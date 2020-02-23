On File: Feb. 23, 2020

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Feb. 13-20 2020:
Nicolas Gerard Cuisset, 35, and Jeri Renae Carpenter-Bramble, 50, both of Charleston.
Brock Roderick Hanshaw, 31, and Lorraine Charlett Watkins, 51, both of Charleston.
Bernardo Antone Brooks, 49, and Barbara Lynn Berry, 49, both of London.
Adam Lee Kelly, 25, and Harmony Larain Singer, 22, both of Nitro.
Richard Wayne Acord, 54, and Joi Denise Turley, 54, both of Oak Hill.
Gregory Scott Mullins, 48, and Lindsey Sue Swartz, 42, both of Cross Lanes.
Ashley Rae Varney, 35, and Jennifer Nichole Cornett, 36, both of Charleston.
Christian David Fields, 23, and Miranda Racquel Crum, 25, both of Kenna.
Nathaniel Edward Walker, 42, and Crystal Renae Kennedy, 37, both of Clendenin.
Vincent Francis Biel II, 42, and Kara Lynn Hastie, 33, both of South Charleston.
Tyler Edward Lovejoy, 22, of Marmet, and Kelsie Sue Hudnall, 21, of Dry Branch.
Hugh Oliver Canada Sr., 64, of Cross Lanes, and Donna Yvonne Canada, 61, of Charleston.
Wassef Maazaoui, 24 and Megan Leigh Ferrell, 23, both of St. Albans.
James Ray Parsons, 49, of Red House, and Amanda Lin Morton, 45, of Charleston.
Scott Allen Hackney, 43, and Sherri Lynn Young, 45, both of Sissonville.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Feb. 13-20, 2020:
Joshua Carl Milam, 27, and Dora Lee Ferguson, 32, both of Nitro.
Dustin Lee Beaver, 49, and Melissa Beth Rymer, 53, both of Hurricane.
Chad Aaron Cooper, 23, of Ranger and Heaven Leigh-Grace Christian, 21, of Hurricane.
Broam James Cress, 43, and Tiara Dominique Sayre, 26, both of Poca.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Feb. 13-20, 2020:
Jeralee Marie Henry from Robert Allen Henry
Ahmad Alsaleh from Laura Nienvenue-Alsaleh
Christy Angel Scott from Jarrell G. Scott Jr.
Denise Michele Hudson from David Goff Hudson
Kemberlee Tabor from Pamela Sue Tabor
Kenny Lee Breece from Jane Anne Breece
Cathy Mae Bishop from Larry Edward Jones
Alisha Mae Humphreys from William Woodrow Nunn
Brandon Wayne Cottrell from Courtney Danielle Cottrell
James Cleveland Osborne from Heather Nichole Osborne
Amanda Dawn Tyler from Craig Steven Tyler
Rhieanna Arce from Angel M. Arce
Amy Carter from Robert Petro
David Alan Cole from Sherry Renee Browning Cole
The Putnam County Divorces were unavailable between Feb. 13-20, 2020.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Feb. 13-20, 2020:
James Guy Porter and David Alan Porter to Le and Lan Nguyen. Lots, Charleston, $295,000.
SOLCO Incorporated to CONCORP Inc. Lot, Union District, $175,000.
CONCORP Inc. to UB West Virginia Inc. Lot, Union District, $175,000.
Durand C. Brown to Joshua R. Hamrick and Feilu Mao. Lot, Charleston, $163,900.
Scott Risden to Travis Stephen McLaren and Rebecca Whealen. Lot Charleston, $190,000.
Pipe Plus Inc. to Triton WV LLC. Lot Jefferson District $1,200,000.
Atopic Realty LLC to Charleston Area Medical Center Inc. Lots, Charleston, $950,000.
TJC LLC to Scott D. Spencer. Lot, Dunbar, $112,000.
Michael T. Cross to Kaitlyn Putillion. Lot, Jefferson District, $124,000.
Steven D. and Amy R. Ullman to Gregory P. Smith. Lot, Malden District, $180,000.
Fix & Flip Processing LLC to Samantha Ann Shock. Lots, St. Albans, $76,000.
Avran Leven, David A. Leven and Harvey M. Leven to Edward J. and Julia D. Murphy. Condominium, Charleston, $121,000.
Craig Bowden and Carolyn Beth Winkler to Charles F. and Victoria Williams. Lot, Loudon District, $150,000.
