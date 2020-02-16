On File: Feb. 16, 2020

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Feb. 6-13, 2020:
Joseph Logan Copley, 24, and Emilee Danielle Morgan, 19, both of Charleston.
Donald Jason Sheppard, 37, and Paulina Ann Clifford, 28, both of Charleston.
Roger William Reed, 41, and Katelyn Renee Dunlap, 31, both of Charleston.
William Lawrence Bragg, 36, and Hannah McLane Graff, 29, both of Charleston.
Christopher Ryan Angel, 34, and Breanna Lea Haynes, 29, both of South Charleston.
Michael Roy Nunez, 28, and Rayanna Jade Schreiber, 30, both of St. Albans.
Robert James Turner, 70, and Zona May Parsons, 64, both of Nitro.
Gregory Blake Brewer, 23, and Adreona Brooke Castle, 21, both of Racine.
Jared Rease Ripley, 26, and Myckayla Paige Pichon, 23, both of Charleston.
Carl Michael Sears, 25, and Candy Svetlana Heisler, 22, both of Charleston.
Ronald Eugene Cooper III, 20, of Diamond, and Stephanie Dawn Kapp, 20, of Winifrede.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Feb. 6-13, 2020:
Joshua Richard Huggins, 34, and Andrea Nichol Scott, 35, both of Dunbar.
Teddy Allen Paitsel, 60, and Carole Sue Workman, 70, both of Hurricane.
Tony Lee Johnston, 37, and Madison Jade Ragalyi, 33, both of Hurricane.
John Wesley Edwards II, 36, and Kimberly Ann McCallister, 35, both of Hurricane.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Feb. 6-13, 2020:
Elizabeth Rose Burke from Trevor Lee Burke
Michael James Kearns from Brittney Anne Kearns
John William Thomas from Kaycee Lashae Thomas
Christina Dawn Belcher from Jack Dewayne Belcher
Nathasha Lynn Nester from Kevin Michael Nester
John Edward Critchfield from Mary Regina Critchfield
Janet L. Truman Adams from Leroy Adams
Ashley Standish Rouse from Thomas Landon Rouse
Jennifer Gail Craft from Lawrence Edwin Craft Jr.
Amy Nicole Blankenship from William Arnold Blankenship
The Putnam County divorce filings were unavailable between Feb. 6-13, 2020.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Feb. 6-13, 2020:
Little Sandy Land Company LLC to Satisfied Living LLC. Lot, Big Sandy District, $180,000.
Tracy J. Hanshaw to Caleigh C. and Darrin S. Crosier. Lot, Poca District, $137,000.
Christie J. Tribble to JDI Asset Management LLC. Lots, Charleston, $92,000.
Albert O. and Janice D. Eplin to Mark G. and Barbara J. Williams. Lots, Loudon District, $192,500.
Albert O. and Janice D. Eplin to Mark G. and Barbara J. Williams. Lot, Charleston, $192,500.
Terry G. Bode, Sheryl Lynn Bode Micke and Jeffrey L. Bode to Aaron Samms and Kaylee Wileman. Lot, Clendenin, $112,000.
Larry D. Meadows to Tina Browning. Lot, Poca District, $76,071.
AM Investments LLC to Kendra and Marcus Dawkins Sr. Lot, South Charleston, $159,900.
Joseph K. and Jaelyn J. Merical to Zachary Brown. Lot, Loudon District, $197,000.
Norma J. Wines to Michael S. Hughes. Lot, Union District, $115,000.
Daniel T. Yon and Ralph J. Hagy to The First State Bank. Lot, St. Albans, $909,000.
Bruner Land Company Inc. to Winland Holdings LLC. Lot, Union District, $158,000.
Carriann Smith to Samuel J. Neff. Lot, St. Albans, $92,000.
Christopher P. Kerns to Carole L. and Nicholas C. Ball. Lot, Charleston, $122,500.
Richard M. and Nanette M. Martin to U.S. Bank Trust. Lots, Charleston, $337,821.59.
Connie Craze, James Carter, Darlene Nickoson and Janice Buckley to Mark T. and Laura G. Malloy. Lot, Charleston, $148,000.
Philip Andrew S. and Kaala A. Paas to Carson I. and Lindsay M. Herndon. Lot, Charleston, $175,000.
National Transfer Services LLC to Aaron J. Dini. Lot, South Charleston, $348,900.
Michael l. Goff to Zachary P. Duncan. Lot, Charleston, $159,900.
Jessica and Yanery Coleman to Jason S. and Freda C. Barrett. Lot, Union District, $149,000.
Chris and Jessica Luzier to James M. and Maria Young. Lot Charleston, $335,000.
Justin T. Arthur and Carrie Lynn Schoeman to BGRS Relocation Inc. Lot, Poca District, $289,000.
Amber J. Jones and Meredith M. Byrd to Patrick and Jessica Nichole Givens Twohig. Lot, Charleston, $121,000.
Brenda Van Wart to Freda and Bobby Berry. Lots, Cabin Creek District, $163,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Feb. 6-13, 2020:
Jill Suzanne Halstead and Boyce R. Wade to Carolyn F. Ross. Curry District, $175,000.
Chad A. and Sarah B. Lett to Casey B. Coleman. Lot, Poca, $190,000.
Brandon T. and Heather N. Nester to Jonathan and Rachel Jeanne Powell. Lot, Hurricane, $114,000.
Brandon L. and Candace N. Scarberry to Aaron Try Lyons. Lot, Union District, $90,000.
Maged Andraous and Sandra Soliman to John Dwain and Kristie Darnell Ball. Lot, Scott District, $295,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Feb. 6-13, 2020:
Patricia Ann and Michael Wayne Moore, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $86,293, Liabilities: $137,022.
Beverly Ann Day, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $120,850, Liabilities: $46,797.
Darius Allen Jr. and Melinda Cheryl Carr, Fayetteville, Chapter 7. Assets: $79,685, Liabilities: $121,785.
Joan Gair Stull, Lewisburg, Chapter 7. Assets: $121,314, Liabilities: $246,158.
Justin Quinn Tolliver, Eccles, Chapter 7. Assets: $135,104, Liabilities: $128,461.
Jesse Eugene Rogers, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $18,830, Liabilities: $101,992.
Chad Harrison and Jennifer Blake Poage, Frankford, Chapter 7. Assets: $68,049, Liabilities: $408,870.
Robert Lee Berry, Fayetteville, Chapter 7. Assets: $101,150, Liabilities: $196,172.
Jerry Dewayne and Lisa Ann Justice, Verner, Chapter 7. Assets: $71,222, Liabilities: $94,750.
Michael Owen Puckett, Cottageville, Chapter 7. Assets: $52,993, Liabilities: $85,979.
Dustin Hartsel and Trista Paige Bryant, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $190,814, Liabilities: $282,483.