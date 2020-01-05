On file: Jan. 5, 2020

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Dec. 26, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2020:
David Lee Dean, 23, and Shannon Renee Walls, 26, both of Cabin Creek.
Vincent Carl Boswell, 32, and Amy Lynn Thayer, 31, both of Charleston.
John Riley Mitchell Jr., 65, and Angela Gail Lowe, 49, both of Charleston.
Christopher Lee Coon, 26, and Alexandra Renee Stiltner, 24, both of Dunbar.
Joseph Lee Clark, 21, of Man, and Adriana Elise Rider, 20, of Charleston.
Christopher Ryan Carter, 29, and Megan Brianna Moore, 27, both of St. Albans.
Perchie Shawn Estop, 42, and Brandy Lea Calloway, 34, both of Whitman.
Troy Vance Kinison 48, and Nicole Sue Stanley, 46, both of Charleston.
Jeremiah Emmanuel Neal 26, and Jennifer Nichole Holley, 38, both of Charleston.
Edgar Chase Foster, 19, of Orgas, and Nikkitta Smith Wiley, 19, of Charleston.
Cameron Gerard McGrath, 39, of St. Albans, and Sarah Kathleen Ramsey, 32, of Dunbar.
Devin Charles Fields, 33, and Megan Elaine Ellars, 35, both of Charleston.
Kenneth Wayne Nutter, 60, and Leslie Elizabeth Bragg, 34, both of Poca.
Justin Allen Clayborne, 33, and Chafik Assal, 42, both of Charleston.
Charles Michael Thaxton 28, and Kirsti Lorena Minter, 27, both of Belle.
Franshasca Latanae Garrett, 33 of Hurricane, and Nicole Renata Miller, 36, of Charleston.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Dec. 26, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2020:
Philip Paul Garlow, 53, and Kristin Lorraine Flowers, both of Hurricane.
Bobby L. Wines, 54, and Pamela Sue Hyde, 51, both of Hurricane
Jeremy Shane Canterbury, 24, of Culloden, and Bianca Gabrielle Reed, 20, of Hurricane
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Dec. 26, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2020:
Mischelle Elizabeth Washington from Steven Donta Washington
Johnna Lynchtree Slater from Joey Allen Slater Jr.
Matthew Douglas Buckner from Amanda Roxanne Buckner
The Putnam County Divorces were unavailable between Dec. 26, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2020.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Dec. 26, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2020:
Trademark Investments LLC to Michael E. and Jaclyn E. Pope. Lot, Washington District, $96,000.
Glen E. and Julie Nichols to Tammy Marie Reed. Lot, Big Sandy Tax District, $145,000.
David W. and Patricia A. Hanson to Gregory T. and Melody R. Pendergrass. Lot, Elk District, $500,000.
Whirlwind Homes LLC to Zachary Richard and Madison Elizabeth Leftridge. Lot, Jefferson District, $240,000.
V&O LLC to Christopher A. Hill. Lot, Union District, $122,000.
Stephen Burns Priestley to Alaric D. Clay. Lot, Jefferson District, $114,000.
Angela Marie Weaver to W.Q. Watters Company. Lot, Loudon District, $100,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC to Bank of America. Lot, Union District, $153,300.
Robert E. II and Danielle McCray to Alan F. II and Brittany A. Comer. Lot, Union District, $165,000.
AM Investments LLC to Kaylee Wollfe and Jordan L. Barnhart. Lot, Malden District, $136,500.
John Michael and Kresta Shawn Hill to Jennifer L. and Michael C. McDonald. Lot, Washington District, $450,000.
David S. and Abbey Heiskell Castleman to Joshua Dunn and Genevieve Larimer. Lot, Charleston, $219,900.
Samuel L. King III to Daniel Robert and Patricia Owen. Lots, Charleston, $405,000.
Peggy K. Barker to Chantel Marie Weisenmuller. Lot, Charleston, $335,000.
JDI Asset Management LLC to Tonio J. and Stacy M. Caldwell. Lot, Union District, $160,900.
Mathew T. McDougal to Tristan W. Pennington. Lot, Jefferson District, $115,000.
