jill Childers to James and Shalana Kay Roberts. Lot, Eleanor, $275,000.
Lynn Kennedy and Jan Ramey to Gregory A. Tidd. Lots, Scott District, $280,000.
Carolyn S. and Gregory Allen Bird to Morganne N. and John R. Tenney. Lot, Scott District, $200,000.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Joanna Barnes. Lot, Poca, $141,000.
Frances Norton Smith to Charles F. Townsend. Lot, Scott District, $121,000.
Seneca Trustees Inc., Earl Davis to Bank of New York Mellon CWABS Inc.. Lot, Scott District, $93,600.
Daniel T. Yon, Ralph J. Hagy and William H. Gregory to First State Bank. Lot, Scott District, $89,000.
Daniel T. Yon, Ralph J. Hagy and William H. Gregory to First State Bank. Lot, Scott District, $140,000.
Douglas E. and Elaine D. Jones to Christopher J. and Beth M. Hughes. Lot, Scott District, $344,000.
Michael S. Vaughn to Tyler K. Worstell. Lot, Eleanor, $266,000.
Tyler K. Worstell to Perry A. and Amanda N. Roach. Lot, Scott District, $372,000.
Joseph and Deidra K. Tranquill to Rocky B. Scarberry. Lots, Teays Valley, $250,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Jan. 23-30, 2020:
Christopher Michael and Bethany Dotson, Alum Creek, Chapter 7. Assets: $23,200, Liabilities: $51,361.
Phillip Ray Jones, Summersville, Chapter 7. Assets: $39,194, Liabilities: $92,004.
Linda Jane Shaffer, Victor, Chapter 7. Assets: $24,686, Liabilities: $34,662.
Lewis Michael and Rose Marie Holstein, Sandyville, Chapter 7. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
Kenna Earl Boyce Jr., Fenwick, Chapter 7. Assets: $111,900, Liabilities: $211,709.
Derek Austin and Dominique Rose McGrath, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $7,828, Liabilities: $46,697.
Richard Stephen Sovine and Krysteen Marie Young, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $160,630, Liabilities: $477,293.
Giles Richard and Melinda Kay Blevins, Princewick, Chapter 7. Assets: $43,865, Liabilities: $83,711.
Teresa Lynn Atwell, Pineville, Chapter 7. Assets: $37,092, Liabilities: $57,716.
Mark Edward O’Brien, Ronceverte, Chapter 7. Assets: $172,225, Liabilities: $249,248.
Amanda Marie Johnson, Point Pleasant, Chapter 7. Assets: $145,933, Liabilities: $257,968.
Katherine Kay Heinaman, Hurricane, Chapter 7. Assets: $20,663, Liabilities: $119,936.
William Keith Brown, Huntington, Chapter 7. Assets: $47,241, Liabilities: $107,471.
Brian Kenneth Legg, Winfield, Chapter 7. Assets: $176,200, Liabilities: $223,741.
Danny Ray Scott, Glen Daniel, Chapter 7. Assets: $22,953, Liabilities: $30,839.
Kristopher Kevin and Carrie Ann Folds, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $88,093, Liabilities: $162,881.
James Alfred Jr. and Emily Renee Tate, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $134,068, Liabilities: $113,970.
Denise Renee Jameson, Belle, Chapter 13. Assets: $17,534, Liabilities: $16,066.
Jeffrey Alan Ashcraft, Elkview, Chapter 13. Assets: $2,300, Liabilities: $181,234.
Kenneth Cecil Allen, Fairdale, Chapter 13. Assets: $60,704, Liabilities: $86,087.