Steven R. Kessell to Seth Scott and Emily B. Mullins. Lot, Union District, $155,000.
John Shaffer to Tyler J. Shannon and Riki Alexzandria Workman. Lot, St. Albans, $146,500.
Erica D. Dixon to Cristyn D. Vanwyck. Lot, Charleston, $132,000.
Nicholas Ryan Young to Jordan T. and Casey J. Chevalier. Lot, Charleston, $147,000.
Rivers IV Investors LLC to Jeremy Nelson and Richard Corey. Lot, Charleston, $665,000.
Rare Form LLC to Strictly Biz LLC. Lot, Charleston, $270,000.
Jim Minnick’s Parts & Engines Inc. to J2P LLC. Lot, Union District, $425,000.
Anne Endres Still to Dustin D. and Ashley Mills. Lot, South Charleston, $151,500.
Margaret Sanson Hartwell to James A. Kyle and Kelly N. Templeton. Lot, Union District, $118,500.
Dodd Knighton Investments LLC to Gary A. Goad and Traci R. Easter. Lot, Charleston, $225,000.
Alan Dean to Christopher W. and Jessica L. Luzier. Lot, Charleston, $510,000.
Herman G. Jr. and Barbara L. Canady to Michelle R. Nichols. Lot, Charleston, $130,000.
Travis S. and Bridgett D. McGrath to David W. Dalton. Lot, Union District, $180,000.
Tammy M. Harper to Howard E. Withrow. Condominium, Charleston, $103,500.
Darren L. and Shanda P. Harris to Tamra J. Protan. Lots, Charleston, $710,000.
Carlos Jr. and Peggy S. Porter to Brian Richard and Stephanie L. Abraham. Lot, Washington District, $420,000.
Janna M. Petry to Anthony and Tiffiny Thornabar. Lots, St. Albans, $185,000.
AAFAB LLC to Morgan T. Hopkins. Lot, Malden District, $104,000.
Manal Choueiri to George S. Shawkey. Lot, Charleston, $125,000.
James Downey Jr. to Richard F. and Courtney B. Switzer. Lot, Charleston, $195,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Feb. 13-20, 2020:
Joshua A. and Rebekah L. McComas to Peter W. and Sherry L. Lazzerini. Lots, Poca, $290,000.
Henry E. and Marcia L. Adams to Amanda K. Adams. Lot, Scott District, $100,000.
Barbara Jean Stamper, Kenneth Gillenwater, Jackie Lee Wood and Harry Wood to Gary H. and Lois F. Jones. Lot, Scott District, $165,000.
John K. and Carol E. Fields to Sarah Jane Rinehart. Lot, Teays Valley, $885,000.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Reginia Burgess. Lot, Scott District, $128,900.
Kristy L. Adkins to David and Sharon Steen. Lot, Curry District, $135,000.
DHB to John Daniel and Brooke B. Frost. Lot, Winfield, $375,000.
Amanda K. Jinks to Jeremiah M. and Margaret G. Hartwell. Lot, Teays Valley, $230,000.
Jack W. Kessler and Larry G. Kopelman to Kathleen Hill. Lot, Teays Valley, $86,000.
Alexander and Perry Estep to Tonya M. Michotas. Lot, Winfield, $220,000.
Truist Bank, Branch Banking and Trust Company to Robert J. and Sara Elizabeth Tant. Lot, Scott District, $444,250.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Feb. 13-20, 2020:
Zackery David Martin, Ripley, Chapter 7. Assets: $1,795, Liabilities: $13,419.
John James Chaney and Lindsay Fhawn Noe, Chapmanville, Chapter 7. Assets: $222,934, Liabilities: $407,937.
John Wesley Hendrickson, Mount Hope, Chapter 7. Assets: $24,534, Liabilities: $83,385.
Brandon Thomas and Melissa Susan Kemp, Chapmanville, Chapter 7. Assets: $204,053, Liabilities: $295,497.
Brett Phillip and Tressia Lynn Cabell, Cabin Creek, Chapter 7. Assets: $131,950, Liabilities: $15,426,219.
Cordelia Louvonne Albritton, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $2,645, Liabilities: $23,067.
Perry Dean Wilson, White Oak, Chapter 7. Assets: $66,279, Liabilities: $64,422.
Lena Carol Smith, Beckley, Oak Hill, Chapter 7. Assets: $36,721, Liabilities: $57,975.
Roger Allen Gregory Jr., Summersville, Chapter 13. Assets: $279,740, Liabilities: $281,104.