Brett and Micah Hunsucker to David P. Urwin. Lot, Charleston, $201,000.
Elk River Land Company LLC to Harry A. Wallace IV. Lot, Charleston, $100,000.
Ronnie A. Melton to Jeremy D. and Christina M. Bates. Lot, Elk District, $292,000.
Jack E. and Valerie Keiffer to Country Roads Investments LLC. Lot, Dunbar, $80,000.
Marvin Jr. and Linda G. Harris to James Patrick and Sarah Margaret Kennedy. Lot, Jefferson District, $178,000.
Charles Dewitt Miller, Emily Kay Lynch and Rachel Anne Goldstein to John F. and Brooke Anne Phillips. Lot, Charleston, $100,000.
Theodore and Connie Fields to Dedicated Auto Body & Paint LLC. Lot, Charleston, $119,000.
Suzanne Gail Hodges-Bond, Sally Lynn Nickell, Sandra Jean Cavender-Hodgen and Jennifer Cavender-McNeal to William C. Meadows and Ryan M. Meadows. Lot, Dunbar, $139,000.
Diane T. Beall to Joshua Alexander Massey. Lot, Charleston, $152,000.
James R. and Debra G. Kimble to Michael A. and Barbara Vanessa Brown. Lot, Malden District, $94,000.
Hannah Sayre to Edward E. Bennett. Lot, South Charleston, $180,000.
Lara R. Bowen to John M. and Kresta S. Hill. Lot, Washington District, $600,000.
Arthur Frederick and Susan Gail Whaples to Rosa McFarland. Lot, Dunbar, $76,500.
Gail L., Leppla to Harold Calvin. Lot, Loudon District, $200,000.
Jeffrey L. and Ruth K. Joseck to Sean Michael and Ashleen T. Whelan. Lots, Charleston, $218,000.
Shirley Starkey to Vickie and Jordan Gill. Lot, Nitro, $143,000.
Seneca Trustees Inc. to The Huntington National Bank. Lot, Charleston, South Annex Corp District, $356,384.75.
Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union to American Federation of Teachers/AFT-WV. Lot, Charleston, $1,620,000.
Danny and Carolyn Sue Stricklen to Sonia H. Gaviola. Lot, Union District, $160,000.
Joseph Anderson to Nancy A. and James T. Miller. Lot, South Charleston, $180,000.
Eugene and Patricia Potter to Bryan and Jennifer J. Harmon. Lot, Jefferson District, $146,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Dec. 26, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2020:
Kathy Sue Rittenhouse to Jared B. and Lindsey B. Chapman. Lot, Teays Valley, $304,000.
Melissa D. Harold to Kay P. Davis and Nancy McGraw. Lot, Winfield, $142,500.
Teays Construction LLC to Justin A. Barr and Brittany A. May. Lot, Curry District, $174,000.
Alexander S. Campbell and Todd A. Campbell to Janet N. Belcher. Lot, Scott District, $175,000.
Sherry and Thomas McCallister to Lindsey D. Reed. Lot, Teays Valley, $190,000.
John M.L. and Tammy L. Pierce to Jeremy Everett Sutton. Lot, Hurricane, $166,900.
Seneca Trustees Inc. and Michael Shawn Patton to Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. Lots, Union District, $102,200.
Gary M. and Sandra K. Jarvis to Hanna L. Thomas. Lot, Teays Valley, $231,000.
John and Lisa Mullenax to David L. Moore. Lots, Curry District, $118,500.
Shane D. Wilson to Grayson John Gardner. Lot, Teays Valley, $198,000.
Billie Jo Streyle to Roger D. and Janet S. Gore. Lot, Hurricane, $235,000.
Joshua and Mia E. Harner to Kolten and Marina Saunders. Lot, Teays Valley, $179,000.
Robert K. Bird to Joshua E. and Mia E. Harner. Lot, Teays Valley, $235,000.
Greystone Ventures LLC to Leslie L. and Angela J. Phares. Lot, Scott District, $246,900.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Dec. 26, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2020:
Gary Francis Harvey II, Mount Carbon, Chapter 11. Assets: $235,508, Liabilities: $850,963.