Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Jan. 17-20, 2023. Offices were closed Jan. 16.
TSAT LLC. (Grantor) Cardinal Land Co LLC. (Grantee): LT 5 B Frank Porter est Loudon – $80,300
Brogan, Paul E & Brogan, Patricia J. (Grantors) Lavender, Luke (Grantee): LT 5 College Circle adn St. Albans & LT 6 College Circle adn St. Albans – $134,900.00
TMM Properties LLC (Grantor) JLCC Properties LLC. (Grantee): LT 14 BK 39 Dunbar Union – $119,000
Maddox, Nicholas (Grantor) Kirk, Matthew & Ollom, Tamara S. B. (Grantees): LT 1 Clendenin Clendenin & LT 2-P Clendenin Clendenin – $162,000
Young, Garland W. II & Young, Margaret M. (Grantors) Romeo, Joanna L. (Grantee): Parcel Union Dist. – $223,000
Wallace, James J. (Grantor) Beane, Jaelyn (Grantee): LT 1 Martins BR Union – $125,000
Evans, Caren R-FKA Walker, Caren R. (Grantor) Hayes, Davey & Hayes, Lyndsey (Grantees): LT 9 BK G Highland Terrace adn So. Chas. & LT 10-P BK G Highland Terrace adn So. Chas. – $105,000
Hatfield, Nathan, Hatfield, Gary Jr., & Hatfield, Gary D-Dec. (Grantors) Salman, Shaukat & Salman, Ashley R. (Grantees): LT 335 Rabel Mountain Washington & LT 337 Rabel Mountain Washington – $700,000
Tyler, Jacob & Tyler, Meredith N. (Grantors) Graves Kayley (Grantee): LT 37-P BK E Edgewood Kanawha County – $142,000
Given, Harold E. & Given, April R. (Grantors) Ratliff, Nina D. & Casto, Gideon T. (Grantees): LT 24 Biery & Born adn Chas. West – $109,000
State Credit Union (Grantor) Harper, Trevor B. & Moore-Harper, Mya S. (Grantees): LT 92 Forest Hills adn Sec. 4 Chas. So. Anx. – $78,000
Taylorbrooke Holdings LLC. (Grantor) Grc. Property Holdings LLC. 2 Parcels Sissionville & Tuppers Creek Union Dist. – $450,000
Miller, Thomas L., Miller, Timothy & Miller, Todd C. (Grantors) Wilson, Christopher & Wilson, Rachel (Grantees): Lt 10-P Connerville adn ELK & LT 11-P Connerville adn ELK – $98,040.38
Freedom Mortgage Corp. (Grantor) Majo LLC. (Grantee): LT 12-P Ingram Sub. Chas. So. Anx. & LT 12A Ingram Sub. Chas. So. Anx. – $76,250
Lane, Steven D & Lane, Shelbie S. (Grantors) Perry, Mitchell G. & Perry, Karen R. (Grantees): Parcel Elk Dist. LT 2-P Dodd EST Elk – $195,900
McClung, Mark E. (Grantor) Brightwell, Ryan S. & Brightwell, Tamera D. (Grantees): LT 45 Majestic Heights Sec. 2 Union – $220,000
Jones, Deborah, Pauley, Cheryl, & Gangwer, Kaycee P. (Grantors) Flinner, Franklin Jr. (Grantee): 4 Parcels Coopers CK Elk Dist. – $138,000
Cavender, Margaret A. fka, Maddox, Margaret A. (Grantor) Stetler, Keith A Stetler, & Brandy B. (Grantees): LT 1 BK B Glenwood HGTS Adn Kanawha County – $140,000
Holstien, Milodine (Grantor) Langella, Vincent III., & Langella, Cristen D. (Grantees): Parcel Blue Elk Dist. LT 10 Burke Parsons Bowlby Corp. Elk, LT 11 Burke Parsons Bowlby Corp. Elk & LT 12 Burke Parsons Bowlby Corp. Elk – $200,000
Barker, Derek (Grantor) Williams, Gene O. & Williams, Janet M. (Grantees): LT 29-P BK D Highlawn adn Sec. 5 St. Albans & LT 30 BK D Highlawn adn Sec. 5 St. Albans – $112,000
Wirth, Anthony (Grantor) Bailes, Joretta (Grantee): LT 18 Oakridge Drive Chas. North – $155,000
Bader, Tiffany A. (Grantor) Pearson, Keaira D. (Grantee): Parcel Lexington Pk Sub. Union Dist. LT 17 Lexington Park Sub. Union – $168,000
Wood Properties LLC. (Grantor) Shafer, James D. (Grantee): Parcel Jefferson Dist. – $145,000
Lovejoy, Gregory N. (Grantor) Blankenship, Ryan C. (Grantee): Parcel Washington Dist. – $187,000
Mountain Mission (Grantor) Coleman, Austin & Staats Bailey (Grantees): LT 65-P BK C Oakland adn Chas. West., LT 66-P BK C Oakland adn Chas. West. & LT 6 Sunset View Adn Kanawha County – $140,000
Derreberry, Sheila L (Grantor) Wilcox, Gracie B. (Grantee): LT 4 BK A St. Albans St. Albans – $191,000
Terra Abstract Trustee WV-TR & Reed, Sharon K-by TR (Grantors) Wilmington Savings Fund Society (Grantee): LT 7 Riverbend adn Sec. 10 Jefferson – $206,000
Payne, Carol A. by-AiF & Meadows, Ruth C-AiF (Grantors) Branham, Shane D. & Branham, Amanda E. (Grantees): LT 27 Leonard Morris adn Marmet – $77,000
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Jan. 17-20, 2023. Offices were Closed January 16.
Denvil William Nelson to Leannda Michele Beaver
Jacob Tyler Baier to Samantha Leeann Canterbury
Jonathan Seth Bender to Merscedes Pauline Hanshaw
Brian Jeffery Johnson to Ashley Renee McDonald
Adam Seth Tucker to William Ward Mullins
Alexander wiliam Bobinger to Haley Margaret Santmyer
Michael Ray Haverland to Melinda Jane Short
James Cameron Tanner Davis to Pepsi Lynn Reynolds
Steven Gerald Sharp to Jill Suzanne Fields
Laura Regina Alverez to Zenia Karen Robles
Craig Warren Canady to Jessalynn Courtney Florence
Ahmed, Amer Zanabli to Imane Ridouh
Mark Christopher Adkins to Amy Sue May
Gabriel Enrique Rodriguez Berdugo to Brooke Isabella Lucas