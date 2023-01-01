Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2022. Offices were closed Dec. 23, 2022.
Estep, Alexander C. & Estep, Perry (Grantors) Hamilton, Bruce & Hamilton, Sabrina (Grantees): LT 29-P Riverdale Acres Sec. 1 Union – $129,900
Royal Investment Group LLC. (Grantor) Allagas, Anthony & Allagas, Jennifer (Grantees): LT 15 G F McComas Sub Jefferson & LT 16 G F McComas Sub Jefferson – $169,500
Swathmore Capital LLC & Hometown Builders LLC (Grantors) Fields, Miranda & Fields, Christian (Grantees): LT 54 Olde English Village Phase II Union – $260,000
Harris, Kermit E-by AiF & Harris, Danny K-AiF (Grantors) Perkins, Scott (Grantee): LT 130 Burlew HGTS adn Kanawha County, LT 131 Burlew HGTS adn Kanawha County & LT 132 Burlew HGTS adn Kanawha County – $126,500
Troyer, Loren J & Troyer, Carolyn (Grantors) Robinson Family Living Trust, Robinson, Roger D-TR & Robinson, Vickie L.-TR (Grantees): Parcel Poca Dist. – $405,000
May, Gregory II (Grantor) Worley, Gregory (Grantee): Parcel Cambell’s Creek Malden Dist. – $146,000
Johnston, Stephanie M., FKA Stacy, Stephanie M. & Pauley, Rebecca A. (Grantors) Pitzer, Donald R. JR & Pitzer, Stephanie J. (Grantee): LT 30-C Riverdale Acres Sub Sec. 1 Union – $114,000
Boggess, Bruce F-DEC, Goldfischer, Amy R. B. (Grantors) Auto Real Estate Holdings LLC. (Grantee): LT 6 Settle Sub So. Chas. – $170,000
Four-S Development LLC (Grantor) Charmo Loftis LP (Grantee): Parcel East Dist – $600,000
Moriarty, Curtis T. (Grantor) Hay, Clayton W. & Hay, Jennifer M. (Grantees): LT Z Kanawha City Kanawha City – $145,000
McDonald, Thomas (Grantor) Stover, Shawn M. & Brightwell, Misty L. (Grantees): LT 30 BK E Baker-Myer Sub Nitro, LT 31 BK E Baker-Myer Sub Nitro, LT 32 BK E Baker-Myer Sub Nitro, & LT 33 BK E Baker-Myer Sub Nitro – $105,000
Bailey, Sue E. & Bailey, Adam J. (Grantors) Chapman, Stephen T. (Grantee): Parcel Poca Dist. – $127,900
Strickland, Patrick W. & Strickland, Tina M. (Grantors) May, Jacob A. (Grantee): Parcel Cambell’s, Creek Malden Dist. – $80,000
Bailey, Rachel & Bailey, Caleb (Grantors) Fields, Justin (Grantee): LT 15 Lexington Park Sub. Union – $175,000
Evans, Regina E. (Grantor) Chapman, Joe & Waller, Anna L. (Grantees): LT 7-P Hill Lands Sec. 3 So. Chas. – $373,000
Stricker, Robin (Grantor) Thomas, Ryan S. & Thomas, Lisa M. (Grantees): LT 30 Wildwood Sub ReSub Elk. – $100,000
Rust and Rehab LLC. (Grantor) Keller, Robert & Keller, Doris (Grantees): 2 Parcels Howards Fork Union Dist. – $322,500
Spurgeon, Susan (Grantor) Spurgeon, Jason (Grantee): LT 424 Armor View adn Sec. Jefferson. – $200,000
Pennington, James & Pennington, Anna (Grantors) Mangano, Mark & Mangano, Tracy (Grantees): LT 1214 Smith Street Loft 203 Chas. East – $360,000
Young, Kelly M-Exec., Greenlee, Joe W-Dec., & Greenlee, Evelyn M. (Grantors) Ghanem, Jehad S. & Ghanem, Cynthia C. (Grantees): LT 24 Shadowlawn adn Kanawha County – $130,000
Jarrell, Anthony E. (Grantor) Byers, Tene A. (Grantee): LT 1-P BK 11 Glenwood adn Chas. West & LT 2-P BK 11 Glenwood adn Chas. West – $220,000
WV Trustee SVCS LLC-Sub TR, Dooley, Amber M-By Sub TR & Dooley, David R.-By Sub TR. (Grantors) Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC (Grantee): Parcel Chas. Kanawha County – $150,472.06
WV Trustee SVCS LLC-Sub TR, Bare, Sterling E.-By Sub TR & Bare, Cara B-By Sub TR (Grantors) Bank United NA (Grantee): LT 1 Conner Park Sec. 2 Elk. – $122,000
Hamrick, Preston C. (Grantor) Carter, Kaitlyn D. (Grantee): LT 32 BK J Chandler adn St. Albans & LT 33 BK J Chandler adn St. Albans. – $120,00
JCRW LLC (Grantor) Toney, David J., Toney, Emily O. & Toney, Lenora L. (Grantees): Parcel Union Dist LT 81 B F Bess Property Union. – $150,000
Clarke, Elizabeth D-by AiF & Clark, Gregory D-By AiF (Grantors) Roberts, Eric & Roberts, Chelsea N. (Grantees): Parcel Kan Two Mile Creek Union Dist. – $137,000
Lutz, John R-by AiF & Lutz, John R. Jr.-By AiF (Grantors) Harper, John M. (Grantee): LT 44 BK A Sunkist Heights Kanawha County, LT 45 BK A Sunkist Heights Kanawha County & LT 56 BK A Sunkist Heights Kanawha County – $128,000
Thaxton, Jason M., Rule, Susan J.-Est. & Rule, Stephanie K. (Grantors) Terry, Chassitie R. (Grantee): LT 28 BK B Edgewood Terrace Sec. 2 Chas. West – $115,000
East End Holdings LLC (Grantor) Canard, Natalie J. (Grantee): Parcel ChasN East Dist. – $170,000
Behrman, Helen M., FKA-Chapman, Helen M. (Grantor) Chapman, Megan B. & Chapman, Austin T. (Grantees): LT 503 Linda Vista HGTS Sec. 5 Union – $147,000
Hughes, Belinda (Grantor) Watters, Sierra (Grantee): LT 35 Breezemont Sub Chas. West. — $105,000
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2022.
Brendan Charles Jeffrey to Kiersten Joyce Witters
Max Xander Hathaway to Kimberly Renae Lowery
Gregory Allen Brubaker to Sheila Kay Ferrera
Luke Tucker Adamson to Casey Alexandra Maynor
Lance Austin Eads to Jasmine Marie Shearer
Marcus Eugene Sharp to Tiffany Gale Smith
Brandon Thomas Zayed to Ashley Margaret Straight
Adam Ryan Marcum to Tiffany Lynn Richards